South African Car Exports Plunge on Stricter EU Emission

Exports fell 42.6% in October to 17,324 from a year earlier, according to the automotive business council, or Naamsa, data.

The European Union, South Africa’s biggest car export market, has been phasing in stricter rules to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide vehicles are allowed to release.

Still, Naamsa is optimistic that shipments could improve. “Easing of monetary policy in key export markets could see the vehicle export momentum turn positive again over the medium term,” it said.

The European Central Bank lowered interest rates for the third time this year in September.

Exports may also get a thrust from the EU imposing higher tariffs on EVs from China this week.

Read More: EU Imposes Tariffs on China EVs, Risking Retaliation