This article is more than a year old PHOTO ESSAY In Images – New York City, the Halloween edition An installation for Halloween on October 31, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) Dive Deeper Speed Read Summary Dive Deeper By Maverick Life Editors 31 Oct 2024 Facebook Email App WhatsApp 0 An installation for Halloween on October 31, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 31, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 31, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) Passers-by looking at an installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) An installation for Halloween on October 30, 2024 in New York City, US. (Photograph: Emilie Gambade) DM Maverick Life New York City New York 2024 Halloween