aluminium cooking pots.

The result is that most ordinary South Africans have a lot of lead in their systems. Any amount of lead exposure is unsafe, but the National Institute of Communicable Diseases states that if a person has more than five micrograms of lead in every 100ml of their blood, then the health authorities should be immediately notified.

A 2022 study estimated that in South Africa, 53% of all children exceeded this blood-lead threshold. For context, when lead was found in the drinking water of the American city of Flint in Michigan, this prompted the US federal government to declare a state of emergency. At the time, less than 4% of children in Flint were above the five microgram threshold. (The studies are not entirely comparable because they look at different age groups.)

Asked for comment about the IPEN report, Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale acknowledged the “massive quantities of lead chromates imported between 2020 and 2022”. He said that this happened “prior to the publication of new regulations on lead in paint or coating materials”. The regulations were published in May, and dropped the permissible threshold for lead in paint from 0.06% to 0.009%.

Mohale told GroundUp that “the Department of Health anticipates that the imports of lead chromates will stop due to the new regulations [which require] that importers must submit or produce a Compliance Declaration Certificate”.

Mohale said that “at the ports of entry, Port Health Officers from the Border Management Authority have been capacitated and trained in operating the XRFs [X-ray fluorescence devices used to monitor lead levels]”.

Whether the new regulations will be enforced effectively remains to be seen as the 2009 law is often flouted. For instance, a study from 2023 showed that many ceramic bowls and plates at retail stores in Johannesburg were coated in ceramic glaze that exceeded the legal lead limits. The lead content of one South African-made product was more than 100 times the legal threshold. DM

First published by GroundUp.