A longer-acting version of an HIV prevention ring containing the antiretroviral drug dapivirine is being researched in South Africa.

Early results on the drug levels achieved in women and the safety of the newer three-monthly vaginal ring compared with the current one-month option were presented at the recent HIV Research for Prevention (HIVR4P) conference in Lima, Peru.

The Population Council, a global research organisation which owns and manufactures the monthly dapivirine ring, is developing the three-month ring. It is the same as the one-month ring but contains more dapivirine (100mg instead of 25mg).

The current monthly ring is one of only two long-acting HIV prevention options approved for use in South Africa. The other is long-acting cabotegravir (CAB-LA), which provides two months of protection per injection. Both products are, for now, only available as part of implementation studies. There are more long-acting products to come, with the registration of a jab that provides six months of protection per shot expected within the next year or so.

Such use of antiretrovirals to prevent HIV infection is called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). The most widely used form of PrEP is a daily HIV prevention pill that contains the antiretrovirals tenofovir disoproxil fumarate and emtricitabine. This pill is widely available in the public sector and through private sector clinics. There is excitement about long-acting products like the HIV prevention ring and injections since they don’t require taking a pill every day.

A ring every three months

A longer-acting ring means fewer insertions and clinic visits, which could lead to increased adherence and effectiveness as well as reduced annual costs, waste and environmental impact, said Jeremy Nuttall, senior director of preclinical sciences at the Population Council’s Centre for Biomedical Research. Nuttall presented the findings of the phase one trial of the three-monthly ring at HIVR4P.

The trial was conducted at Farmovs, a clinical research organisation based at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein. The researchers found that the drug concentrations in the blood of women receiving the three-monthly ring were at least as good as with the one-monthly ring (technically it met both non-inferiority and superiority thresholds).

As Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, chief executive of the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, explained: “During the study, the three-month ring performed better than the one-month ring… these results showed that the levels of drug were better than seen for the monthly ring.”

The 104 women enrolled received the three-month ring as well as three of the one-month rings during the study’s two treatment phases. Half got the three-month ring and took a break for about a month and then received three consecutive one-month rings. The other half started with three consecutive one-month rings, had a month’s break and then got the three-month ring.

The levels of dapivirine in the participants’ blood and vaginal fluid were measured at set time points. The drug levels in the blood of participants when using the three-month ring were either greater or equivalent to levels in the one-month ring throughout the 90 days of use. The greatest difference in drug levels between the two rings was seen in the first month of use, where drug concentrations were somewhat higher in those using the three-month ring.

Dapivirine levels in vaginal fluid were slightly higher in those using the three-month ring during the first month of use compared with the one-month ring. After that drug levels for the three-month ring were similar to the one-month ring in the second and third month of use.

Based on the drug levels measured in the blood and the vaginal fluid it appears that the three-month ring delivers more drug over time compared with the three consecutive one-month rings.

“Both rings were well tolerated, with no notable differences in safety findings and no [HIV] infections,” Nuttall told delegates at HIVR4P.

According to him, adverse events were similar between the two rings. There were no serious adverse events, with the most common adverse events being vaginal discharge, vaginal candidiasis and bacterial vaginosis, said Nuttall.

Although the study did not look at the efficacy of the three-month versus the one-month ring, Nuttall said that based on the data collected, the efficacy of the long-acting ring should be at least equal to that of the one-month ring

Bekker told Spotlight that the best efficacy for the one-month ring was seen in women who did not remove it during a potential HIV exposure.

“So, the same adage will apply to the three-monthly ring – it will only do its work if it is in place at the time of HIV exposure (at the time of sex),” she said.

Bekker added that the hope is that the three-month ring will be approved in South Africa, noting that women would need just four rings in a year “for discreet protection”. This is seen to be particularly important in South Africa where women face high rates of gender-based violence, which erodes their autonomy over their bodies and sexual and reproductive health.

If the ring does come to market, Bekker said it is a prevention option that activists and health providers should be advocating to add to the existing basket of PrEP options. “[T]here is a definite group of women who will prefer this option or may prefer this option at a particular time in their sexual lives,” she said. “It is an option that should be on the menu.”

Bekker also hopes that the recent data on safety in pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as in adolescents using the one-month ring will be submitted for regulatory approval along with the three-month ring so that these populations can benefit from the ring too. Several countries, including South Africa, have not approved the one-month ring for use when pregnant or breastfeeding because of the initial lack of safety data in these population groups.

In response to this, Nuttall gave an overview of the recent data collected in pregnant and breastfeeding women using the one-month ring. (Read it here). The South African study on the three-month ring did not have any pregnant or breastfeeding women in it and only enrolled women older than 18. However, he said, because the products are similar, the assumption is that regulators will consider the safety data from the one-month ring as relevant to the three-month ring.

Next steps

No further clinical trials are planned for the three-month ring. The Population Council will submit the data from the study to regulators to support approval as a line extension. A line extension is when a manufacturer produces variations of their products already on the market – in this case the one-month ring.

This is possible, according to Nuttall, because the study was designed and conducted after the Population Council consulted with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to find out what kind of data would be needed on the longer-acting ring in order to “bridge” the existing safety and efficacy data for the one-month ring. Essentially, this means that a long and expensive phase three trial won’t be necessary to establish safety and efficacy, since the products are identical except for how much dapivirine they contain.

“The [EMA’s] Medicines-For-All procedure will facilitate registration of the three-month ring in African countries, like it did for the one-month ring,” Nuttall said.

The Population Council’s chief scientific officer, Dr Bríd Devlin, told Spotlight that the current timeline for filing for regulatory approval with the EMA is early in 2025 as chemical tests on the ring must still be done in the laboratory. The hope is that the ring could be brought to market by the end of 2026, but this will depend on how long the EMA takes to review the study data.

The price of manufacturing the three month-ring is still being finalised, but the aim is to cap it at $16 per ring, excluding distribution costs. The one-month ring costs about $12.8.

“[I]f you divide it [the price] by three, it is a much cheaper and affordable product on a monthly basis. So, it’s still a very large cost savings, which is why we embarked on this line extension in the first place to improve the product,” Devlin said.

Manufacturing the three-month ring could lead to about a 60% reduction in cost per year compared with the one-month ring, Nuttall said, with 67% fewer rings that will need to be produced each year.

The Population Council has a memorandum of understanding with South African pharmaceutical company Kiara Health, which is headquartered in Johannesburg, to eventually manufacture and distribute the three-month ring, Devlin said.

“Negotiations for that licence are still under way and once the licence is in place, the strategy would shift leadership of the dapivirine vaginal ring to sub-Saharan Africa where the HIV products are needed most by women,” she said.

The Population Council’s selection of an African-based manufacturing partner is notable as holders of intellectual property protections on HIV health technologies have typically sought out companies in Asia, and India in particular, as manufacturing partners, Spotlight reported previously.

Earlier in 2024, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation announced that it was partnering with the Global Fund in an initiative to invest up to $2-million to buy about 150,000 dapivirine rings to distribute in countries, including South Africa, which implement Global Fund grants to fight HIV.

Role of long-acting PrEP in South Africa

While it is likely to be a few years before the three-month ring comes to market, early implementation science research has started to show what role the two current long-acting options for HIV prevention are playing in South Africa.

Some of this data was presented at HIVR4P. Hasina Subedar, a senior technical adviser in the Department of Health, gave an overview of the implementation of the PrEP options currently offered in the country. Unlike the prevention pill, the two long-acting PrEP options – the monthly dapivirine ring, and CAB-LA – are not available in the public sector outside of study and pilot sites.

Subedar said there are 87 sites providing one, two or all three of these products as part of the pilot studies. Across these 87 sites, so far 23,997 people started using a prevention option – 81% started daily prevention pills, 13% started on CAB-LA and 6% started on the one-month vaginal ring. She cautioned that it’s too early to draw any concrete conclusions from this data.

Some private-sector pharmacies form part of this network, with nine offering only the daily prevention pill and three offering the pill and CAB-LA.

In the public sector, 61 sites are offering the daily pill along with the injection and 14 are offering all three prevention options. “Those [14] facilities that are offering all three products had the highest uptake [of prevention] compared to those that were offering the oral prep and ring only,” she said.

It is important to take into account when reading these statistics that not all sites are offering all three prevention options, and the ring can only be offered to women. Another factor that could influence prevention uptake is the limited availability of CAB-LA in the country.

Early data on uptake of the one-month ring

Early data about which prevention options women in South Africa are choosing in pilot studies showed a moderate uptake of the monthly ring across all age categories. However, notably women aged 25 and older were more likely to choose the ring compared with adolescent girls and young women – who preferred the prevention pill. Those who were PrEP-naïve were also less likely to choose the ring than those who had used oral PrEP before.

The study, called DREAMS PrEP Choice, funded by USAID and conducted by Wits RHI, was also presented at HIVR4P. Researchers provided the ring and pill PrEP options through a community-based delivery model. This approach targets people in settings like youth and skills centres, higher learning institutions and other community-based sites.

The researchers enrolled 657 women aged 18 and older and offered them HIV prevention services through either a mobile van or pop-up gazebo across 36 sites in Johannesburg. Most of these women were between the ages of 18 and 24. Of the 657, 451 (69%) women chose prevention pills, while 175 (27%) chose the ring, 20 women (3%) chose not to initiate either of the prevention options, and 11 women (around 2%) did not receive choice counselling as they left before seeing a nurse. This means about 626 women (96%) chose to take up one of the prevention options.

Spotlight spoke to the principal investigator for the DREAMS study. (You can read her full response here). Nicolette Naidoo, the programme head for implementation science at Wits RHI, said they were particularly interested in adolescent girls and young women. This group, she said, is not familiar with the ring but more familiar with injectable products such as contraception injections. “This could be a product characteristic that influences choice,” Naidoo said.

In a poster presentation at HIVR4P, the DREAMS PrEP Choice study team also said the main reason women chose not to use the ring was fear of inserting or removing it and concern about placing something foreign in their bodies.

Women aged 25 to 34 were more likely to choose the ring than those aged 18 to 24. Their reasons included wanting to avoid daily pill taking, fear of side-effects, and the ring’s more discreet HIV prevention compared with pills.

As Naidoo explained: “[T]he PrEP ring may still have a role to play in meeting the prevention needs of older women and those having used oral PrEP before and looking for another method that meets their needs.”

She added that participants who reported transactional sex were more likely to choose the ring than other women in the study, possibly indicating that a higher perception of risk may also be a key factor for determining who to prioritise for roll-out, if cost and supply are concerns.

“The PrEP ring is an important method in the HIV prevention toolbox,” Naidoo said. “It allows women, who are looking for a longer-acting and more discreet method, who do not want to undergo blood tests to initiate a PrEP method and take a daily pill, to choose a method that aligns with their preferences, values and changing lifestyle context.”

In some cases, blood tests are recommended before one starts taking HIV prevention pills. The Southern Africa HIV Clinicians Society recommends that if a person is older than 40, has comorbidities or is on concomitant medication, their kidney function should be tested before they are given the pill. A blood test is not required before initiating the ring.

Data from the DREAMS PrEP Choice study aligns with early findings from the CATALYST study presented at HIVR4P by Dr Elizabeth Irungu, the regional technical adviser for implementation science and PrEP service delivery at Jhpiego (a Johns Hopkins University affiliate) in Kenya. The study, which examines the choices of 3,967 women offered either the pill or the ring, spans Kenya, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Uganda and South Africa. (Naidoo is the country principal investigator for CATALYST in South Africa.)

About 3,483 (91%) of the women enrolled had a choice between the pill and the ring (some of the women were pregnant and breastfeeding and the ring is not approved for this population in all the countries). Of these, 2,301 (66%) chose the pill and 1,182 (34%) chose the ring. Women aged 25 and over, those with PrEP experience, women with multiple partners, and those using contraceptives were more likely to choose the ring. Women aged 18 to 24, those new to PrEP and pregnant or breastfeeding women preferred the daily pill. DM

This article was first published by Spotlight – health journalism in the public interest. Sign up to the Spotlight newsletter.