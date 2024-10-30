Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

BITYI ATTACKS

Mandela relative and traditional leader, Mtirara, gunned down in Eastern Cape crime spree

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the Eastern Cape has described the assassination of a local chief and rape of five school girls in Bityi outside Mthatha as a direct assault on traditional leadership and the state, and said that the current levels of violence in the province were unprecedented.
Estelle Ellis
By Estelle Ellis
30 Oct 2024
A senior traditional leader, mam’ uNogcinile Mtirara, 71, of Mqhekezweni village near Mthatha, was gunned down last night, Tuesday 29 October 2024, by masked men.  

Mtirara was a relative of former president Nelson Mandela and the granddaughter-in-law of AbaThembu king Jongintaba Mtirara.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the attack. 

It is understood that she was gunned down in her royal home at Mqhekezweni Great Place in the Bityi administrative area.

In a second incident, men then raped five Grade 12 learners of the Jongintaba Secondary School in the same village. The learners were all in their early twenties. 

A shocked MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the province, Zolile Williams, called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in tracking and bringing to book the perpetrators of the heinous acts. 

“The scourge of violence has enveloped the Eastern Cape to levels that have never been experienced before,” said MEC Williams.

“The violence targeting traditional leadership is not only an assault on the institution of traditional leadership, but an attack on the state because traditional leaders are an integral part of the state. The perpetrators will be found wherever they may have hidden themselves,” Williams vowed.

The provincial police commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, said the police were working around the clock to apprehend those behind the two heinous attacks. 

Murder case registered

Mawisa said a case of murder had been registered, and the investigating team was already on the ground together with SAPS forensic experts. 

“The provincial detectives for the Serious and Violent Crimes unit are leading the team to ensure that perpetrators are arrested,” she said.

Regarding the second incident, the provincial head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Investigations unit had assembled a team to investigate and apprehend these perpetrators.

“Both investigation teams will leave no stone unturned to ensure that these perpetrators are brought to justice,” Mawisa said.

Williams said the recent spate of rapes perpetrated on helpless young girls was unacceptable. 

“It has to come to an end. Enough is enough,” he said. DM

Kenny Arundel Oct 30, 2024, 05:24 PM

This is unfortunately the lived experience of many South africans.

eejayzee Oct 30, 2024, 07:41 PM

The EC crime wave is strongly linked to the extortion and kidnapping gangs, and those in turn have dominated the country due to the wide, lucrative ANC criminality that goes unpunished, and the ineffectual criminal justice system that punishes less than 10% of violent criminals. There, I said it.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Oct 30, 2024, 09:36 PM

I agree completely. The complete failure of the ANC to provide a government worthy of our people is the root cause of these sickening actions by criminals. Law and order MUST be enforced and it must begin NOW.

Patterson Alan John Oct 31, 2024, 04:05 AM

We are farting against the incompetent thunder of the ANC. Cyril Ramaphosa has no authority, speaks with platitudes and shows no leadership in steering South Africa to the place it deserves. The ANC government could not make a sandwich if the bread, butter and ham were all provided.