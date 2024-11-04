Lekker Brekker Monday: Egg-free courgette fritters

Raw courgettes are very watery so the liquid needs to be removed before making these fritters if you don’t want them to be a soggy disappointment.

You can make these with egg if you prefer; just add 1 beaten egg when you mix the other ingredients. But they turned out great without eggs.

Ingredients

3 or 4 small courgettes, grated

2 spring onions, chopped

4 mint sprigs

Handful parsley, finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 red chilli

1 Tbsp flour

1 round of feta, crumbled

Olive oil for frying

Salt and pepper

Method

Top and tail the courgettes, wash and dry them, and grate them. Put them in a colander and salt well. Leave for 30 minutes, then rinse well under cold water, drain and squeeze out as much water as you can. Pat dry with kitchen paper to remove remaining water.

In a bowl, mix together the grated courgettes, spring onions, flour, garlic, mint, parsley, lemon zest, chilli and feta, and season with salt and pepper. Form into clumps with your hands, then roll in seasoned flour to coat all over. Press them flat with your palm.

Fry in olive oil until golden on both sides. Serve with minted yoghurt (plain yoghurt mixed with a little chopped mint, a dash of apple cider or white wine vinegar, and salt and pepper). DM