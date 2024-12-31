No stone left unturned in the greatest piece of investigative journalism ever!

Dearest Diary

I cannot believe this day has finally come; what an incredible way to end the year! This morning, I hit send on an email to my editor, an email that will most likely change the world. I assume she hasn’t checked her email for the last few hours because I have no doubt that the moment she reads it, she will call to congratulate me and immediately publish my findings. Finally, all the glorious titles I deserve will be mine. All the journalism awards will be mine. My name will go down in history as the single greatest example of investigative journaling ever.

Malibongwe the Messianic, first of his kind, will take his place as saviour of journalism and country. For since the beginning of the year, I have gone where only the great and most excellent Dr Survé could dare to go; I embarked on a most historical journalistic investigation, all in search of the First Spine.

My unfortunate colleagues — lesser journalists the lot of them — have long been perplexed by the mystery of our country’s missing First Spine; that somehow, it had been stolen from its usual location in the body of the country’s First Citizen.

But none were so brave as me.

I’ve criss-crossed the country and the globe in search of the First Spine. No lead was too small. In January, when a source told me it might have been stolen and sold on the black market to fund the MK party’s election, I bought a bulletproof vest and visited the province that God forgot. I left no stone unturned; I dived deep to the very bottom of every firepool I could find. More recently, I even visited Limpopo, home of the Phala-Phala pals and the Simelanes. I have crawled into holes no scorpion or dung beetle would dare to.

Back in February, after watching the First Citizen give a two-hour State of the Nation speech about the country’s great future if we let goons be bygones, some of my colleagues — they of little faith — expressed doubt that the First Spine had been stolen; mesmerised as they were by the State Capture successes the First Citizen mentioned, and the promises that hundreds more crooks would be prosecuted.

Poetry

Look at him stand, they said, behold the posture of the First Body; listen to poetry spewing out of the First Lips, surely the First Spine is intact. But I knew better! I kept on going, I left no game reserve sofa unturned. Week after week they mocked me to my face, and then by the May elections, as the First Body oversaw his party’s first major loss and somehow still kept standing, they used that against me.

Misguided by the theatrics around the coalition negotiations, some even suggested that the First Spine might have been previously removed from the First Body for routine maintenance and potential upgrades, and that the negotiations were proof that it had either been much improved and reinstalled, or perhaps replaced altogether with a superior model.

Some continue to hold on to this idea, going as far as to point to the South African First Body’s September visit with Elon Musk as evidence that the replacement spine was a Tesla model, while others think it is most likely a Russian-made model. Others still expressed concern that this possible new and improved First Spine was made in China.

As singularly brilliant an investigative journalist as I am, I am not arrogant, and I am always prepared to hear lesser journalists out. Hence, I even looked into these suspicions that the First Body was now home to a foreign First Spine. I can’t wait until everyone reads Part 2 of my investigation where I share my findings on this part.

Anyway, I don’t hold this lack of faith and ability against my lesser colleagues. At least when the First Lips announced the new Cabinet in June, many apologised as they started to see that I could be right, that indeed the First Body had been robbed of the First Spine. They begged me to show them my incredible and likely soon-to-be- award-winning research. F**k ’em, I didn’t show them a single thing.

Daddy Coal Mantashe

Laat lammetjies that they are to the real journalism family, they’re only just starting to follow the leads I was following back in Q1. I LOL as they wonder out loud in the office if the Minister of Human Settlements has it locked in a vault somewhere, or perhaps if Daddy Coal Mantashe buried it in some mine, or if the Second Citizen is hiding it in one of his friend Edwin Sodi’s homes.

Imagine then how blown away they will be when they read my article which should surely be published any minute now. I just know that all will bow at my feet when they read my account of the stolen First Spine, when they read that I have located all the First Spine’s 24 vertebrae. And I know the powerful 24 families, a.k.a. ‘The Guardians of the Golden Spine’, who now each own a piece of the First Spine.

They will be amazed when I reveal the manufacturer of the placeholder Interim Spine that is currently in the First Body: a bleeding edge piece of tech with ChatGPT integration to help the First Body sound and act more presidential. They’ll wonder how they didn’t realise this during the Sona speech and the coalition negotiations. Nevermind Siri, my investigation will reveal the name of the person who gets to say “Hey Cyril” for direct access to and control of the First Body’s Interim Spine.

I’m sure my editor doesn’t have access to Wi-Fi, maybe it’s load shedding or something because she’s also not picking up my calls or responding to my follow-up WhatsApp texts to find out if she’s read the article yet. But I’m sure it’ll be published just now, now now. Ugh! The awards!!! Surely Dr Survé will have no choice but to hire me now! DM