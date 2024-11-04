Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

CAMPUS CRISIS

Dr Raymond Patel, former CEO of two Setas, arrested over University of Fort Hare fraud

Dr Raymond Andrew Patel, a prominent figure in South African tertiary education circles and the former CEO of the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Skills Seta and the Chemical Seta, has been arrested for alleged fraud at the University of Fort Hare.
Estelle Ellis
By Estelle Ellis
4 Nov 2024
Dr Raymond Andrew Patel, former CEO of two Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) in South Africa, a prominent figure in tertiary education, well-known speaker and expert in skills development, appeared in the Dikeni Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 November 2024, after he was arrested for alleged fraud and corruption.

Patel also served on the board of the South African education quality watchdog, Umalusi. He was released on bail of R50,000.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Patel is alleged to have been awarded a R3.6-million tender at the university and paid R1.6-million in kickbacks to university employees.

Fort Hare spokesperson JP Roodt said Patel is “deeply entrenched in higher education circles”.

“Dr Patel was a former employee of the Department of Education, a former council chair for a university and a TVET college. Patel is currently the CEO of Torapa Holdings,” Roodt said.

He said the university welcomed the ongoing investigations and arrests of individuals standing accused of serious crimes of fraud and corruption.

Patel will appear again with his co-accused on 31 March.

Tyali said Patel was arrested on Saturday.

“Patel is yet another service provider added to the list of University of Fort Hare employees, service providers and their entities charged with fraud and corruption.

The other accused in the case are:

  • Isaac Plaatjies: The former head of investigations and vetting at the university;
  • Ansa Smith: Plaatjies’ former assistant
  • Paul Tladi: The university’s director of human resources was allegedly key to authorising disbursements from the university.
  • Lucrecia Davids: Paul Tladi’s wife.
  • Mbulelo Gingcana: An official in the university’s supply chain management department.
  • Louis Nkateko Mawila: The university’s former financial manager.
  • Nozuko Mabombo: Buhlungu’s office manager. She is also cited in the other Fort Hare case as a victim of an attempted murder.
  • Sarah Pearl Burger: Cape Town attorney and director of Horizon Forensics.
  • Wayne Gosain van der Haar: He was from the University’s IT department.
  • Thamsanqa Sonjica: From Fort Hare’s Protection Services.
  • Terrence Joubert: The sole director of a company, Tarlec, who allegedly received kickback payments from Plaatjies.
  • Bradley Conradie: Cape Town lawyer and partner in Horizon Forensics.
  • Craig Retief: Awarded a tender for cyber forensic investigations.
  • Anwar Khan: Owner and director of the Pentagon Group and former bodyguard to murdered rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.
  • Nthabiseng Makhoba: A director at EL Reigns company.

Tyali said the State would allege that the total amount of funds paid by the University of Fort Hare to the implicated service providers was more than R172-million, with the bulk of it allegedly finding its way to the pockets of the accused university employees. DM

Comments

Slightly Irritated Nov 5, 2024, 05:07 AM

Is there anyone at this University that doesn’t have their arm in the cookie jar? Mind numbing.

louw.nic Nov 5, 2024, 03:24 PM

Amazing, isn't it, that the educated few can steal so much from the uneducated many (and with so little remorse)?

Les Thorpe Nov 5, 2024, 06:43 AM

Another day, another fraud uncovered. Another twenty or so arrested and then immediately out on bail. Same scenario with hundreds, if not thousands, of other perps. But they all needn't be concerned as trials take years and years in S.A., and convictions are, well, very rare.

dalamba127 Nov 5, 2024, 08:22 AM

What is the UFH outsourcing? What was the tender for?

Cedric de Beer Nov 5, 2024, 09:38 AM

Well done to Fort Hare for cleaning house. It can be done, institution by institution.

Ken Randell Nov 5, 2024, 02:27 PM

And so it goes..... Thank you, Blade. University of Lower Education and lower ethics.

David McCormick Nov 5, 2024, 04:32 PM

I hope the NPA has a solid case. Why would a private company (Tarlec) receive a kickback from an employer? Surely should be the other way around? At least three external forensic companies and former head of investigations and vetting charged - who is providing the evidence?

Rod MacLeod Nov 6, 2024, 06:37 AM

And the money kept rolling out in all directions ...