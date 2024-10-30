Daily Maverick
Re-establishing the facts against Russia’s narrative on its invasion of Ukraine

Recently, several public interventions by senior former South African politicians, regarding Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine have been a cause for surprise, if not shock. They require a re-establishment of facts. Let us go down the history lane to set the scene of European security architecture, as the misinformation too often comes from a warping of historical reality.
EU ambassadors to South Africa
By EU ambassadors to South Africa
30 Oct 2024
Ukraine, annexed by force to the Soviet Union in 1921, was stripped of independence. Ten years later it endured an artificially created famine, killing millions of Ukrainian women, men and children through deliberate decisions made in Moscow, what is called Holodomor.

The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) – which included Ukraine – paid the heaviest tribute during World War 2. Twenty-six million people, both military and civilians, died on the side of the Soviet Union, including from Ukraine, which lost almost seven million people, an enormous proportion of its population. Hence, a particular sensitivity to the issue of war applies not only to Russia, but also to Ukraine.

In the aftermath of World War 2, many current European Union member states were forcefully occupied by the Soviet Union until the fall of the Berlin Wall and the restoration of the independence of these states. Europe faced the monumental challenge of rebuilding its shattered landscapes and political structures. The European security architecture established in 1945 has been pivotal in fostering decades of relative peace and stability. In fact, European nations were planning their future on the premise of peace.

When the reunification of Germany occurred in 1990, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation – Nato – never committed to not accepting Ukraine as a member. Countries that had previously been dominated by Moscow, and another military alliance, the Warsaw Pact, learning from experience, chose to join both Nato and the European Union.

There was never a promise made not to bring in new sovereign countries as members. Claiming that is pure disinformation and used by Russia to find a justification for its aggression.

Ukraine’s closening of ties with Nato is not new: it dates back to 1991, when the newly independent Ukraine voluntarily joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council and in 1994 the Partnership for Peace programme. And indeed, at the Bucharest Summit, Nato leaders stated that Ukraine would become a member of the alliance, as a clear component of Ukraine’s right to self defence since regaining independence in 1991.

In 2013, Ukraine experienced the “Maidan Revolution”, a pivotal moment in its recent history where thousands of Ukrainian citizens rallied against corruption and pro-Kremlin politicians and called for closer ties with Europe. This popular movement was a testament to Ukraine’s commitment to democracy and sovereignty, reflecting a collective desire for a prosperous future free from external domination.

Similarities to South Africa

Just like in South Africa, people in Ukraine have experience in creating grassroots change and standing up for freedom and democracy. Ukrainians, as a sovereign and independent nation, wanted to exercise their right of self-determination and choose their own path for the future development of their country.

Soon after in 2014, Russia, which has notoriously neglected the right of self-determination of its neighbours in the past and in recent years, illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea, and then destabilised the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. Various agreements looking for a peaceful settlement followed, but Russia respected none of it.

The presence of Russian speakers in these regions is also often invoked as a justification for the invasion. One should, however, recall that having a region with Russian-speaking inhabitants does not make this region de facto  Russian, and that sharing a common language does not mean wanting to adhere to another country, in particular when it is an authoritarian one.

The war indeed started in 2014, with the annexation of Crimea and the harassment of Ukrainian territory in the East. But then, Russia further escalated the situation in early 2022, with a full-scale invasion. In spite of both warnings and pleas, Russia chose to go ahead and brutally attack its sovereign neighbour, starting on 24 February 2022.

The devastation caused by Russia’s continued aggressive war has been tremendous. Millions of Ukrainian civilians have been forced to flee their homes. Schools, hospitals, power stations and bridges have been destroyed by Russian weapons. Civilian casualties count in the tens of thousands, while the military toll counts even higher.

After two-and-a-half years, Russia still bombs Ukrainian territory to murder Ukrainian civilians, as we saw with the 3 September 2024 attack on Poltava with two ballistic missiles, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 200. Such targeted bloodshed proves Russia’s determination to continue with its brutal war against Ukraine and its people.

The Ukrainian people need a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, supported by the international community. We have expressed interest in any peace proposal that is based on the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of international law. But such a peace cannot be achieved without properly re-establishing the facts on the narrative behind the full-scale, brutal and illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine. DM

This op-ed has been written on the initiative of France and co-signed by the Ambassadors of France, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Croatia and Slovakia. 

Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to South Africa
Ante Cicvarić, Ambassador of Croatia to South Africa
Vladimir Grácz, Ambassador of Slovakia to South Africa
Paul Jansen, Ambassador of Belgium to South Africa
Rasa Jankauskaite, Ambassador of Lithuania to South Africa
Romana Königsbrun, Ambassador of Austria to South Africa
David Martinon, Ambassador of France to South Africa
Andreas Peschke, Ambassador of Germany to South Africa
Daniel Schaer, Ambassador of Estonia to South Africa
Tomáš Uličný, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to South Africa

Oct 31, 2024, 06:40 AM

Thank you. A glimmer of fact and sanity amidst the grinding mis-information and Kremlin propaganda which is lapped up so eagerly by the ANC and others. But like Trump cultists, they will probably read this and see only what they want to see.

toothou@yahoo.com Oct 31, 2024, 09:50 AM

Nothing about Azov, Adar and other such groups being formally incorporated into the the Ukraine military, or the celebration of Stepan Bandera in Ukraine.

David Roux Oct 31, 2024, 03:45 PM

Most countries have their fascists - it's not a legitimate basis for an invasion. Anyway, the Russians could have left this to the Poles to sort out through diplomatic pressure - i.e. Banderas or EU membership - choose.

Malcolm McManus Oct 31, 2024, 09:59 AM

Theres a bit of history relating to Eastern Ukraines and Russian 2014 involvement you missed. Russia fears Ukraine joining NATO and also strategically and geopolitically fears US and NATO arming and training Ukrainian soldiers. This war is about Russian insecurity. Its understandable not to trust US

Malcolm McManus Oct 31, 2024, 10:05 AM

Ukraine is within easy striking distance of Russian territory where the vast majority of the Russian population lives. Russia is vulnerable and fearful, particularly when it comes to the US. The US has a habit of starting wars and causing Havoc. IRAQ a prime example. Putins fear is understandable.

John P Oct 31, 2024, 10:56 AM

Firstly the US is not Nato but is only a part of Nato. Secondly Nato needs to have a member attacked in order to respond as a group, aggression by a Nato member will not bring the rest of Nato into play. Lastly what is Putin's excuse for attacking Chechnya and Georgia?

Malcolm McManus Oct 31, 2024, 11:19 AM

The US plays a pivotal role in telling NATO what to do. The Iraq war didn't just have American soldiers involved. Other Nato nations got involved. They still haven't found the WMD's, so what was that war all about. The US needs to talk to countries before arming proxies and bombing countries.

John P Oct 31, 2024, 11:28 AM

I am the first to agree that the USA have a lot to answer for however they are not actively invading their neighbours and attempting to build an empire through force. Putin's stated objective is to "rebuild the Russian empire".

Malcolm McManus Oct 31, 2024, 12:25 PM

Whats wrong with rebuilding and doing your best for your people and economy. Except that the West don't want Russia to prosper, and vice versa. This is about desire for economic power than anything else. War is the result. America has had the monetary monopoly. They will hold onto it at all costs.

John P Oct 31, 2024, 12:51 PM

Malcolm the point is that Putin wants to rebuild not just Russia but rather the empire. That involves absorbing a whole lot of other nations into Russia as it was in the days of the Soviet Union

René Naegeli Oct 31, 2024, 11:36 AM

Right now Russia is invading and killing thousands of innocent people in a sovereign country, in Ukrain. There is no excuse for this and every comment in favor of Russia is pure propaganda.

Malcolm McManus Oct 31, 2024, 11:57 AM

I agree this is a brutal and unnecessary war. I believe the many decades old dick measuring contest between USA and Russia (Countries with differing philosophies). The average person in Russia and US cares about happy family life. Not war. Thats for the leaders to indulge in, at civilian expense.

Malcolm McManus Oct 31, 2024, 12:00 PM

My preference is to side with the civilians and even soldiers in this daft war. I am guessing most of the soldiers on both sides don't want to be their either. Its the leadership of the West and Russia that seem to hate each others ideals. Blame the leaders because they refuse to talk to each other

David Roux Oct 31, 2024, 02:46 PM

The invasion was illegal. But the war should be ended as soon as possible through diplomacy and negotiations. Otherwise, it will drag on for years and will only end after Russia has conquered all of Eastern Ukraine.

John P Oct 31, 2024, 03:38 PM

Russia will not stop at eastern Ukraine, Putin wants it all.

Malcolm McManus Nov 1, 2024, 07:14 AM

I disagree. Putin wants security for Russia as it is today. I listen to his many press statements on these issues. He does not make attacking statements, but rather defensive ones. Right at the beginning of the war he offered peace talks and his aims had nothing to do with wanting all. Only security

Malcolm McManus Oct 31, 2024, 03:50 PM

Agreed. There was an opportunity for this at the beginning of the war. Boris Johnson put an end to it by persuading Zelensky not to talk to the Russians. If another opportunity presents itself, Ukraine must make the most of it. The outcome, less favorable than if they had negotiated 2 years ago