The Prince Of Wales visits Cape Town, and more from around the world

Prince William, Prince of Wales meets student taking part in a rugby session, during a visit to Ocean View Secondary School on November 4, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. During his visit, The Prince of Wales attended the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards and engaged in various environmental initiatives and participated in events held in Cape Town as part of 'Earthshot Week'. (Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales takes part in a rugby coaching session with local school children during a visit to Ocean View Secondary School on November 4, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. During his visit, The Prince of Wales attended the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards and engaged in various environmental initiatives and participated in events held in Cape Town as part of 'Earthshot Week'. (Photo by Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images) Prince William, Prince of Wales meets primary school children from Langa Township taking part in a digital skills lessons on the Atlas DigiBus, during a visit to Ocean View Secondary School on November 4, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. During his visit, The Prince of Wales attended the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards and engaged in various environmental initiatives and participated in events held in Cape Town as part of 'Earthshot Week'. (Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images) A woman walks past an anti-US and Israel mural on a wall calling for the boycott of US and Israeli products, in Sana'a, Yemen, 03 November 2024. Yemen's Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks against 202 vessels in the seas around Yemen since November 2023 in retaliation for Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, the Houthis' leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on 31 October 2024. The United States and its allies have been repeatedly intercepting maritime attacks carried out by the Houthis on shipping in the seas around Yemen as part of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB Migrants arrive at the port of Arrecife following their rescue at sea by the La Salvamar Al Nair, in Lanzarote, Canary Island, 03 November 2024. The boat carrying them sank, killing at least five people, while 17 others were rescued. EPA-EFE/ADRIEL PERDOMO Workers spray chemicals to contain toxic foam caused by industrial waste floating on the surface of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, India, 04 November 2024. The Yamuna, one of the holiest rivers for Hindus, is also among the most polluted in the world. According to India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) its waters are unfit for any use other than industrial cooling and recreation, and its pollution is expected to worsen during the upcoming Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, which sees thousands of faithfuls flocking to its banks to perform ablutions. According to a report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in September 2024, the levels of faecal coliform bacteria in the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna was near 5 million per 100 milliliters, around 10,000 times the desired limit of 500. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA Indian women perform morning rituals while toxic foam caused by industrial waste floats on the surface of the Yamuna river, as the city is engulfed in heavy smog, in New Delhi, India, 04 November 2024. The Yamuna, one of the holiest rivers for Hindus, is also among the most polluted in the world. A cat and its breeder look participate in a show by the WCF (World Cat Federation) in Budapest, Hungary, 03 November 2024. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH A Bengal kitten and its breeder prepare to participate in a show by the WCF (World Cat Federation) in Budapest, Hungary, 03 November 2024. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH A participant reacts at the end of the 2024 Beijing Marathon, in Beijing, China, 03 November 2024. The race has been held annually in Beijing since 1981, starting at Tiananmen Square and ending in Celebration Square in Olympic Green Park. EPA-EFE/WU HAO Cynthia Erivo attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Saverio Marfia/Getty Images) US actor Lucy Liu attends the world premiere of the movie 'Red One' at the UCI Luxe cinema in Berlin, Germany, 03 November 2024. The movie will be released in German cinemas on 07 November 2024. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN People pass by a billboard supporting US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Tel Aviv, Israel, 04 November 2024. The US presidential election will be held on 05 November 2024. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN A person walks past a mural reading ‘They Risked Death To Vote; You Don't Have To’, painted by Jeremie 'Bacpac' Franco, on November 1, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Today is the final day for early in-person voting in the swing state with four days left until the election. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate and current US Vice President Kamala Harris displays one of their campaign wear while awaiting entry to a Get Out the Vote rally in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3, 2024. Vice President Harris and Republican candidate Former President Trump are tied in the polls with two days until the election on 05 November. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER A car with a picture of Democratic candidate for president US Vice President Kamala Harris painted on the hood is parked at an election event for her and Democratic candidate for US Senate Ruben Gallego at Ocotillo in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 03 November 2024. The US general election takes place on 05 November 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER A cafe in the Warmoesstraat is advertising for cannabis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 03 November 2024. Coffeeshops are prohibited in the center of Amsterdam from selling cannabis, but some cafes in the Red Light District still offer opportunities for drug use. Local residents are annoyed by cannabis advertisement and are calling on the mayor to take action. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSE Kashmiri farmers pick saffron flowers in a field in Lethipora village in Pampore, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 03 November 2024 (issued 04 November 2024). Saffron farmers in Kashmir said that this year the yield has been low due to less rainfall. Pampore is one of the few places in the world where the world’s most expensive spice grows. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN A common raven stretches his wings near Csobanka, Hungary, 31 October 2024 (Issued on 03 November 2024). EPA-EFE/ATTILA KOVACS French rider Fabio Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha (L) and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Brad Binder fall after a crash during the Malaysia Motorcycling Grand Prix 2024 at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit, in Sepang, Malaysia, 03 November 2024 (issued 04 November 2024). EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL. DM