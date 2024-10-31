Bulls looseforward Cameron Hanekom is the only uncapped player in the Springbok squad on tour in the UK and he might yet be a bolter in the side.

Hanekom (22) was initially overlooked as coach Rassie Erasmus went for a vastly experienced 34-man group. But subsequent injuries have already seen three players fall out – front rower Jan Hendrik Wessels, utility back Damian Willemse and prop Frans Malherbe.

When “utility forward” Wessels, who covered prop and hooker, dropped out, Erasmus brought in tighthead prop Wilco Louw and hooker Johan Grobbelaar. That made sense since Wessels is essentially two players in one.

Then when Willemse cried off with a groin injury, in classic Rassie fashion, in came Hanekom. And when Malherbe’s ankle injury ruled him out, Rassie got on the phone to flyhalf/fullback Jordan Hendrikse and told him he was coming on tour. Obviously.

But that is the genius and beauty of Erasmus. How things were done, are not necessarily how they must be done in future. He actually loves solving problems by reshaping round holes to fit his square pegs.

In that spirit of innovation, could we see Hanekom in the backline at some stage on tour if the Boks go for a seven/one split between forwards and backs again?

Why not. Bulls coach Jake White, where Hanekom plays his club rugby, sees it as a viable possibility.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has plenty of options withe versatility of his squad. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

Delayed chance

Hanekom would probably have several Test caps by now had injury not ruined his chance earlier in the season. He had been in sensational form for the Bulls on their run to the United Rugby Championship (URC) final in June.

But misfortune meant his chance at Test rugby was delayed. While he nursed his hamstring injury sustained during the URC final against Glasgow, fellow Bull Elrigh Louw took the gap and produced some sparkling displays for the Boks during the Ireland series and the Rugby Championship.

But the misfortune of others has again opened the door for Hanekom, as he wasn’t initially selected for this tour. But now that the athletic loosie is in Jersey with the squad preparing for Tests against Scotland, England and Wales he will have a chance to show Erasmus and the others what he can do.

Part of that auditioning process on the training pitch on the island, will be to demonstrate his ability to play all three positions in the loose trio and also cameo in the backline, which could make him a viable proposition in a 7/1 or even 6/2 scenario.

“His greatest attribute is that he can play six, seven and eight, has incredible pace and is very, very explosive, as everyone knows,” White told News24 in an interview this week.

Jake White is confident Hanekom will make a strong step up to Test rugby. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

“The point of difference he has – other than his speed and his feel – is that he can also be a lineout option because, with backrowers, often what happens is that one of those flankers is not a jumper.

“When you look at Jasper (Wiese), Marco (van Staden) and Kwagga (Smith), he probably has a bit more because he can jump in the lineout.”

And believes he can play in the backline if needed.

“With the way Rassie coaches, he’s probably a guy who can also cover a backline spot. He could run in the backs in a 6/2 split bench,” White said.

“Just like Kwagga, I think he’d be good enough to cover a backline position as well for the national team because his greatest attribute is his explosiveness and his speed.”

Cameron Hanekom in action for the Bulls during their Currie Cup clash against the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 14 September 2024. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Gallo Images)

Long queue

Erasmus is enough of a maverick to use Hanekom in the backline at some stage. But he is also realistic enough to know it would be asking a lot of the youngster, and be unfair, to come into Test rugby significantly out of position.

It would certainly only be a last resort.

Also, considering the initial make-up of the squad, Hanekom will surely start the November sojourn down the pecking order.

Smith covers that utility forward position well enough while Louw and Van Staden have been regulars throughout the season.

Naturally captain Siya Kolisi and workaholic flank Pieter-Steph du Toit have two of the three first-choice back-row berths nailed down. Wiese is vastly experienced in damp northern hemisphere conditions and is likely to feature.

Considering the line of accomplished and experienced players ahead of him in the queue, Hanekom will have to make the most of his opportunity when it comes.

“We are excited to see what Cameron brings to the team,” Erasmus said.

“He was in the group of players included in our alignment camps earlier in the year, so he’s familiar with some of our structures and the Springbok ethos, and we have no doubt he will grab this opportunity with both hands.” DM

Springbok schedule

10 November (Sunday) – vs Scotland at Murrayfield – 6.10pm.

16 November (Saturday) – vs England at Twickenham – 7.40pm.

23 November (Saturday) – vs Wales at Principality Stadium – 7.40pm.