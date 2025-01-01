Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

This article is more than a year old

GUEST ESSAY

Elon, Vivek and how to insult an entire country - the MAGA uproar over H-1B visas fuelling a GOP fracture

All politicians promise things they cannot deliver. But in Trump’s case, he has promised everything to everyone, and then some. His style of persuasive bombast and aggression led half the country to take him at his word and vote for him. But the good ’ol boy from Alabama and a Silicon Valley techie are miles apart in just about everything, and someone is sure to feel aggrieved when promise books are finally balanced.
Sidley-Guest-Essay-Elon-Vivek unnamed-4 (Image: ideogram.io)
Steven Boykey Sidley
By Steven Boykey Sidley
1 Jan 2025
Facebook
42

It was all bound to unravel. Over the past week or so, to gasps of delight and unbridled told-you-sos from the Democrats, an ugly fracture within the GOP (both in its leadership and its base) has become yawning, and probably unbridgeable. Elon Musk took up the cudgels for Republican unity, and the whole party now looks a bit like Humpty Dumpty, post-plummet.

It all began as a kerfuffle about a special visa, previously unknown to most Americans and affecting less than 85,000 people per year. It is called the H-1B and it has been around in some form since 1952. If you are a foreigner and can show that you are highly skilled or educated in some critical area of expertise (which changes periodically), you can come to the US and work legally for six years. Then you can re-apply. The upshot is that about 500,000 people are currently employed under this law; some have renewed their visas for decades.

None of this has been particularly controversial - there are many countries that offer similar enticements to the smartest of the global pack. But two developments have impacted on the situation over the past 10 years.

The first is the ascendance of foreign (or foreign-born) CEOs and wildly successful entrepreneurs, particularly in STEM careers, many of them from the Indian subcontinent and working at companies such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, FedEx, Adobe and Micron, among others. This includes Vivek Ramaswamy, now Musk’s partner at the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The second matter is the rise of MAGA, that large but diverse group of GOP voters energised by US president-elect Donald Trump, many of whom are fervently nationalist, globally isolationist and suspicious of foreign influence of any kind. To be fair, there are many other strings to MAGA’s bow - including matters of culture, climate, minority rights and religion - but fierce patriotic tribalism is the hot core of many, if not most, of Trump’s MAGA minions.

These people are simply not happy about Indian-born CEOs. Or Indian-born Trump advisers, including the guy whose appointment seems to have been the spark that ignited this blazing row, Sriram Krishnan, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist appointed by Trump to work with David Sacks on Trump’s AI policy advisory team.

The fissure probably started with a single outraged tweet from some well-followed MAGA member posting on X who doesn’t like people with funny names, swarthy skins and “shithole” birthplaces. And then it spread quickly. Musk was not happy. Not only has he personally benefited from preferential visa programmes, but he has also hired liberally from abroad under H-1B regulations. When the owner of X is not happy, two things happen: everyone hears about it, and then people on X start getting censored, notwithstanding his so-called commitment to free speech. (This happened to Laura Loomer, a far-right-wing activist who loudly objected to Musk’s support of the visa.)

There was a flurry of explosive tweets from Musk. 

The most startling of them had him talking about visa detractors as “contemptible fools”. Not lost on anyone was that the adjective “contemptible” is pretty close to “deplorable”, which was used by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and we all know what happened there. There was even a DeploraBall held in Washington after Trump’s first presidential inauguration.

Musk further suggested that his detractors be removed from the GOP “root and stem”.

He then went nuclear, posting: “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B. Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Okay then, battle lines are drawn, in no uncertain terms. But before we proceed (and notwithstanding a bunch of other screechy Musk posts) consider this: Elon Musk, favoured Trump appointee, had told a couple of tens of millions of Trump voters that not only were they not welcome in the Republican Party, but they should also go f**k themselves. In the face, which presumably is a much worse place than any other, erm, opening. Oh, and he threatened his detractors with “war”-speak. 

Oh dear.

Reaction was swift. Not only on social media, but among the MAGA elite; people like ex-Trump consigliere Steve Bannon and incoming administration adviser, immigration hawk and grim reaper Steve Miller.

But then it got worse. His partner at DOGE, Vivek Ramaswamy, decided to wade in. One can’t imagine how he could top Musk, but he did. A lengthy post on X is distilled by this extract:

“Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer). That doesn’t start in college, it starts YOUNG. A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers.”

Oh. My. God. Here was a newly heralded Trump appointee telling all American citizens that they were culturally deficient. To be fair, he has a point about inverted and irrational school meritocracies but read the room, Vivek - you essentially insulted the entire country.

It seems to me that there is no coming back from this. Tech bros led by Musk funded a large part of Trump’s campaign and fed his insatiable PR bullhorn. It is arguable that he would have lost without Musk’s support. Trump also promised all sorts of “America First” goodies for the rank and file, from immigration controls to tariffs. Now the two have crashed headlong into each other.

All politicians promise things they cannot deliver. But in Trump’s case, he has promised everything to everyone, and then some. His style of persuasive bombast and aggression led half the country to take him at his word and vote for him. But the good ’ol boy from Alabama and a Silicon Valley techie are miles apart in just about everything, and someone is sure to feel aggrieved when promise books are finally balanced.

Now it’s pay-up time. He is already having trouble doling out swag, and he hasn’t even taken his seat yet. DM

Steven Boykey Sidley is a professor of practice at JBS, University of Johannesburg and a partner at Bridge Capital. His new book It’s Mine: How the Crypto Industry is Redefining Ownership is published by Maverick451 in SA and Legend Times Group in UK/EU, available now.

Comments

Loading your account…
Una West Jan 2, 2025, 07:51 AM

Vivek Ramaswamy has a very valid point but I doubt that it will change anything.

alynadams Jan 2, 2025, 08:15 AM

I know, ain't it grand? I mean, I always expected Idiocracy to come true, but not this fast...

Malcolm McManus Jan 2, 2025, 10:07 AM

Idiocracy is letting a country hide Bidens mental decline for 4 years and doing nothing about it. Worse is people not being able to see it with their own two eyes and hear incoherent mutterings for 4 years and still claim hes competent. Unbelievable. Denying your own cognition.

Middle aged Mike Jan 2, 2025, 01:18 PM

The American political scene has been extremely light on things to look up to for decades and Biden's last few years of wandering around dazed and confused while mumbling inanities certainly wasn't an exception.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 2, 2025, 05:50 PM

:D spot on.

Kanu Sukha Jan 2, 2025, 06:23 PM

For 'decades' ... which implies that both Rep. &amp; Dems are culpable . In a tribute to Carter it said that he had solar panels (before we even knew what it was) installed at the 'white' (wonder why?) house, which his opponent &amp; winning 'actor' Ronald (like Donald) promptly had removed !

Richard Bryant Jan 2, 2025, 08:12 AM

Amazing what happens when racists and bigots can’t agree about who to hate.

Pieter Geldenhuys Jan 2, 2025, 08:38 AM

Why bother with nuance or analysis when you can slap a bumper-sticker phrase on a complex political debacle and call it a day? That’s the intellectual equivalent of serving instant ramen at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Richard Bryant Jan 2, 2025, 10:47 AM

Agreed. Just like the great word woke which encapsulates vitriol from anything from displaying normal human sympathy to identifying oneself as a cat.

i***o@w***.com Jan 2, 2025, 08:59 AM

Oh puh-leeze. Rolling out the magic little woke r-word in what is a complex issue. You do realize that Musk's opponent, in favour of stricter visas, is of the Indian persuasion? Didn't think so. Did you also not get the memo that your woke religion died on 5 Nov?

Ted Baumann Jan 2, 2025, 09:51 AM

And did you notice that the person that you characterise as Musk's opponent was actually in agreement with you? QED fella.

Alan Watkins Jan 2, 2025, 01:47 PM

What did Vivek say? Something about mediocrity and starting young with a huge implied sideswipe about stupidity.

Pieter Geldenhuys Jan 2, 2025, 08:22 AM

This article is a partisan roast disguised as analysis. The GOP isn’t imploding; it’s navigating typical political chaos. Musk’s bombast and Ramaswamy’s bluntness don’t signal apocalypse, just messy discourse. Less doom-mongering more nuance please. Politics isn’t that black-and-white.

i***o@w***.com Jan 2, 2025, 09:01 AM

Absolutely. Both sides do have valid points and, notably, Big Tech, the ones who are keen on cheap Indian labour, are overwhelmingly Democrat supporters. Not that one should expect a balanced and nuanced view from the seventh-rate bilge above.

Richard Kennard Jan 2, 2025, 10:35 AM

Beg to differ ..... it appears pretty balanced to me. Suppose it all depends on the lens through which you observe.

Kanu Sukha Jan 2, 2025, 05:16 PM

Some don't understand the 'lens' reference ... &amp; not sure if 'blinkers' (not blinken!) will clarify the issue. Especially when mainstream media (main source of info for most) for 7 decades, has monopolised 'discourse' from a Zionist perspective. Even resents 'independents' having a voice !

David van der Want Jan 2, 2025, 08:49 AM

This article is smug, supercilious and drips with schadenfreude and superior attitude that is as much a part of the mess of American politics as the Trump- Musk problem is. Dealing with the dangerous situation that democracy finds itself in needs proper thinking and much better journalism than this.

megapode Jan 2, 2025, 12:33 PM

It's an opinion piece, not reportage nor as expert analysis. The question is has this been made reasonably clear? DM are describing it as a "guest essay". Hmm...

Kanu Sukha Jan 2, 2025, 05:20 PM

You are responding to a self declared 'intellectual' .. and there are several such !

Bruce Gatland Jan 2, 2025, 05:43 PM

The author of the piece is a professor at UJ. What woke rubbish is he teaching our students? Why does he choose to have a go at the strongest and most transparent economy in the world. Write the same story and replace USA with real shithole countries Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Sudan etc come to mind

Julian Chandler Jan 2, 2025, 09:23 AM

I am excitedly awaiting a break-down in this MAGA bromance. Both are 'alpha males' and social media loudmouths. What happens when they disagree on something, which is inevitable. It's going to be an X/Truth rant-fest and bunfight of epic proportions. I can't wait!

Malcolm McManus Jan 2, 2025, 09:49 AM

Well meaning people would want it to work to improve lives. At least USA has chosen a real President. Not one who has not been running the country for over 4 years. A lot has already been done in preparation for takeover. The democrats couldn't even manage their ample campaign funds.

Malcolm McManus Jan 2, 2025, 09:53 AM

The go "F" yourself rant was epic. Well done musk. Don't put up with woke lefty BS. Snow white, what a load of Jaguar crap.

Karen G Jan 2, 2025, 11:13 AM

I think you are confused - this is GOP fighting GOP - got nothing to do with Democrats. MAGA does not want H1B visa, Musk/Ramaswamy want to keep H1B visa.

Malcolm McManus Jan 2, 2025, 11:55 AM

They will work it out. I believe the rant by Musk refers to the Woke Holywood threats to stop advertising on X. He refused to be blackmailed.

Greeff Kotzé Jan 3, 2025, 08:28 PM

Why on earth would "Woke Hollywood" be against H-1B? Either you are very lost, or you are reaching.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 2, 2025, 11:28 AM

Four letter expletives are for sycophantic children - not for people directing a country of over 350 million people. What a sad state of affairs when such overt boors are deemed "acceptable" and "great". It speaks volumes about their voter base.

Middle aged Mike Jan 2, 2025, 01:08 PM

Probably worth waiting a while to see what their results are. Being slick, polite and a fluent liar is far more typical of politicians but is a pretty poor indicator of positive outcomes for the electorate.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 2, 2025, 03:19 PM

The outcome I await with interest, but how any discerning adult can endorse the leadership of anyone who publicly broadcasts "F***** yourself in the face". and "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" is absolutely beyond me. Both illustrate childish petulance not even my children would stoop to.

Middle aged Mike Jan 3, 2025, 11:21 AM

That stuff doesn't appeal to me either. Having said that, the same guy has turned a number of industries on their heads and made an organization like NASA look like an enormous scam on the US tax payer. Likeability and effectiveness in the conduct of large scale enterprise don't correlate.

Karen G Jan 2, 2025, 01:12 PM

No-one voted for Elon Musk. They voted for Trump.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 2, 2025, 03:08 PM

Um, so no one voted Republican, they voted for Trump? It's a package deal - a kindergarten if you will.

Kanu Sukha Jan 2, 2025, 06:09 PM

Even criminals (found to be so by a court) will put aside 'differences' ... if it means turning the 'system' on its head! Curb your enthusiasm (for media shows/entertainment) comes to mind. Vivek shares the same propensity of several people of 'colour' who see themselves as white supremacists.

Richard Kennard Jan 2, 2025, 09:47 AM

Did Melania not come in an an H-1B? cough, cough.

d***y@g***.com Jan 2, 2025, 11:52 AM

lol..she came as a "model " , as part of the foreign eastern european bride progam :)

Kanu Sukha Jan 2, 2025, 05:25 PM

Remember a definition of a 'model' ... a SMALL replica of the REAL thing !

d***y@g***.com Jan 2, 2025, 11:50 AM

Both sides have a valid point, is not the H1B visa as intended the problem , but the gaming of the system by US companies to reduce staff costs. The lawsuit against Cognizant and company documents released proved that US born workers are fired for lower cost foreign workers.

Johan Buys Jan 3, 2025, 07:08 AM

My wish for 2025: that far fewer people are only informed by exclamation mark short comments on echo chambers like facebook, tiktok, twitter, etc. Pause, take a breath, read up on the more interesting topics = be informed.

Dietmar Horn Jan 3, 2025, 11:28 AM

A wish that I can only agree with, Johan. Unfortunately, more and more people are taking refuge in the certainty of their once indoctrinated worldview. Is it the fear of the collapse of the mental structure that they have so persistently built?

Lee Richardson Jan 4, 2025, 10:13 AM

No mention that Musk wasn't actually in the US on a H1B? He illegally overstayed his student visa when he quite uni.

Kid Charlemagne Jan 4, 2025, 07:29 PM

Vivek's tweet doled out some uncomfortable truths. The content smacked of un-Americanism, and the reaction was largely emotional and arguably understandable. Did it lack nuance and sensitivity, maybe? By the way, the likes of Bannon and Loomer do not represent the bulk of the RP, but they are loud.

R***0@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 08:42 AM

A bunch of child like bullies about to govern what was once a great country. But unfortunately great no more. I do hope that the catastrophe taking place in L.A. makes Trump understand that nature is not to be trifled with. "Drill Baby Drill" springs to mind.