Notable deaths of 2024 — honouring lives and legacies that helped shape history

As 2024 nears its end, the world reflects on the profound loss of individuals who significantly affected their fields and communities. These remarkable lives spanned journalism, arts, sports, and activism, leaving behind legacies that inspire and resonate deeply.

Tony Heard (20 November 1937 to 27 March 2024)

Tony Heard began his storied career as a junior reporter at the Cape Times. By 1958 he had transitioned to parliamentary reporting, covering crucial moments such as the anti-pass Langa march led by PAC leader Philip Kgosana on 30 March 1960. In 1964, he joined the Financial Mail as its Cape editor. In 1971, he took the helm of the Cape Times as its editor, cementing his reputation as a fearless journalist committed to truth and justice.

Janet Heard, Tony’s daughter, offered heartfelt reflections on her father:

“Tony was a compassionate, curious, and tolerant father. He was a democrat who believed in the fight for non-racialism and social justice, and his pen and his editorship were his weapons.”

Former Lightweight Champion, Dingaan Thobela is at the CWJ Sports Club in Central Western Jabavu, Soweto, 06/04/2022. (Photo: Nhlanhla Phillips)

Dingaan Thobela (24 September 1966 to 29 April 2024)

Known as “The Rose of Soweto”, Dingaan Thobela was a legendary figure in South African boxing. Thobela’s most celebrated moments include his World Boxing Association lightweight title victory against Tony Lopez and his fight for the World Boxing Council super-middleweight title against Glenn Catley.

Zizi Kodwa, the former minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, commemorated his life:

“One of the world’s standout fighters in a golden period of South African boxing.”

Connie Chiume at the 6th Annual Royalty Soapie Awards at The Galleria on March 11, 2023 in Sandton, South Africa. The event is an annual award ceremony that celebrates the hard work cast and crew put into producing excellent work and recognises excellence in the soap opera industry. (Photo: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

Connie Chiume (5 June 1952 to 6 August 2024)

Connie Chiume, an internationally acclaimed actress and cultural icon, died at the age of 72. Her career, which began during apartheid, blossomed into a tapestry of diverse roles on television and the global stage. Chiume’s early days were marked by struggles. As she once noted: “When I started, there wasn’t even a TV station for black people.”

She rose to prominence with roles in Rhythm City and later achieved international fame in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Her son, Nongelo Chiume, painted a vivid picture of her life: “My mother was a very caring, open, and giving yet strict person who upheld her Christian beliefs and preferred order and honesty. From this little girl in the township of Free State in Welkom to the world stage through her career lifespan, you realise that patience, perseverance, and determination takes you a long way, and putting effort in and respecting your craft.”

Funeral service of Darlington Michaels at Uncle Tom's hall in Orlando West, Soweto on September 21, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Darlington “Papa G” Michaels (1 August 1946 to 13 September 2024)

Darlington Michaels, known to South Africans as Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela from Isidingo, died at 78. His portrayal of the shrewd, flamboyant character brought joy and intrigue to audiences for nearly two decades, making “Papa G” a household name.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) honoured him with a statement after his death: “His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered.”

Pravin Gordhan, former South African Minister of Public Enterprises. (Photo: Guillem Sartorio / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pravin Gordhan (12 April 1949 to 13 September 2024)

Pravin Gordhan, a key figure in South Africa’s political and economic landscape, died at 75. His activism began during the anti-apartheid Struggle, where he led the Natal Indian Congress in defiance of racial injustice. Gordhan’s career in public service included terms as commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, finance minister, and minister of public enterprises.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected on his legacy. “We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity, and energy with which he undertook his activism.”

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni at Magoebaskloof Hotel in Tzaneen, South Africa, on 15 September 2021. Mboweni, who died on 12 October 2024, is remembered for keeping a tight rein on South Africa’s monetary policy. (Photo: Elizabeth Sejake / Rapport / Gallo Images)

Tito Mboweni (16 March 1959 to 12 October 2024)

Tito Mboweni, South Africa’s first black Reserve Bank governor and a prominent economist, died at 65. Mboweni was a trailblazer, serving as labour minister under Nelson Mandela and later as finance minister under President Ramaphosa. Known for his sharp wit and dedication to fiscal discipline, Mboweni’s leadership shaped the nation’s economic trajectory.

President Ramaphosa honoured his legacy: “We have lost a leader and compatriot who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator, and champion of labour rights.”

Breyten Breytenbach poses for a portrait on 25 June 2009 in Paris, France. Photo: Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

Breyten Breytenbach (16 September 1939 to 24 November 2024)

South African poet and anti-apartheid activist Breyten Breytenbach died at 85. Imprisoned in 1975 for his resistance to apartheid, Breytenbach turned his suffering into powerful literary works that challenged oppression and explored identity.

His family described his enduring legacy in a statement revealing the news of his death: “His artistic and literary contributions flourished, cementing his place as one of South Africa’s most courageous and visionary figures.”

Global icons remembered

This year also marked the deaths of international legends who transformed arts, activism, and culture:

Quincy Jones (14 March 1933 to 3 November 2024): Visionary producer behind Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

(14 March 1933 to 3 November 2024): Visionary producer behind Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Ethel Kennedy (11 April 1928 to 10 October 2024): Advocate for social justice and widow of Robert F. Kennedy.

(11 April 1928 to 10 October 2024): Advocate for social justice and widow of Robert F. Kennedy. Maggie Smith (28 December 1934 to 27 September 2024): Actress renowned for Downton Abbey and Harry Potter.

(28 December 1934 to 27 September 2024): Actress renowned for Downton Abbey and Harry Potter. James Earl Jones (17 January 1931 to 9 September 2024): The voice behind Mufasa and Darth Vader, known for his iconic line: “Luke, I am your father.”

(17 January 1931 to 9 September 2024): The voice behind Mufasa and Darth Vader, known for his iconic line: “Luke, I am your father.” Richard Simmons (12 July 1948 to 13 July 2024): Fitness guru whose charm inspired millions to “move and groove”.

(12 July 1948 to 13 July 2024): Fitness guru whose charm inspired millions to “move and groove”. Alexei Navalny (4 June 1976 to 16 February 2024): Russian opposition leader and symbol of resistance.

These extraordinary lives remind us of the power of passion, dedication, and resilience in shaping the world. Their contributions will continue to inspire generations. DM