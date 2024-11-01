Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

GROUNDUP

Castle of Good Hope occupiers evicted under court order

The group had been living on the grounds since 2020, but the high court recently granted an order to evict them.
Castle of Good Hope occupiers evicted under court order Homeless people were evicted at the Castle of Good Hope on 1 November 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Matthew Hirsch
By Matthew Hirsch
1 Nov 2024
Homeless people living outside the Castle of Good Hope were evicted on Friday morning, 1 November  2024.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure confirmed in September that the Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town granted it an order to evict the group, some of whom had been living on the property for years. The site has been a point of contention between the City of Cape Town and the national government.

When GroundUp arrived shortly before 6am, the area around the encampment was already cordoned off. Most of the occupiers had started packing up their belongings.

Moegshien Pillay said he had lived with his girlfriend at the site for almost two years. He said they have been waiting for the court order to be executed since 17 October.

“They want to catch us off guard and load our stuff without giving us a warning. They took our names and asked about shelters, but there was no feedback,” he said. “If someone is going to treat you like a dog, then we will resist. If they come in a respectable way and tell us the process, then we are going to do it. Even though we are living outside, we are still human.”

I don’t really know where I’m going. I’m going to see where the wind is going to take me.

Edmund May was also packing his belongings when we arrived. He said he had been living on the streets for most of his life. 

“I don’t really know where I’m going. I’m going to see where the wind is going to take me,” he said.

This is the second time in six months he has been removed from where he was sleeping. “It’s going to be useless for me to go to a shelter,” he added.

Taryn Jannieke, who has been homeless for more than 20 years, said: “It’s not nice to stay outside at all but this is my family. I can’t just leave.” She said she wasn’t sure where she would sleep tonight.

Just before 7am several structures caught fire. It is unclear how the blaze started, but it was quickly put out by the City’s fire and rescue team.

GroundUp saw a few rats running from the makeshift structures as they were dismantled. An hour later, the sheriff of the court arrived, accompanied by the police. The occupiers were given 15 minutes to leave with their belongings.

The eviction in progress at Castle of Good Hope. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Shelters are dismantled at the Castle of Good Hope. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Police officers look on as homeless people move their belongings. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Shelters being cleared at the site of the evictions. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

By 9am most of the structures had been taken down, and clean-up operations started. We were told that some people had opted to go to the City’s Safe Spaces while others were being taken to their chosen destinations.

Castle CEO Calvyn Gilfellan said he was happy the eviction had been conducted humanely. He said the land should now be used as a public space, and that they were hoping to start a garden there soon.

Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson said: “We welcome the work being done by the sheriff and the City to ensure that these evictions are done in a peaceful manner… the option remains open (for the occupiers) to seek assistance.”

‘Necessary to preserve heritage site’

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis added that the eviction was necessary to preserve the heritage site. 

“This has been a very visible site of urban decay in recent years, and its clean-up today is an important moment for urban restoration in the city. We also appreciate the urgent attention this matter received in recent months from the custodian of the Castle, the national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.”

“The unlawful occupation began during the national lockdown, and we are relieved it has come to an end, not only because of the Castle’s tourism and economic importance, but also for the sake of the unlawful occupants. Accepting social assistance to get off the streets is the best choice for dignity, health, and wellbeing. No person has the right to reserve a public space as exclusively theirs, while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and social assistance,” Hill-Lewis said.

In a statement, the City said it would spend more than R220-million over the next three years to expand and operate its Safe Space shelters beyond the current 1,070 beds across the city centre, Bellville, and Durbanville facilities. Another facility was on the cards for Muizenberg, with plans for more around the metro.

This story was first published by GroundUp.

Comments

boshoffrudy Nov 2, 2024, 05:18 AM

The Castle of *De Goede Hoop* could embody its name by offering sanctuary to the displaced. Imagine offering a space under the castle to house those in need, a true reflection of hope. I appeal to the men of Lodge De Goede Hoop to consider this—a compassionate use for a symbol of hope and unity.

Rod MacLeod Nov 2, 2024, 06:22 AM

Of course - why not also convert the apartheid museum into a shelter, as well as the Cradle of Mankind, next the game reserves could be used to feed all the hungry people, the Voortrekker monument could become a block of flats, as could the Union buildings and the Houses of Parliament.

Cachunk Nov 2, 2024, 01:47 PM

Or we could just hand over the Union Buildings and Houses of Parliament to building hijackers, who seem to do a better job of housing the homeless than the useless anc.

laurantsystems Nov 2, 2024, 01:54 PM

I presume that you've personally got 50 or so squatters living on your property, thereby illustrating your personal compassion? Didn't think so. Compassion is clearly something somebody else must have, eh?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Nov 3, 2024, 07:31 AM

What you suggest is not a solution, it just perpetuates and expands the problem. Try connecting these dots: law enforcement; functioning society; education; jobs; prosperity; better life for all.

boomabergh Nov 2, 2024, 06:16 AM

The city dreams of expanding its 1,070 shelter beds, but say that the 14,000+ homeless people should be living in these "safe spaces". Do they not know how beds work? You can't sleep 14 people in a bed.

David C Nov 2, 2024, 11:38 AM

Well - you can...but they should all be consenting adults.

Jenni Van der Merwe Nov 2, 2024, 06:17 AM

We took our children to have a look at the Castle in July. I was so disappointed at it's state as a heritage site. Both inside and outside. Let's hope they will do some maintenance and get it back to it's original splendor.

David McCormick Nov 2, 2024, 09:50 AM

Department of Public Works (DPW) responsibility to maintain the castle. Hoping that DPW start maintaining more than politicians residences. An extra wish is for military and police camps/stations and accommodation to be maintained.

Marie Venn Venn Nov 2, 2024, 07:08 AM

I salute the city management and all those involved for their commitment to this issue and ensuring the clearing of the site respectfully, without any significant resultant conflict or violence.

Peter Doble Nov 2, 2024, 07:17 AM

The same issue exists worldwide. Where there is social equality, especially without safety nets, the poor and dispossessed will continue to haunt the preserve of the entitled.

Cachunk Nov 2, 2024, 02:30 PM

So if you're a hard-working, law-abiding, tax-paying citizen, you are "entitled"?!

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Nov 3, 2024, 07:33 AM

That isn't what he is saying. And he is 100% right. It is also right to say that the laws of our country must be enforced.

Rodshep Nov 2, 2024, 07:34 AM

Let's hope the Castle gets a jolly good clean up and retakes it's place as a premier tourist sight. I don't understand why it took so long to get the job done. It would appear that homeless people have the right to simple purlion public and private spaces at will. It's trespassing

alastairmgf Nov 2, 2024, 07:37 AM

At last. Well done to the City of Cape Town. The site was a disgrace and was allowed to exist for far too long. Squatters are like graffiti. They must be removed as quickly as possible as soon as they are spotted before becoming embedded. If you think this was a problem go look at San Francisco.

sspooner Nov 2, 2024, 09:01 AM

Peter Doble Please quantify your use of the word ‘entitled’ What would happen if the very few Taxpayers in this country suddenly stopped paying tax? The so called ‘entitled’ people you are probably referring too. The majority of which go to work each day and contribute to our society.

Greeff Kotzé Nov 2, 2024, 10:29 AM

Everyone who uses a supermarket in this country is a taxpayer. It’s called VAT.

Rod MacLeod Nov 2, 2024, 02:02 PM

Unless you're buying zero-rated staples.

Karl Sittlinger Nov 2, 2024, 02:28 PM

Yeah, but some people use up more tax than they pay. Do you think a social grant recipient is tax negative or tax positive? What about when it half the country?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Nov 3, 2024, 07:37 AM

Yes. This is what happens when people break the law with impunity: like so many of our politicians do. When the law is not enforced, our society fails and poverty increases ...exactly as we observe today.

BillyBumhe Nov 3, 2024, 12:19 PM

I feel sorry for those affected, but allowing wanton breaking of bylaws and laws (tik smoking, public urination and worse) can't be a good answer. The city faces a loss of ratepayers and tourists if shanty towns take root in the City Bowl and Atlantic Seaboard.

Jennifer D Nov 4, 2024, 08:07 AM

Tourism is a major source of revenue and jobs in Cape town. The destruction of tourist spots, rampant crime and begging will destroy the city and increase joblessness. We must consider the productive element of society - hopefully that provides opportunity and example.

Francine Hattingh Nov 18, 2024, 06:56 AM

As a Durbanite I was shocked by the scene on a recent drive. But my Capetonian daughter mentioned one source of contention is that the homeless are moved far away from the city where they can’t ’make a living’ off begging. I’m interested to hear more on both sides of this debate.