Booysen and the late Lifman are the main accused in “steroid king” Brian Wainstein’s murder trial, which began on Monday, 22 April 2024, in the Western Cape Division of the High Court before Judge Vincent Saldanha.

On Monday the matter was scheduled to continue but the proceedings were postponed following Lifman’s murder. He was gunned down in George on Sunday.

Read more: Mark Lifman murdered — the life and alleged crimes of the controversial Cape businessman

State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo confirmed in court that it was Lifman who was gunned down on Sunday.

Lifman’s legal representative, advocate Estelle Killian, said: “Your Lordship, with the death of my client, I’m not representing anyone in this case and hereby stand down.”

The court then heard from an emotional advocate, Amanda Nel, who represented both Booysen and co-accused Andre Naude.

“Your Lordship, the safety of my position as legal representative in this case has been compromised. I need to make accommodations and logistical arrangements,” she said.

According to Nel, Lifman had security provided for both her and Killian. She requested a week’s postponement to arrange these logistics. The State did not object to the postponement.

Lifman and Booysen, with co-accused Andre Naude, Sam Farquharson, Egan Morgan, alleged corrupt police detective Wayne Henderson, Ricardo Maarman, Typhenne Jantjies, Bevan Ezaus, Bradley de Bula, Kashief Hanslo, Rowendal Stevens, Ismail Cupido and a Russian, Igor Russol, are charged with 36 counts of murder, attempted murder, intimidation, gang activities, the illegal possession of ammunition and firearms, contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, contributing towards gang activity and aiding and abetting criminal activities.

Court proceedings will resume on Monday, 11 November 2024. DM