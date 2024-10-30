A senior traditional leader, mam’ uNogcinile Mtirara, 71, of Mqhekezweni village near Mthatha, was gunned down last night, Tuesday 29 October 2024, by masked men.

Mtirara was a relative of former president Nelson Mandela and the granddaughter-in-law of AbaThembu king Jongintaba Mtirara.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the attack.

It is understood that she was gunned down in her royal home at Mqhekezweni Great Place in the Bityi administrative area.

In a second incident, men then raped five Grade 12 learners of the Jongintaba Secondary School in the same village. The learners were all in their early twenties.

A shocked MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the province, Zolile Williams, called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in tracking and bringing to book the perpetrators of the heinous acts.

“The scourge of violence has enveloped the Eastern Cape to levels that have never been experienced before,” said MEC Williams.

“The violence targeting traditional leadership is not only an assault on the institution of traditional leadership, but an attack on the state because traditional leaders are an integral part of the state. The perpetrators will be found wherever they may have hidden themselves,” Williams vowed.

“The scourge of violence has enveloped the Eastern Cape to levels that have never been experienced before,” he added.

The provincial police commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, said the police were working around the clock to apprehend those behind the two heinous attacks.

Murder case registered

Mawisa said a case of murder had been registered, and the investigating team was already on the ground together with SAPS forensic experts.

“The provincial detectives for the Serious and Violent Crimes unit are leading the team to ensure that perpetrators are arrested,” she said.

Regarding the second incident, the provincial head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Investigations unit had assembled a team to investigate and apprehend these perpetrators.

“Both investigation teams will leave no stone unturned to ensure that these perpetrators are brought to justice,” Mawisa said.

Williams said the recent spate of rapes perpetrated on helpless young girls was unacceptable.

“It has to come to an end. Enough is enough,” he said. DM