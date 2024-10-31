UN urges probe of killings in Bangladesh protests, minority protection

The South Asian nation has seen rising tensions and protests in recent months. Large demonstrations forced Hasina to flee to India on 5 August and an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winning economist Muhammad Yunus took charge.

"After any period of repression, upheaval and violence, there needs to be a national process of truth and healing to move forward," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Wednesday as he concluded a visit to Bangladesh.

"The pursuit of justice for the brutal violence against protesters and other people – including children – killed and seriously wounded in July and August is a priority," he added.

The protests began as a student-led movement against public-sector job quotas in July. Human-rights groups had accused Hasina of using excessive force against protesters, a charge she denied.

The unrest was some of the deadliest since the country's independence in 1971, resulting in over 1,000 deaths and numerous injuries, many of them among protesting university and college students, according to the Bangladeshi interim health ministry.

The unrest continued after Hasina fled as her party officials and supporters faced the wrath of demonstrators. Attacks were reported against Bangladeshi minorities.

Türk said his office's fact-finding mission is investigating allegations of attacks against minorities between 5 August and 15 August.

"It is vital that the authorities respond quickly to any incidents reported, by conducting thorough investigations and holding perpetrators accountable," he added.

