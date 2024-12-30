Mohamed Salah is playing the best soccer of his career, despite uncertain Liverpool future

Liverpool are currently the best club in Europe. The Reds have been in blistering form under Dutch coach Arne Slot, comfortably occupying the summit of the English Premier League, while also leading the 36-team European Champions League table and reaching the semifinals of the Carabao Cup.

By all accounts, it’s been a massive team effort to hand Slot this impressive start to life in Merseyside. From goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, who deputised diligently during the injury-enforced absence of regular shotstopper Alisson Becker, to captain fantastic Virgil van Dijk, who marshalled the defence with aplomb.

Even forward Luis Díaz has been integral, as have central midfielders such as Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister. But the true star of Liverpool’s magical show so far this season has undoubtedly been winger Mohamed Salah.

Salah show

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield on 26 December 2024. Alexander-Arnold has reportedly told Liverpool bosses that he wants to join European champions Real Madrid as a free agent when his contract is up. (Photo: Chris Brunskill / Fantasista / Getty Images)

Everything the Egyptian has touched so far this season has turned to goals. In 26 matches across all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign, Salah now has 20 goals and 17 assists. In the 2024 calendar year, Salah has managed 52 goal involvements, with 29 goals and 23 assists. The latter stat is a Premier League record for Liverpool.

His latest statement on his quality came during Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United to end 2024, with the 32-year-old providing two assists and scoring one himself as he effortlessly glided all over the pitch, pulling the strings.

“Mo and the word extraordinary is something I’ve heard a lot in the last six months. He truly deserves this and probably for the eight years [he’s been here]. But I’ve only been involved in the last half year,” Liverpool coach Slot said after the West Ham win.

“He’s not surprising us, because we know what a player he is and we know he is able to do. We can only hope he can keep bringing these performances in. But I would like to add that if he scores, there’s also a lead-up to him scoring.

“There are also other players that bring him into these positions. But if you bring Mo in these positions, he is extraordinary. Definitely,” Slot added.

Salah has scored 20 or more goals in all competitions in all eight of his seasons with Liverpool. In the Premier League era, which began in 1992, only Englishmen Alan Shearer (10 times) and Harry Kane (nine times) have had more 20-plus goal campaigns than the Egyptian.

“If you look at Mo and his numbers, you can’t argue [against him being the best player in the world currently]. There are a lot of players out there with a lot of quality, but he is up there. He’s in a very good place; let’s hope he can stay like this for a long time,” Slot said.

Uncertain future

Liverpool skipper Virgil Van Dijk during the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on 22 December 2024. Van Dijk is also into the last few months of his contract with Liverpool. (Photo: Alex Pantling / Getty Images)

Despite his exceptional season so far, Salah’s contractual situation at Liverpool remains unclear. The Egyptian, who joined Liverpool in 2017 from Italian outfit Roma, can begin negotiating a pre-contract with teams outside the Premier League. This as his contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the current season.

In November Salah said he felt he was “more out than in” at Liverpool, despite his desire to stay. The 32-year-old attacker expressed his disappointment with Liverpool hierarchy for dragging their feet in offering him a fresh deal. Salah touched on his contract situation once more after the West Ham match, saying: “No, we are far away from that and I don’t want to put anything in the media.”

Salah said the most important thing at this point is that the Reds maintain their momentum, and that everything else is just noise.

“The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that,” he said. “I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There are a few other teams catching up to us… We need to stay focused and humble.”

A few days ago, Spanish publication Marca reported that Salah’s clubmate Trent Alexander-Arnold has told Liverpool that he wants to join European champions Real Madrid as a free agent. Alexander-Arnold’s contract is also up at the end of season.

The right-back joined Liverpool as a young boy, before rising up the ranks and eventually making his senior debut in 2016.

Liverpool skipper Van Dijk is also into the last few months of his contract. But, compared to his two teammates, it seems he is closer to signing a new deal. Slot says the constant focus on the trio’s future would only become a concern for him if it started affecting the team directly.

“I have control, to a certain extent, over them from what I expect from them on the pitch. And I’m really pleased to see what Virgil brings, what Trent brings and what Mo brings,” Slot said. DM