This article is more than a year old

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS UPDATE: 30 OCTOBER 2024

Dozens killed in 'horrifying' strike on Gaza residential building; US increases pressure on Israel ahead of aid deadline

At least 93 Palestinians were killed or missing and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, said the Gaza health ministry. The US called the incident ’horrifying’.
30 Oct 2024
Israel was not addressing the “catastrophic humanitarian crisis” in Gaza, said the US envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday as a deadline imposed by Washington loomed for Israel to improve the situation or face potential restrictions on US military aid.

Israel passed a law on Monday banning the UN Palestinian refugee agency Unrwa from operating in the country, legislation that could impact its work in war-torn Gaza.

Israeli strike kills dozens in north Gaza residential block

At least 93 Palestinians were killed or missing and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, said the Gaza health ministry. The US called the incident “horrifying”.

Medics said at least 20 children were among the dead.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them,” said the territory’s health ministry.

Later on Tuesday, Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the Gaza government media office, put the number of fatalities at 93.

There was no immediate Israeli comment.

Israel’s main ally, the US, said it was concerned by the high casualty toll, with State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller calling it a “horrifying incident with a horrifying result”.

Washington contacted Israeli officials and “made clear we want to know exactly what happened, how you could have a result that produces, according to reports, dozens of children dead, and we don’t yet know the answer to that question,” said Miller.

The incident was a reminder of why the US wanted to see a ceasefire to bring an end to the conflict, he said, arguing that was in Israel’s interest.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed several bodies wrapped in blankets on the ground outside a bombed four-storey building. More bodies and survivors were being retrieved from under the wreckage as neighbours rushed to help with rescue efforts.

“There are tens of martyrs [dead] — tens of displaced people were living in this house. The house was bombed without prior warning. As you can see, martyrs are here and there, with body parts hanging on the walls,” Ismail Ouaida, a witness who was helping to recover bodies, said in the video.

Later on Tuesday, said Palestinian health officials, several people were killed and wounded in an Israeli airstrike that hit three houses in Beit Lahiya.

On Monday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said around 100,000 people were trapped in Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun without medical or food supplies. Reuters could not verify the number independently.

Gaza’s emergency service said its operations had come to a halt because of the three-week Israeli assault into northern Gaza. Israel says its campaign is to destroy the Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose fighters had regrouped in the area in the year-long war.

Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and more than 250 hostages were captured and taken into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

The death toll from Israel’s retaliatory air and ground onslaught in Gaza has exceeded 43,000, said the Gaza health ministry on Monday.

US steps up pressure on Israel over Gaza

Israel was not addressing the “catastrophic humanitarian crisis” in Gaza, said the US envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday as a deadline imposed by Washington loomed for Israel to improve the situation or face potential restrictions on US military aid.

“Israel’s words must be matched by action on the ground. Right now, that is not happening. This must change — immediately,” the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council.

The US told its ally Israel in a letter on 13 October that it must take steps within 30 days.

“The US has stated clearly that Israel must allow food, medicine and other supplies into all of Gaza — especially the north, and especially as winter sets in — and protect the workers distributing it,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

Her remarks came as Norway said it would put forward a UN General Assembly resolution seeking an International Court of Justice opinion on whether Israel violated international law by preventing the UN, international aid groups and states from providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.

Israel bans UN aid agency Unrwa from operating in country

Israel passed a law on Monday banning the UN Palestinian refugee agency Unrwa from operating in the country, legislation that could impact its work in war-torn Gaza.

The legislators who drafted the law cited what they described as the involvement of some Unrwa staffers in the 7 October 2023 attack on southern Israel and staffers having membership in Hamas and other armed groups.

The legislation has alarmed the UN and some of Israel’s Western allies who fear it would further worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel has been fighting Hamas militants for a year. The ban does not refer to operations in the Palestinian territories or elsewhere.

“Unrwa workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable. Since avoiding a humanitarian crisis is also essential, sustained humanitarian aid must remain available in Gaza now and in the future,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on social media after the vote.

“In the 90 days before this legislation takes effect — and after — we stand ready to work with our international partners to ensure Israel continues to facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not threaten Israel’s security.”

Parliament also passed an addendum to the new law saying that Israeli authorities could no longer have contact with Unrwa, but exceptions to that could be made in the future.

The head of Unrwa, Philippe Lazzarini, called the vote a “dangerous precedent” that opposed the UN charter and violated Israel’s obligation under international law.

“This is the latest in the ongoing campaign to discredit Unrwa and delegitimize its role towards providing human-development assistance and services to #Palestine Refugees,” he wrote on X.

Unrwa, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, employs tens of thousands of workers and provides education, health and aid to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

It has long had tense relations with Israel but ties have deteriorated sharply since the start of the war in Gaza and Israel has called repeatedly for Unrwa to be disbanded, with its responsibilities transferred to other UN agencies.

Israel’s decision to ban Unrwa could result in the deaths of more children and represent a form of collective punishment for Gazans if fully implemented, said UN agencies on Tuesday.

“If Unrwa is unable to operate, it’ll likely see the collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza,” said Unicef spokesperson James Elder, who has worked extensively in Gaza since the 7 October war began. “So a decision such as this suddenly means that a new way has been found to kill children.”

Palestinian health authorities’ data show that more than 13,300 children whose identities have been confirmed have been killed in the Gaza war. Many more are believed to have died from diseases due to a collapsing medical system and food and water shortages.

The World Health Organization’s Tarik Jasarevic said that about a third of the healthcare workers helping with the ongoing polio vaccination campaign for children in Gaza worked with Unrwa. Unrwa has about 1,000 health workers in Gaza, he added.

Hamas ‘open to discussing new deal to end Gaza war’

A senior Hamas official said on Tuesday the Palestinian militant group was studying new proposals from mediators to end the Gaza war but reiterated that these should entail a complete Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave.

“The movement has confirmed it is open to any deal or ideas that ends the suffering of our people in Gaza and achieves a permanent ceasefire, and the occupation’s withdrawal from all of Gaza Strip,” said Sami Abu Zuhri in a televised speech.

He also said an agreement must end the Israeli-led blockade of the coastal enclave, allow unrestricted relief aid and a reconstruction of Gaza, and achieve a swap of Israeli hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Abu Zuhri’s statement signalled no change to the faction’s outstanding conditions. Netanyahu says the war can only end when Hamas is eradicated.

Qatar would work as a mediator along with US President Joe Biden’s administration “until the last minute” before the 5 November presidential election to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal, said a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

Israeli military chief warns Iran not to retaliate

Israel’s military chief warned Iran on Tuesday to stand down from any retaliation for Israel’s airstrikes near Tehran last week, which followed an Iranian missile barrage on 1 October.

“If Iran makes the mistake of launching another missile barrage at Israel, we will once again know how to reach Iran, with capabilities that we did not even use this time,” chief of the general staff Herzi Halevi told air and ground crews who took part in the strike on Iran against missile factories and other sites last Saturday.

Gaza humanitarian crisis ‘could develop into famine’

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) called on Tuesday for immediate action to avert famine in the Gaza Strip, warning that the humanitarian crisis there could soon worsen amid what it said were severe restrictions on aid flows.

A global monitor warned this month that the whole of the Palestinian enclave remained at risk of famine, with Israeli military operations adding to concerns and hampering humanitarian access.

“Now, as the situation in northern Gaza continues to deteriorate, the likelihood of a larger group being impacted by famine will surely increase unless conditions on the ground improve,” said WFP, the United Nations’ food agency.

WFP said that it had approximately 94,000 tonnes of food standing by in Egypt and Jordan that could feed one million people for four months, but that could not bring it into Gaza because too few entry points were open and others were not safe enough.

Since Israel seized the Rafah crossing with Egypt in May, all routes into Gaza have been controlled by Israel.

“Restrictions on humanitarian aid coming into Gaza are severe,” said WFP, adding that only 5,000 tonnes had entered the Gaza Strip this month. DM

Comments (8)

Kanu Sukha Oct 30, 2024, 01:28 AM

After almost 13 months of genocide on steroids.. and the sponsor US, can only utter meaningless comments about a need for 'change'. Why would you .. when you got away with the American indigenous genocide.. followed by Vietnam, Iraq, &amp; Afghanistan disasters.. to name a few only? Unbridled hubris!

Hidden Name Oct 30, 2024, 08:05 AM

Yawn. You really need to find a new drum to beat - the one you are using is both broken, repetitive and boring.

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 08:38 AM

There's a lot of repetition in this war. E.g. every home, hospital, school is a "control and command centre", every organisation that is vaguely critical of the IDF is instantly an enemy, every IDF supporter says "What about Sudan..", "Hamas started this..(ignoring 80 years of this)". Yawn.

Hidden Name Oct 30, 2024, 02:01 PM

Yes - all accusations which have been proven true time and time again. You tend not to hear about that since it doesnt suite the narrative being presented. You may not like it - but that doesnt change it.

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 03:22 PM

"Proven true"? What, that people should rather look away at other wars instead? I don't follow your logic? Or that after a lifetime of oppression, racist colony creation, violent defence of it's immoral policies, and many conflicts about the above .. that somehow, Oct 7 '23 is the only cause?

JP K Oct 30, 2024, 03:41 PM

Al Shifa was found to be a lie. Demolishing structures cleared of the enemy such as universities have been filmed by IDF soldiers themselves. etc. etc. On what basis do you dismiss evidence that can be easily checked?

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 06:59 PM

Ohhh, you're saying that more than half of the buildings in Gaza, homes, schools, hospitals, shelters, 'safe' zones, tents.. ARE all 'control and command centres'. Proven true you say. By? Israel banned all press from there, so who exactly provides this proof? The people with bombs who say so?

JP K Oct 30, 2024, 08:49 AM

The situation has only deteriorated over the year as predicted. What would you have those decrying Israel's genocidal actions do instead?

Hidden Name Oct 30, 2024, 02:00 PM

Face reality, maybe? Its NOT a genocide by any stretch of the definition.

JP K Oct 30, 2024, 03:07 PM

Experts disagree. Anyway, at the very least these are serious war crimes. E.g. starvation as a weapon of war. Given that this has intensified despite orders from the ICJ, what would you have those decrying Israel's war crimes do?

JP K Oct 30, 2024, 03:14 PM

*experts disagree Middle East Scholar Barometer: 75% say genocide or crimes akin to genocide a further 16% say major war crimes Excluding those who don't know, none say that it is not a war crime. On what basis do you say it is not a genocide?

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 03:16 PM

So it's a precise military operation, with the best weapons and intelligence in the world. Someone is lying then. how do we know who to believe? The ones with most control, prohibiting press, who clearly want the area settled for themselves, or the victims, somehow photoshopping dead kids?

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 03:48 PM

There are many reports, photos, identical quotes etc from a recent convention on settling Israelis in Gaza. Government minsters. How do they plan to do that without eradicating the majority of the Gaza population, i.e. Genocide? the intent is clear. That's what it takes to be guilty. It must stop.

John P Oct 30, 2024, 08:28 PM

Ok so if not "a genocide" would you be prepared to go as far as admitting that, on the part of the IDF, it is an excessive, targeted and indiscriminate attack on the people of Gaza?

Hidden Name Oct 31, 2024, 10:05 AM

@JPK - its not a genocide, and the uneven and unbalanced response by people like yourself, so busy condemning what you are told are "bad" people you cant see reality kind of bothers me. Its virtue signalling, and nothing more. This is a war. Started in the most appalling way possible and its ugly.

JP K Oct 31, 2024, 07:16 PM

Instead of attacking me, try responding the the question. And my question was straightforward: on what basis do you discount and ignore evidence to the contrary of your assertion?

David Jeannot Oct 31, 2024, 10:52 AM

The definition of genocide is based on 5 key points. The verdict for the case will take years as an in-depth investigation is required. It is disingenuous to word things as if a conclusion has been reached on opinion.

JP K Oct 31, 2024, 07:21 PM

There is the legal case, that is true. Quick question: Was Jacob Zuma found guilty of crimes relating to state capture? Would you quibble people calling him a criminal? Now, is there plenty of evidence that Israel is committing genocide? I'll let you answer that yourself.

JP K Oct 31, 2024, 07:47 PM

If not genocide, maybe tell us what you would call an occupying power hindering humanitarian aid to a population facing induced famine that has had 70% of buildings damaged or destroyed, all universities razed, that has targeted children, medical staff, and journalists etc. What do you call that?

JP K Oct 31, 2024, 09:10 PM

Albanese's latest report goes into detail about what those 5 points are and how other factors are also important. Have you read the report? It's damning as it lists a "plurality of atrocities" which, taken together she says indicate genocide. What parts of her assessment do you disagree with?

David Jeannot Oct 31, 2024, 11:01 AM

Other experts note that the ANC’s case to the ICJ has also been viewed as making a mockery of the court and diluting the term, selecting key phrases out of context to manipulate the court. Still, it would be pompous of anyone to decide on a verdict so rather leave that to the lawyers at the Hague.

JP K Oct 31, 2024, 07:27 PM

(2) please do go on. Please share with me how SA is making a mockery of the court because to me it seems to be begging the question (i.e. that Israel can never be guilty of genocide hence any case would be frivolous. Note though that the court found rights could be plausibly compromised)

JP K Oct 31, 2024, 07:31 PM

(3) Lastly, to find that a fire has burnt down a house after the fact would matter little to the people whose house is burning. On what basis then is it pompous to repeat e.g., Albenese's finding that there is evidence that Israel is committing genocide? Etc. etc. There's plenty of evidence.

Kanu Sukha Oct 30, 2024, 05:32 PM

It explains why you 'operate' under a pseudonym .. very brave of you ! OR it is possible in the age of AI , that you are a bot .

Hidden Name Oct 31, 2024, 10:02 AM

Perhaps put down the chip on your shoulder before posting, hmm? I dont think any of you are being particularly honest with yourselves. So busy virtue signalling for a pat on the back you lost touch with reality. Its kind of funny, really.

John P Oct 31, 2024, 11:18 AM

Not honest with ourselves? By being horrified by what is happening in Gaza we are somehow deluding ourselves?

JP K Oct 30, 2024, 08:44 AM

More hand wringing. As though US support and political cover isn't what allows this genocide. The question now is, when we discover the full extent of Israel's crimes what will the impact be on institutions like the UN and on the rules based order be.

Miss Jellybean Oct 30, 2024, 01:39 PM

?????? Exactly, Israel are not exactly angels in this

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 07:00 AM

US vetoes 42 resolutions telling Israel to stop it’s nonsense, including a few calling for a ceasefire since 7/10. Sends money, bombs, planes. US to press: “We’re helping negotiate peace. Hey Israel, stop your nonsense.”. US calls Netanyahu: “Discount on missiles this week”

John P Oct 30, 2024, 08:53 AM

Most of my comments re the US and Israel are rejected. Is this some kind of AI algorithm in action?

JP K Oct 30, 2024, 09:09 AM

Moderation is by other commentators. DM could do better by asking reviewers to give a reason why they reject a comment and assessing the credibility of reviewers. Currently, rejection seems not to be based on commenting rules but rather on the moderator's stance on the issue.

Kanu Sukha Oct 30, 2024, 04:55 PM

Are you asking an "understaffed" ( &amp; overworked probably, but 'determined'! - that is what they keep telling us) - organisation to do something even high-tech &amp; monied (think Musk) cannot (will not) do ? If you have a predominance of Zionist (supporters) commentators, they can censor anyone !

JP K Oct 30, 2024, 07:31 PM

I thought there was already a stage where DM reviews rejected comments? Checking a box on the part of a read-reviewer takes no effort and with feedback would already be an improvement. Anyway, I don't have the space to go into different ideas, but surely something can be done?

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 09:40 AM

Mine too, factual comments routinely rejected, presumably by IDF lovers who just don't like what is said, maybe they're just so used to controlling the narrative instead of free speech and debate. Should only be rejected if not civil or clearly false. I abide by those rules, even let propa. thru.

David Jeannot Oct 31, 2024, 12:25 PM

I view having a constructive debate as important and necessary to better understanding from all angles. The only part I do insist on is that comments remain civil and respectful. If it is any consolation I have never downvoted any of yours ;-).

JP K Oct 31, 2024, 07:36 PM

You have indirectly called me disingenuous and my statements pompous. Is that part of what you call a constructive debate?

dexmoodley@gmail.com Oct 30, 2024, 10:51 AM

Join the club, seems like some readers do not like facts that contradict their narrative

Miss Jellybean Oct 30, 2024, 01:40 PM

Just like any of mine regarding the architect of the NHI

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 06:56 PM

Luckily you're a jellybean, and you probably won't ever need your appendix removed.

Miss Jellybean Oct 31, 2024, 01:53 PM

Lol I like your sense of humour (something that is lacking most times by commentators)

JP K Oct 30, 2024, 08:54 AM

Restricting UNWRA from operating in Israel? Israel has now found another way to squeeze the life out of Gaza. The only argument for what Israel is doing from genocide apologists is Hamas is everywhere and it can't be genocide because they're doing it too slowly.

Steve Davidson Oct 30, 2024, 05:00 PM

Well, once it's flattened, Trump's son-in-law can come in - as he's promised - and make a wonderful coastal paradise so he and his awful wife can make a few more billions, and of course Bibi can claim the offshore gas for his rich mates, and get off scotfree from his corruption case. Seeemples.

JP K Oct 31, 2024, 07:38 PM

The situation is so dystopian that normally what would taken as sarcasm is now entirely plausible.

dexmoodley@gmail.com Oct 30, 2024, 11:03 AM

The face of US denying genocide committed by Jews , being Jewish is ironic.

alastairmgf Oct 30, 2024, 11:36 AM

As soon as I read the term “martyr” used, I immediately know where that person’s affiliation lies.

JP K Oct 30, 2024, 12:13 PM

(1) wikipedia: "In the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, the term shahid ('martyr') is used by Palestinians to refer to any killed Palestinian civilian or fighter, regardless of their religious affiliation, and regardless of whether or not their killing was the result of a targeted attack. "

JP K Oct 30, 2024, 12:21 PM

(2) Where do you think the person's affiliation lies? Given that there was no mention of the people being killed being military targets does their affiliation as you see it matter?

Kanu Sukha Oct 30, 2024, 05:10 PM

Forgetting the unending refrain the slaughter (not genocide according to a few) being 'precise' &amp; 'targeted'? Then why so many children+women - let alone innocent men, in the 'precision' ? AI is the answer - the first genocide in history using AI (with US approval!). So 'clever'.. this AI.

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 12:44 PM

As soon as I read the terms "Jewish state", "Chosen", "Holy land", I know immediately that the person's opinion comes from a religious viewpoint that puts Jewish people above all others, to the point of justifying tens of thousands of dead children. Tell me about affiliation again?

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 03:18 PM

Wow, your racism is out there for the world to see. What you are obviously saying here is "They're Muslim. That makes them evil. All Muslims are terrorists. It's all their fault." Right? Expand on your point please if not?

Kanu Sukha Oct 30, 2024, 05:16 PM

I think you may have forgotten the many "self-hating" Jews .. who have not been 'targeted' ... YET .. by the Zionists ! Maybe their time will come .. remember Rabin's fate ? Part of a fascist regime's modus operandi !

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 03:42 PM

I've seen you use the phrase anti-semite on here if anyone criticises Israel (the gvrnmnt, not the religion of it's people)... which is just a form of racism. Now please expand on what you meant? Explain how it isn't exactly the same thing, i.e. Islamophobia, also, just another type of racism?

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 03:45 PM

Stop making this a convenient war about race and/or religion. It never was. It was always about the land, and how the majority who lived there for ages, were suddenly put behind a fence and given crumbs, bullets, and no rights.

esther_michaels1@proton.me Oct 30, 2024, 08:14 PM

Israel has molded this into a religious narrative because without the false flag, the propaganda falls flat. Ironically the real Semites are Palestinian, be they Moslem, Christian, Jew or Awake who are being erased by the colonial state. Israel does not want a trace of the indigenous people.

Kanu Sukha Oct 30, 2024, 05:28 PM

One assumes that the part of the headline claiming "US increases pressure on Israel" ... does excludes delivery of more bombs &amp; military hard-ware ? According to estimates ... the equivalent of 3 Horoshima bombs landed on Palestinian (now Lebanon also) .. so far in the last 12 + months !

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 06:53 PM

Yes. The hypocrisy is so blatant, it would be funny if it wasn't killing so many fellow humans. When will the Zionist apologists realise that if you have to lie about it, it's wrong, &amp; it will catch up with you? Nazis are still being hunted and tried today. Their time will come too.

Kanu Sukha Oct 30, 2024, 06:28 PM

Anyone notice how even the mainstream BBC used Aljazeera footage yesterday to show some of the Zionist depravity/massacre .. instead of conveniently hiding behind "independent journalists" not allowed into Gaza? AFTER almost 13 months of denialism! NO protest against Zionist targets of Jazeera

dexmoodley@gmail.com Oct 30, 2024, 08:21 PM

The reason ,BBC is losing viewership ,due to its coverage of Gaza. And it cannot use its own material regarding IDF actions within Israel and occupied territories unless cleared by IDF censor. All media whether local or international have to have copy cleared by IDF censor. all abide even NYT.

virginia crawford Oct 31, 2024, 08:31 PM

I have stopped listening to BBC news after almost 40 years. The bias is unbelievable. Mind you, in the 1930s the king, his girlfriend and various other aristocrats thought Adolf was quite a jolly fellow and getting rid of communists, gypsies and gays wasn't so bad, was it? Now it's 'terrorists'.

alastairmgf Nov 1, 2024, 09:15 AM

Correct, BBC is shedding viewers but for the wrong reason. It is woke &amp; left wing and supports Hamas. It will not call Hamas terrorists despite the Government labeling them as such. Their anti Israeli bias is palpable. Their misreporting of the explosion in the hospital is a good example.