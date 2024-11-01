Joburg's Daredevil Run, and more from around the world

Runners race during the annual Daredevil Run through the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 November 2024. The annual men's mass run aims to raise awareness of men's cancer and the importance of men getting early testing for various cancer type, including testicular cancer. The men run the 5-kilometer distance in Speedo's swim trunks. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Runners walk during the annual Daredevil Run through the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 November 2024. The annual men's mass run aims to raise awareness of men's cancer and the importance of men getting early testing for various cancer type, including testicular cancer. The men run the 5-kilometer distance in Speedo's swim trunks. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Participants race during the annual Daredevil Run through the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 November 2024. The annual men's mass run aims to raise awareness of men's cancer and the importance of men getting early testing for various cancer type, including testicular cancer. The men run the 5-kilometer distance in Speedo's swim trunks. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Homeless people were peacefully evicted at the Castle of Good Hope on November 01, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that an eviction order was granted by the Western Cape High Court in September. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) It is reported that an eviction order was granted by the Western Cape High Court in September, resulting in the dwellers being evicted at the Castle of Good Hope on November 01, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The homeless dwellers were given until 17 October to vacate the area.(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A woman observes a moment of silence and commemoration at a grave at Williamsville cemetery during All Saints' Day in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 01 November 2024. All Saints' Day, observed every 01 November, is a Christian solemnity celebrated in honor of all the saints of the Church, known or unknown. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA Candles lit the graves of the Santa María Atzompa pantheon during 'Day of the Dead' celebrations on November 1, 2024 in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Day of the Dead takes place every year on November 1 and 2. The celebration is one of the most colorful and popular in the country bringing millions of tourists to witness the different activities around the territory. A variety of expressions are found in Mexico with every region showing a unique way to take part in the festivities. (Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images) A devotee worships a cow during the 'Gai Puja', also known as Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 01 November 2024. During the 'Gai Puja' event of the Tihar Festival, people worship cows, considered the incarnation of Lord Laxmi, the god of wealth. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior and former First Lady Imelda Marcos visit the tomb of former strongman Ferdinand Marcos in observance of 'All Saints' Day' at the 'Libingan ng mga Bayani' (Cemetery of Heroes) in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 01 November 2024. Catholic faithful visit cemetery grave sites of departed loved ones on 01 and 02 November and observe All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, respectively. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Kenya's Deputy President Kithure Kindiki (L) poses for a photo with President William Ruto (C) and Chief Justice of Kenya Martha Koome (R) after taking oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, 01 November 2024. Kindiki, who served as Cabinet Secretary for Interior, was sworn in as the country's deputy president after his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua was impeached by the parliament. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris takes the podium to speak during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 31 October 2024. EPA-EFE/BIZUAYEHU TESFAYE Former US President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump dances after a campaign event at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, USA, 31 October 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER People in costumes march in the 51st Annual Village Halloween Parade in New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2024. The annual holiday parade passes through the city's Greenwich Village neighborhood and claims to be the largest Halloween parade in the world. EPA-EFE/PORTER BINKS A man wearing a Puss in Boots cat costume and holding an umbrella hands out leaflets during rain brought by cyclone 'Martina' in Moscow, Russia, 01 November 2024. Cyclone 'Martina' came to the Moscow region from the Gulf of Bothnia, located in the northern part of the Baltic Sea. The cyclone moved at a speed of about 40 km/h, and in the early morning of 01 November, it reached the capital of Russia. Stormy weather covered almost the entire central zone of the Russian Plain. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Performers in giant cat costumes march in the 51st Annual Village Halloween Parade in New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2024. The annual holiday parade passes through the city's Greenwich Village neighborhood and claims to be the largest Halloween parade in the world. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE The artwork 'Royal Valkyrie' by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos, during an exhibition at the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rabat, Morocco, 31 October 2024. The exhibition features two of her most important sculptures, 'Mary Poppins' and 'Royal Valkyrie'. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI. DM