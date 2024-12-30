Daily Maverick
AIR RAGE

DA lays charge of racism against disruptive FlySafair passenger Nobuntu Mkhize

Nobuntu Mkhize is facing criminal charges after a video went viral showing her becoming aggressive towards flight attendants and causing a disturbance on a FlySafair flight. The Democratic Alliance has filed a case against Mkhize, accusing her of crimen injuria and disruptive behaviour, and the South African Civil Aviation Authority denounced the incident, emphasising its commitment to ensuring the safety of crew and passengers. Mkhize, who works for the SABC, is also under investigation by her employer and the ANC.
Taku-FlySafair-update Illustrative image: FlySafair passenger Nobuntu Mkhize could be facing a number of charges regarding her behaviour on a flight from Durban to Cape Town on 26 December 2024. A video of her arguing with flight attendants and becoming disruptive has gone viral on social media. (Photos: Thè-Jer Jermaine / Facebook)
Takudzwa Pongweni
By Takudzwa Pongweni
30 Dec 2024
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened a criminal case against Nobuntu Mkhize at the Bishop Lavis Police Station in Cape Town, accusing her of racial abuse targeting the coloured community during an outburst on a FlySafair flight. 

A video of 43-year-old Mkhize went viral after she was filmed making allegedly racist remarks directed at a flight attendant and displaying disruptive behaviour on a FlySafair flight from Durban to Cape Town on Thursday, 26 December. The footage, captured by fellow passengers, shows Mkhize becoming aggressive after demanding a drink, shoving a flight attendant, throwing a beverage at another crew member and resisting restraint, all while hurling insults. The incident has sparked widespread attention across the country.

DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers said that it was evident from the video clip that Mkhize was infringing on the dignity of the flight attendants.

On the video, Mkhize was heard saying: “You’re a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now when we land, I’m going to take an Uber home. You don’t even have a [driving] licence. You don’t even have a car.”

DA spokesperson Matthew Sims said the DA laid a charge of crimen injuria against Mkhize and that this sort of discrimination had no place in a democratic society. 

Patriotic Alliance

Kenny Kunene, the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, has filed an official complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against Mkhize.

In the letter to the commission, dated 29 December, Kunene said the commission should investigate Mkhize’s utterances, which included: “You’re a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now, when we land, I’m going to take an Uber home. You don’t even have a [driver’s] licence. You don’t even have a car.

“Furthermore, she is reported to have referred to herself as an ‘ANC b*tch’ and made other disparaging remarks, such as: ‘Black people in this country have a problem of shutting up’.”

Kunene said these statements perpetuated harmful racial stereotypes, violated the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, and undermined the constitutional rights to equality and dignity protected under sections 9 and 10 of the Constitution.

Aviation authority stresses zero-tolerance for assault on crew

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said on Monday that as the national civil aviation safety and security regulator, it had received a full report from the airline regarding the incident. 

SACAA director of civil aviation, Poppy Khoza, unequivocally condemned the incident and emphasised the regulator’s zero-tolerance stance against passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with airline cabin crew.

Khoza said the SACAA appreciated the cooperation of passengers during the incident, and also commended the efforts of the cabin crew who worked to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of passengers. 

“It must be noted that cabin crew members are licensed as safety officers under the Civil Aviation Regulations. Their primary duty therefore is to ensure safety protocols are always maintained, as well as the comfort of passengers. The incident aboard the aircraft was unfortunate and distasteful as it sought to undermine the safety of passengers and crew,” Khoza said.

“Unruly behaviour, nuisance, disorderly or indecent act on board any aircraft endangers the safety of both the aircraft and its occupants, and this cannot be tolerated. We want to discourage any act that undermines safety of crew and passengers and call on all passengers travelling on any flight to observe and obey the instructions of the crew. South Africa carries a sterling record in air safety and this is the record that cannot be undermined by any individual.”

FlySafair bans passenger 

Airline FlySafair says it is adding the disruptive passenger’s name to its no-fly list and she will not be permitted to board future FlySafair flights. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Daily Maverick attempted to reach Mkhize via telephone and SMS numerous times, but she had not responded by the time of publication.

However, she told News24 that she was not intoxicated during the flight. She also claimed that she had been discriminated against and intended to sue both the airline and the police.

Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair, told Daily Maverick that the airline will add the passenger’s name to its no-fly list and she will not be permitted to board future FlySafair flights. The airline strongly condemned her actions, emphasising that flight attendants serve as safety officers and that interfering with their duties is considered a criminal offense.

FlySafair’s General Terms and Conditions of Booking and Carriage provide the airline with significant discretion in managing passenger behaviour and imposing penalties if a passenger’s actions endanger the safety of the aircraft, its crew or other passengers. According to Clause 6.1 and Clause 6.2.2, the airline can intervene if a passenger engages in behaviour that is deemed inappropriate, disruptive or unsafe. 

For instance, if a passenger’s actions are seen as endangering the aircraft, crew or other passengers, FlySafair has the right to intervene, potentially including physically restraining the passenger to prevent further disruption. Additionally, if a passenger’s behaviour obstructs or hinders the crew’s ability to perform their duties – such as refusing to comply with instructions or being verbally abusive – FlySafair can take necessary measures, including restraint. If a passenger engages in disruptive behaviour or verbal abuse, including using threatening, abusive or insulting language towards the crew or passengers, or causing discomfort, inconvenience or injury to others, the airline may opt to disembark the passenger or even pursue legal prosecution. 

Lastly, the airline reserves the right to take action if any regulations are violated, such as those related to smoking, alcohol consumption or the use of mobile phones, especially if these actions disrupt the flight or compromise safety.

SABC expresses concern

Mkhize has since been identified as brand manager of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The SABC expressed concern over the videos circulating on social media, stating that it regrets the incident. The public broadcaster emphasised its commitment to upholding its values of respect and integrity in all staff interactions. The broadcaster said it would address the matter through the appropriate internal channels in line with its procedures.

On Monday, 30 December, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told Daily Maverick that while the broadcaster acknowledges the public’s interest in the issue, it is important to respect the employment relationship governed by labour law. 

“As a result, specific details regarding this matter cannot be disclosed publicly. The SABC would like to reiterate its commitment to handling this matter with the sensitivity and seriousness it deserves,” she said. 

In the videos, Mkhize is also heard saying that she was an “ANC bitch”.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party noted the woman’s behaviour with “disgust and disdain”, and that the party has initiated an investigation to determine her membership.

“The matter of Nobuntu Mkhize is currently being processed. Any ANC member is bound by the constitution including matters of discipline,” Bhengu-Motsiri said on Monday. 

The ANC constitution contains several provisions that could potentially apply to Mkhize’s behaviour on the FlySafair flight. Under Rule 25.17.5, the ANC could find that her conduct brought the party into disrepute, especially given the viral nature of the incident and the public nature of her outbursts. Rule 25.17.4 could also be relevant, as it addresses unethical or immoral conduct, particularly if her behaviour or language is seen as violating the ANC’s core values. 

Rule 25.17.6 on racial discrimination could be applied because of her reportedly making racial remarks directed at the flight attendants during the altercation. Rule 25.17.16, which addresses disorderly or unruly behaviour, could also apply if her actions on the flight – such as throwing a can at a crew member – are viewed as disruptive or harmful to the ANC’s reputation. Finally, Rule 25.17.12 on undermining ANC structures could be invoked if her behaviour is seen as undermining the party’s unity or public image. 

Potential for more charges 

Police have confirmed that Mkhize was arrested and charged in terms of the Civil Aviation Act No 13 of 2009 for disruptive and riotous behaviour on board an aircraft in service. Mkhize’s case was temporarily withdrawn pending further investigation and the potential addition of charges for assault and crimen injuria. 

In terms of Section 135 of the Civil Aviation Act, unruly behaviour is a punishable offence that can lead to a sentence of up to six months in prison. Disobeying and interfering with orders from the cabin crew is in violation of civil aviation laws and carries a fine and jail sentence.

South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe also clarified that disruptive behaviour on flights is governed by Annexure 17 of the International Civil Aviation Convention, which sets global standards and recommended practices. These guidelines were incorporated into national law through the Civil Aviation Act No 13 of 2009. She emphasised that such behaviour undermines the safety of both the aircraft and its passengers.

At the time of publication, Mathe had not replied to queries about when the case would be placed back on the court roll. DM

Comments

Glyn Morgan Dec 30, 2024, 06:51 PM

Well done DA and PA! ps: Where is the ANC?.......

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Dec 31, 2024, 07:55 AM

I dont agree. In my view this is petty politicking and perpetuates an inane topic it will benefit us all to rise above. Race is no different from any other insult thrown. If we could all just learn to be comfortable in our own skins it would have so little impact.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 2, 2025, 06:37 AM

I have to agree with you. Bad manners are just bad manners - if alcohol is involved, this doesn't help either!

Rod MacLeod Jan 6, 2025, 07:36 PM

Ah Fanie - do you say the same thing about every case brought before the biased SAHRC? You only say this when it is a black person accused of racism - but do you remember your comments on the Pretoria Girls High WhatsApp group?

Water Buffalo Dec 30, 2024, 07:46 PM

The DA goes all out against black folks, but they are never anywhere to be found when the perpetrators are white. I guess I shouldnt be surprised.

m***i@g***.com Dec 30, 2024, 10:03 PM

I wonder if they will report the food lovers racist rant. After all perpetrators are white

N***i@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 01:01 PM

Racial slurs, from and to whomever, are just unacceptable. Nobuntu is just a disgrace of a person, who lacks self respect. Period

cracklin62 Dec 30, 2024, 10:43 PM

Time to go to the watering hole water buffalo. All animals are created equal. No need for animal farm

r***e@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 08:05 AM

Maybe learn to read better. The d.a always stand against racists, penny sparrow ring any bells. Its the racist in you that makes these comments. Maybe take a look in the mirror. You are part of the problem

MaverickMe Dec 31, 2024, 09:10 AM

It makes no difference if you "shoot" a zebra on the white or black stripe....it kills the animal (South Africa). As you are a water buffalo which is not natural to our country I suggest you return to where you came from taking your inbred racism with you.

i***o@w***.com Dec 31, 2024, 09:27 AM

Well, the persons you mentioned in your first sentence, are the biggest and most numerous racists in SA. They commit by far the most racism in SA, for example by means of the utterances of politicians from that group, as well as the more than 160 racist laws that they instituted.

s***z@g***.com Jan 1, 2025, 10:24 AM

Maybe because black folks are the most racist l. All the other races in SA consider black people as the most racist and unaccountable. That's just a fact l. The global community is coming to this conclusion as well.

Richard Blake Dec 30, 2024, 09:19 PM

Lol, black and a member of the ANC. That makes her entitled and above the law. The DA's faith in our captured judiciary, and the compromised SAHRC is misplaced.

N***i@g***.com Dec 30, 2024, 10:53 PM

This Nobuntu person is an embarrassment. Her actions must be widely condemned as SA has no place for people like her. As for DA &amp; PA, it's clear the motivation is solely influenced by the coloured community voting patterns, that continue to expose historic challenges. Good luck to both parties

Raimund Rohlfs Dec 31, 2024, 07:40 AM

Why doesn’t the ANC, EFF, ATM pre-empt the DA and PA’s move and take this matter to the police then? I am sure they are against racism too? Or are there exceptions to this policy in certain cases?

r***e@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 08:06 AM

The exception is if you are anc and black you cant be a racist

N***i@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 03:21 PM

It's a myopia speak and I'm certain that you know it

N***i@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 12:57 PM

It is a good question, and one that speaks to their consciences, if they have any.

Karl Sittlinger Dec 31, 2024, 07:57 AM

"As for DA &amp; PA, it’s clear the motivation is solely influenced by the coloured community voting patterns". Thats simply a prejudiced assumption by a clearly prejudiced person. The ANC for instance rather goes after a few innocent school girls than real racists.

N***i@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 11:58 AM

Lesson: if you are going to quote a person, do so fully.

Karl Sittlinger Dec 31, 2024, 04:49 PM

The “that continue to expose historic challenges.” in no way changes the prejudiced first part of your comment “As for DA &amp; PA, it’s clear the motivation is solely influenced by the coloured community voting patterns”. Ill pass on your “lessons”, thank you..

N***i@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 05:35 PM

Karl-Heinz, a political party slave of note.

Karl Sittlinger Jan 3, 2025, 05:28 AM

Noel, a bigot of note.

i***o@w***.com Dec 31, 2024, 09:29 AM

So the DA should just have kept quiet, eh, and look the other way when somebody from the most racist group in SA, commits racism? Sorry, but that kite ain't gonna fly. High time the most numerous racists in SA get called out.

Jonathan Mokgotlhoa Dec 31, 2024, 03:48 AM

Nobuntu says her tantrums were triggered by the initial insolence of the flight attendant. That must be investigated too. Having had a drink on a flight does not mean you lose your right to be treated with respect, or does it?

r***e@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 08:07 AM

If you act like a 12 year old it does

David van der Want Dec 31, 2024, 08:18 AM

As far as I am aware when on a flight it becomes law that one must follow the instructions of cabin crew. I tjinknit must be like this for safety reasons, after all one is 10km above the ground travelling at 800kmph. I think there is also an "air rage" phenomenon documented in many countries.

virginia crawford Dec 31, 2024, 08:45 AM

I wonder how she reacts to insolence from colleagues or anyone else who works for her?

N***i@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 12:46 PM

It is a behaviour unbecoming, whichever way one looks at it. The fact that she is a manager and at an SOE, aggravates all circumstances.

User Jan 1, 2025, 06:45 AM

Yes, let's investigate everything except this individual. Let's check that the pilot did not perhaps make a sharp turn that triggered her? Or she saw something on the safety card that reminded her of apartheid? Or colonialism. Surely she's innocent according to the conspiracy comments.

1***l@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 04:46 AM

Let this hooligan be an example, NO form of racism will be toleratedany longer towards ANY racial group, we are all one, or we al burn to the ground we know this, history has taught us. White, black, yellow, whatever, racism is unacceptable, there is not a single colour or colour group, one species

l***t@y***.com Dec 31, 2024, 07:33 AM

There's always 3 versions to a story like this. One party's story, the other party's story and the truth. I would like to see what other passengers made of it, according to their observations. The clip certainly condemns Mkhize, but we don't see the incident in it's entirety. I have had over

G***t@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 08:50 AM

Doubt the passengers would have filmed it, or helped the airline crew if they didn't feel equally insulted or offended by the antagonists behaviour and utterances.

l***t@y***.com Dec 31, 2024, 07:36 AM

Cont/ 1000 international and many internal flights over the years. It is patently clear that passengers are treated more and more like cattle as time passes. There is more to this story. For eg, I avoid flying BA more and more, if there is an alternative.

D'Esprit Dan Dec 31, 2024, 05:31 PM

Been flying for 30+ years all over the world and have seen a few similar instances. In every single one the passenger was drunk.

Over The Right Dec 31, 2024, 07:50 AM

Deployed entitled useless ANC cadre.

Rod MacLeod Jan 6, 2025, 07:42 PM

With faux orange / blonde hair.

Peter Oosthuizen Jan 7, 2025, 08:04 AM

???

Muishond X Dec 31, 2024, 07:58 AM

Not really, as its been proven, based on the ACSA track record of late, that you get to your destination quicker by driving.

r***e@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 08:02 AM

Good, i want to see this pos get jail time. Its about time black racists get punished for racism like everybody else. Black south africans think they cant be racist. The anc created Entitled racist young black people in s.a

Donal Slemon Dec 31, 2024, 08:11 AM

I'm still trying to work out how one can bring an already disreputable party into disrepute.

N***i@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 11:51 AM

It only explains what she really is and more on how she got that job. A normal minded person wouldn't want to be associated with the ANC, at this point in time

virginia crawford Dec 31, 2024, 08:51 AM

Can't see why the DA laid a charge: it is disempowering and presumptuous to assume that the insulted woman couldn't do it herself. Probably to try and garner votes. Is the DA also going to lay charges against the trashy pair in Food Lovers' Market for insulting fellow shoppers? Bet not.

s***r@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 12:28 PM

Agree. No need to preempt what the airline or its employee may have done. DA jumping on the bandwagon for political points only

Una West Jan 3, 2025, 03:53 PM

Better to lay a charge rather than stage a "riotous assembly"

Les Thorpe Dec 31, 2024, 10:29 AM

". . , specific details regarding this matter cannot be disclosed publicly." The "details" are already all over social media. Is this the start of a cover up? I predict that, as an "ANC Bi$%^, little will happen. Lots of declarations, but little action, minimum sanction.

User Dec 31, 2024, 10:38 AM

The Grade 3 schoolyard taunts which the perp mistakes for insults is bad enough, but what is worse is that this is the level of brain deemed employable by the SABC.

s***r@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 02:22 PM

Seriously- “perp”?

User Jan 1, 2025, 04:44 AM

Yes. The perpetrator of the slurs. 'Seriously'? Are you 5 yrs old?

Sbusiso Nkabinde Dec 31, 2024, 11:01 AM

I saw the video online and all i can say is "distasteful behavior" coming from a so called educated and clever-black women ????

N***i@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 11:41 AM

30yrs later but DA still has huge race problem, and it is viewed as such. As the coloured vote is being elusive to it now, DA has to rethink its tone and stance. But this stunt only reveals only paranoia and not the behavour of a party that's going to the Union Buildings anytime soon.

Rod MacLeod Jan 6, 2025, 07:46 PM

Oh dear. Noel beats a lonely drum again. Really, if you find this woman's outburst acceptable, keep it to yourself. Otherwise you're simply displaying your own inner prejudices.

Malcolm McManus Dec 31, 2024, 02:25 PM

If anyone should be filing charges, it should be the affected people directly involved. Political parties should stay out of it. The only political interference should be from the ANC who should revoke her membership. Not that she could disgrace them any more than they disgrace themselves daily.

N***i@g***.com Dec 31, 2024, 03:35 PM

"Fools rush in where angels fear to tread”. That's the only idiom perfectly explaining this DA-PA tug of war over the coloured voters

John P Dec 31, 2024, 03:31 PM

"making allegedly racist remarks directed at a flight attendant". The remarks themselves cannot be "allegedly racist", they either are or they are not. "allegedly making racist remarks directed at a flight attendant" is the correct sentence structure.

Karl Sittlinger Dec 31, 2024, 04:49 PM

Jon Quirk Dec 31, 2024, 04:52 PM

I assume she has already been fired from the SABC?

Jon Quirk Dec 31, 2024, 05:36 PM

time to re-program this bot, Cyril !!

ttshililo2 Jan 1, 2025, 10:23 AM

No man???. This is beyond “ misinformation”, what in heavens name are lies are these that you hv typed here.

Dietmar Horn Jan 1, 2025, 12:05 PM

Increasing altitude increases the effects of alcohol. Experienced passengers therefore prefer tomato juice. This means they have their behavior under control and relieves the burden on the cabin crew. Happy New Year to the staff and readers of DM.?

User Jan 2, 2025, 09:16 AM

Why the big 'DA lays a charge' headline and then only further down does one read that the PA is also reporting this to the Human Rights Commission. Daily Maverick seems to regularly try and paint a picture of the DA doing something wrong.

v***n@h***.com Jan 2, 2025, 09:51 AM

DA, PA, ANC etc bunch of buffoons. No excuse for what this idiot has said and done but lets all be honest - if an individual is not brought up well and insecure they will jump to any insult to hurt their opponent be it race, gender, etc. As punishment just make her do comm service in Mitchells Plain

Water Buffalo Jan 2, 2025, 11:19 AM

DA = RACIST

Karl Sittlinger Jan 3, 2025, 06:02 AM

"DA = RACIST" What a prejudiced annd incorrect comment.

T'Plana Hath Jan 6, 2025, 01:12 PM

Your attempt at agitation is as feeble as it is ignorant. ANC ELITE = APARTHEID BENEFICIARIES STRUGGLE HEROS = IMPIMPI AND COLLABORATORS See? I can also write unsubstantiated equations. Mine are just more believable.

Rod MacLeod Jan 6, 2025, 07:47 PM

Troll alert!

Hilary Morris Jan 6, 2025, 11:01 AM

Ooooops! Nasty.....

Jean Racine Jan 7, 2025, 03:00 PM

As sure as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, there will be more filmed racist incidents. Will the DA lay charges with every single one?