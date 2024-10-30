Catastrophic rainfall wreaks havoc on province, and more from around the world

Cars are piled in the street with other debris after flash floods hit the region on October 30, 2024 in the Sedaví area of Valencia, Spain. Spanish authorities said on Wednesday that at least 62 people had died in the Valencia region overnight after flash-flooding followed heavy rain. Spain's meteorological agency had issued its highest alert for the region due to extreme rainfall. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) A man walks past piled-up cars following heavy rains and floods in the village of Picana, in the province of Valencia, eastern Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 62 lives being lost in the province of Valencia due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of the province of Valencia, caused by the severe storm DANA. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO Damaged vehicles lie amidst flood waters along a highway near Alfafar, in the province of Valencia, eastern Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 62 lives being lost in the province of Valencia due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of the province of Valencia, caused by the severe storm DANA. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL ANGEL POLO Damaged cars lie amidst debris along damaged rail lines in the flood-hit city of Valencia, eastern Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 70 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighbouring provinces due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of the province of Valencia, caused by the severe storm DANA. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE An overturned car lies on a road in the flood-hit municipality of Sedavi, in the province of Valencia, eastern Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 62 lives being lost in the province of Valencia due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of the province of Valencia, caused by the severe storm DANA. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL ANGEL POLO Damaged vehicles lie along a highway in the flood-hit city of Valencia, eastern Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in more than 60 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of the province of Valencia, caused by the severe storm DANA. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO Villagers maneuver on debris in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Trami, in the town of Laurel, Batangas province, Philippines, 30 October 2024. The weather disturbance Trami hit across several provinces in the Philippines and killed at least 125 people due to several landslides and massive flooding. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Villagers cross a river to bury their relatives ahead of ‘All Saints Day’ observance in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Trami in the town of Laurel, Batangas province, Philippines, 30 October 2024. The weather disturbance Trami hit across several provinces in the Philippines and killed at least 125 people due to several landslides and massive flooding. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Villagers mourn next to the coffin of their relative during burial rites ahead of ‘All Saints Day’ observance in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Trami in the town of Laurel, Batangas province, Philippines, 30 October 2024. The weather disturbance Trami hit across several provinces in the Philippines and killed at least 125 people due to several landslides and massive flooding. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Bangladeshi police use water canon to disperse job seekers during a demonstration near the government office known as 'Shikkha Bhaban' in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 30 October 2024. Protestors demanding an increase in the minimum age requirement for entry into government jobs to 35 years instead of the current 32 years. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM Pedestrians pass the India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. The Reserve Bank of India's upbeat growth estimate for the world's fastest-growing major economy is causing both confusion and concern among economists. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images A recovering drug addict looks out the window, at the technical and vocational education sections at the 5,000-bed Oghuz Addiction Treatment Support Center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 October 2024. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs celebrated the graduation of over 150 recovered drug addicts from a vocational training program, part of an initiative to provide technical skills to approximately 20,000 individuals currently undergoing rehabilitation across 52 centers in Afghanistan. Mohammad Zahid, Deputy Minister of Labor, emphasized the critical need for international support in addressing addiction and the broader issue of drug cultivation and trafficking, which remains a significant challenge for the Afghan Taliban government. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL "Ari," a monument to the "comfort women" forced into prostitution by Japanese occupation forces before and during World War II, stands on October 30, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The government of Japan has repeatedly requested the monument be removed, with reference to a 2015 agreement between Japan and South Korea in which the government of Japan apologized and paid compensation to surviving victims. City authorities have given the local association responsible for the monument until tomorrow to remove the statue, citing the breech of a two-year limit on the presentation of the monument in a public place. Imperial Japanese military forces enslaved an estimated 200,000 Chinese and Korean women to serve as prostitutes to Japanese soldiers during Japanese military campaigns in the 1930s and 40s. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile being launched as part of nuclear deterrence forces drills from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, in Arkhangelsk Oblast, northwestern Russia, 29 October 2024. The Russian Defence Ministry released footage showing test-firing of ballistic and intercontinental ballistic missiles as part of nuclear deterrence forces drills. Russian President Putin said that the use of nuclear weapons is an 'extreme measure' to ensure the country's security and that Russia will continue to improve its strategic deterrent forces. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union members during the Day Of Action In Defense Of Community Healthcare Workers at the Labour Court in Braamfontein on October 29, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The union seeks to review the arbitration award that ruled against its application to compel the Department of Health to appoint community healthcare workers permanently. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) People protest over SRD Sassa grants outside Pretoria High Court on October 29, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), supported by #PayTheGrants campaign claims that procedural barriers have excluded millions of poor South Africans from accessing the grant. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu). Policemen share a light moment as they monitor people protesting over SRD Sassa grants outside Pretoria High Court on October 29, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), supported by #PayTheGrants campaign claims that procedural barriers have excluded millions of poor South Africans from accessing the grant. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu). A destroyed building near a site targeted by an Israeli airstrike in Sarafand, southern Lebanon, 30 October 2024. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), at least 13 were killed after Israeli warplanes targeted Sarafand in southern Lebanon late on 29 October. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,700 people have been killed and over 12,700 others injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA-EFE/STRINGER Uncertified cooking appliances are collected for mass destruction at a warehouse in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 30 October 2024. A batch of 9,874 household appliances worth almost 7.8 million pesos (124,000 euros) were seized by government trade and industry authorities for violations of commercial and quality control certification laws in efforts to prevent unauthorized sales of substandard consumer goods. The latest seizure by the Department of Trade and Industry brings nationwide seizures of substandard products to a total worth of 297.9 million pesos (4.7 million euros). EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA Young participants attend the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at the Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 30 October 2024. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months, and it is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, the participants paint their bodies in various colors and patterns to join a procession across the village. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI A man with his body painted attends the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 30 October 2024. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months, and it is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, the participants paint their bodies in various colors and patterns to join a procession across the village. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI A vendor waits as supporters gather for Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump's rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA, 29 October 2024. Trump is running against Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election being held on 05 November 2024. EPA-EFE/DAVID MUSE The statue of former US President John F. Kennedy is seen stained with red paint in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 29 October 2024. Three activists threw red paint on the statues of American presidents on the Paseo de los Presidentes, on Constitution Avenue, in front of the Capitol in San Juan, in response to recent insults against the Caribbean island. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca A nearly four-month-old female pygmy hippopotamus named 'Toni' makes her first public dive at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 29 October 2024. On 3 June 2024, Zoo Berlin welcomed the birth of two pygmy hippopotamuses. Only about 1 percent of all pygmy hippo births are twins, but one of the pups died shortly after birth. The little hippo girl was named 'Toni', after the German national football team defender Antonio Ruediger, who has taken over the honorary sponsorship of the pygmy hippo cub. EPA-EFE/FABIAN SOMMER South Korean artists perform during the Asian Football Association (AFC) Annual Awards 2023 ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, 29 October 2024. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN. DM