‘The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, acknowledges the decision by Mr Dondo Mogajane, a trustee and chairperson of the Board at the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), to step down from the position,” the statement read.

Daily Maverick understands that deputy chair Eddie Kekana will serve as interim chairman until further notice.

Mogojane, who was once director-general at the National Treasury, acknowledged in an open letter the gravity of the “unfounded and malicious allegations made by a convicted criminal with questionable motives” – allegations that he maintains are baseless.

He stands accused of accepting a bribe of R1-million from VBS to withdraw a circular warning municipalities that deposits at a mutual bank were not allowed.

Read more: What did Treasury DG do? Dondo Mogajane, the minister’s daughters and the VBS ‘bribes’

This would effectively have shut the taps or the constant flow of money from municipalities, which had been facilitated through a “commission” system. Importantly, the circular was not withdrawn. However, an Amabhungane investigation managed to tie the funds to Mogojane.

Read more: Ex-Treasury DG Mogajane and the alleged VBS bribe — ties to non-profit directors revealed

“It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I have made the decision to step down from all my professional roles and the boards that I have served, effective immediately. In light of this, I will not be engaging in further interviews or public commentary on this matter. I believe in the importance of due process and remain confident that, in time, the truth will prevail, and my reputation will be fully restored,” he said.

Mogojane will take an extended sabbatical and plans to write a book about his experiences in public service. DM