Manhunt under way in Berlin after bag of explosives left at train station

"We are investigating all possibilities," a police spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, adding that authorities had not yet been able to identify the suspect.

Police said they stopped the man in the German capital's Neukoelln station on Wednesday afternoon. He fled the scene and explosives were found in the bag he left behind, according to a post on social media platform X.

The bag was brought to a nearby park where a controlled explosion took place, the post said.

The Bild newspaper reported that the bag had contained triacetone triperoxide, an unstable white explosive powder known as TATP and often used in extremist attacks on the public.

Police could neither confirm nor deny the report on the type of explosive.

