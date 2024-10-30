According to a report by ChildSafe South Africa with the National Sea Rescue Institute, more than 2,500 South Africans drown every year, and at least 30% of them are under the age of 18. The largest proportion of children who drown are under four. This translates to an average of one to two children drowning every day in South Africa.

“Our nation faces a silent epidemic that demands immediate attention. Freshwater bodies, pools and the ocean continue to be high-risk areas where preventable tragedies occur,” the report reads.

Kaone Peka is the latest casualty of this troubling trend, and while the circumstances of his death remain contested, organisations have long been calling for home owners to implement safety measures around pools.

Who is Kaone and what happened to him?

Kaone’s parents are Lesego Peka and Oberon “Ndhuna” Matsuvuki, who is described in reports as a tenderpreneur. Last Wednesday, 23 October 2024, the child is alleged to have drowned in a swimming pool in Midstream Estate, Centurion, Gauteng, under the care of his two nannies, who were employed by his father, who holds his primary guardianship.

However, Peka said that at the police station she discovered that the paramedic’s report suggested her son had been found face-up on a bedroom floor and not near the pool, as she had initially been told, and that there was no medical report explaining how her baby died.

“Given the different accounts of how my son died, may his restless spirit continue to fight. I will keep fighting for Kaone until we uncover the truth,” Peka said on social media, following what she described as a week filled with confusion, isolation and grief.

Kaone was buried on Friday by his father in the absence of his mother. Following Peka’s online posts, social media users questioned why he was buried so quickly, and the media picked up the tragic story.

Peka is left with unanswered questions, conflicting reports and suspicion around the details of her son’s death. Determined to find answers, she is seeking an exhumation order to confirm the cause of death.

Conflicting accounts

Speaking to Daily Maverick through her publicist, Peka recalled a conversation with Matsuvuki on the day of Kaone’s death.

She said: “He informed me over the phone that Kaone had drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in Midstream Estate, located between Ekurhuleni and Centurion. However, he provided no further details about the circumstances leading to the incident and insisted on proceeding with Kaone’s burial fewer than 24 hours after his death.”

Overwhelmed with grief and anxious to understand what happened, Peka said she asked to be part of the funeral arrangements. However, her requests to view her son’s body or be involved in the burial planning were met with conditions she felt uncomfortable with, especially considering past allegations of physical and psychological abuse by Matsuvuki.

“On two occasions, he demanded that I come alone to his home – once on the day he claims Kaone passed, and later to the mortuary with his birth certificate,” she explained.

Fearing for her safety and seeking family support during such a difficult time, Peka said she refused to meet Matsuvuki alone, asking instead for transparency and a chance to say goodbye to her son with loved ones by her side.

Peka added: “Just days before this tragedy, I asked Ndhuna to install a cover over his pool, worried for Kaone’s safety. He dismissed me, calling my concerns unfounded and further insulting me. This disregard for basic safety haunts me now, as I wonder if my son’s death could have been prevented.”

She said Matsuvuki had guardianship of Kaone following an interim court order in the parents’ custody battle.

Matsuvuki did not respond to Daily Maverick’s request for comment.

Father’s account of events

Through a four-part statement addressed to the TT Mbha Amatyma Foundation, Matsuvuki provided a different perspective on the events surrounding Kaone’s death.

According to Matsuvuki, he was alerted to the incident by his household helpers while he wasn’t at the house and immediately contacted emergency services. He claimed to have kept Peka updated on Kaone’s condition and called her to inform her about the incident.

“When I arrived, the paramedics were already resuscitating Kaone. I continued updating Lesego on the situation until, after about 45 minutes, the paramedics declared him deceased. I handed my phone to the paramedics to break the news to her directly, as I was too distraught to speak.”

Matsuvuki asserted that he communicated each step to Peka, including the requirement to identify Kaone’s body at the mortuary. However, he claims she declined to participate, citing her presence in Limpopo, and advised him to obtain a copy of Kaone’s birth certificate from Home Affairs for identification purposes.

Later, he said, Peka returned from Limpopo and requested transportation to the mortuary, but by then the process had already been completed.

Matsuvuki maintains that the burial was conducted lawfully, with the necessary documents, including a death certificate and burial order, and alleges that he made efforts to involve Peka, which she declined.

A call for exhumation and justice

The conflicting accounts have left Peka with deep suspicions. To confirm her son’s death and clarify the circumstances, she has requested an exhumation order.

“I haven’t been given the closure every mother deserves. How can I know Kaone is truly gone if I haven’t seen him? If my son really has passed, why was there such a rush to bury him?”

On social media, supporters and gender-based violence organisation Women for Change have rallied behind her, sharing her posts and amplifying her plea for transparency.

Her story has been widely circulated on various platforms, including Instagram and X, and hashtags calling for #JusticeFor Baby Kaone have been trending in South Africa.

A group of about 30 women gathered on Sunday at the Olifantsfontein Police Station to demand justice for Kaone.

“We protested because a mother deserves answers, because Kaone’s life mattered. We cannot stand by while this case stalls; we are asking for compassion, action and truth,” said one of the protesters, Stacey Phatladira.

Police open inquest

Following the public outcry, the South African Police Service has confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened to investigate Kaone’s death.

“Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the docket will be taken to the inquest court for a decision,” said Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

The police inquiry aims to verify the accounts of Kaone’s death and determine whether any neglect or foul play was involved. At the centre of the investigation is the question of Kaone’s final moments and whether his death was an accident. DM