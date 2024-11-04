Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Mark Lifman killing raises safety fears for legal teams at 'steroid king' Brian Wainstein murder trial

The murder of alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman has raised security fears for the defence team in the Wainstein murder trial in which Lifman was accused number one, alongside alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen.
Mark Lifman killing raises safety fears for legal teams at 'steroid king' Brian Wainstein murder trial Assassinated Mark Lifman outside the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court in 2012 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto 24 / Nasief Manie)
Vincent Cruywagen
By Vincent Cruywagen
4 Nov 2024
Booysen and the late Lifman are the main accused in “steroid king” Brian Wainstein’s murder trial, which began on Monday, 22 April 2024, in the Western Cape Division of the High Court before Judge Vincent Saldanha.

On Monday the matter was scheduled to continue but the proceedings were postponed following Lifman’s murder. He was gunned down in George on Sunday.

State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo confirmed in court that it was Lifman who was gunned down on Sunday.

Lifman’s legal representative, advocate Estelle Killian, said: “Your Lordship, with the death of my client, I’m not representing anyone in this case and hereby stand down.”

The court then heard from an emotional advocate, Amanda Nel, who represented both Booysen and co-accused Andre Naude. 

“Your Lordship, the safety of my position as legal representative in this case has been compromised. I need to make accommodations and logistical arrangements,” she said.

According to Nel, Lifman had security provided for both her and Killian. She requested a week’s postponement to arrange these logistics. The State did not object to the postponement.

Lifman and Booysen, with co-accused Andre Naude, Sam Farquharson, Egan Morgan, alleged corrupt police detective Wayne Henderson, Ricardo Maarman, Typhenne Jantjies, Bevan Ezaus, Bradley de Bula, Kashief Hanslo, Rowendal Stevens, Ismail Cupido and a Russian, Igor Russol, are charged with 36 counts of murder, attempted murder, intimidation, gang activities, the illegal possession of ammunition and firearms, contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, contributing towards gang activity and aiding and abetting criminal activities.

Court proceedings will resume on Monday, 11 November 2024. DM

Slightly Irritated Nov 4, 2024, 03:52 PM

Lie down with dogs……

jaymuch22 Nov 4, 2024, 05:51 PM

These are the oaks driving Ferraris around Camps Bay.

Jan Swart Nov 5, 2024, 08:18 AM

Trees driving cars? You okes teach me something new every day.

david aitchison Nov 5, 2024, 10:46 AM

???

SATRADENET Nov 4, 2024, 07:23 PM

Everyone knew Lifman was a MARKed man!

Richard Blake Nov 4, 2024, 07:37 PM

Could not have happened to a more deserving s#@t bag.

Anthony Krijger Nov 4, 2024, 11:00 PM

Never mind what happened to Lifman. Law &amp; order and protection of lives are at stake here. The police's duty is to "serve and protect" and so far they are not doing their job. Lawyers on both sides of the law have been murdered or attempted to be assassinated. They need to be protected.

Michael Clark Nov 11, 2024, 04:04 PM

I suppose we must be grateful the case got this far. I cant be easy being a policeman investigating these cases as you never know who in blue is going to rat on you, as corruption in our country goes all the way Phala Phala and our dollar stashing president.