This article is more than a year old

Washington Post's Bezos defends decision to end presidential endorsements

In a twist that’s more shocking than a Bezos rocket launch, the Washington Post has decided to forgo presidential endorsements altogether, igniting a backlash from columnists and subscribers who feel the paper has abandoned its journalistic principles faster than you can say "subscription cancellation."
Reuters
By Reuters
29 Oct 2024
The decision blocked an endorsement of Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, the National Public Radio report said, and many people in messages on the newspaper's website criticized Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon.com AMZN.O and rocket company Blue Origin.

Bezos, in an opinion piece late on Monday, said "most people believe the media is biased" and the Washington Post and other newspapers needed to boost their credibility.

No candidate was informed or consulted about the decision and that there was "no quid pro quo", Bezos said, adding that there was no connection between the decision and a meeting between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Blue Origin's CEO on the same day.

"Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election," Bezos wrote. "What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one."

The subscription cancellations as of midday represented about 8% of the paper's paid circulation of 2.5 million subscribers, which includes print as well, reported NPR, which said a series of columnists had resigned their positions in protest.

The Washington Post declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

In a post on Friday, William Lewis, the Washington Post's publisher and CEO, said the newspaper would not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in the Nov. 5 election, nor in any future presidential election.

"We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," Lewis wrote.

"The Washington Post's decision not to make an endorsement in the presidential campaign is a terrible mistake," wrote 20 columnists in an opinion piece on the Post's website, adding that it "represents an abandonment of the fundamental editorial convictions of the newspaper that we love."

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Maju Samuel and Jamie Freed)

Comments (4)

Peter Vlietstra Oct 29, 2024, 07:19 AM

Probably a wise choice when the right party had the wrong leader.

Skinyela Oct 29, 2024, 07:27 AM

Media houses should be neutral. Great decision

endorester@gmail.com Oct 29, 2024, 11:49 AM

before that WP had lost 60% of his readers because of its woke policies

Indeed Jhb Oct 29, 2024, 02:05 PM

Between a rock and a hard place with this election - but wise choice to not endorse. Media should be seen to be unbiased