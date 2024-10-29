Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Public Works minister gives Independent Development Trust until Friday to explain oxygen plant tender

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson is demanding accountability after the Independent Development Trust, which falls under his department, awarded an obscure company a R428m tender to install oxygen plants in hospitals.
Public Works minister gives Independent Development Trust until Friday to explain oxygen plant tender
Suné Payne
By Suné Payne
29 Oct 2024
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson said on Tuesday, 29 October 2024, he had written to the chairperson of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) giving him until Friday to submit a “comprehensive report” explaining how three companies were awarded lucrative tenders to install oxygen plants in hospitals despite two lacking South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) registration.

“As the minister responsible for the oversight of the IDT, I must ensure that there is transparency and accountability,” Macpherson told the IDT, which falls under his department.

This follows an investigation by Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio which revealed the IDT acted as a project manager for the Department of Health to appoint private contractors to install oxygen plants at 55 government hospitals for a total of R836-million.

The IDT’s mandate is to support all spheres of government with social infrastructure management and programme implementations, according to its website

It acted as the project manager for this first-of-its-kind project in South Africa, the entity reported in a statement released earlier in October. 

According to Daily Maverick’s investigation, the tender process was fraught with alleged irregularities – including when a little-known company, Bulkeng (Pty) Ltd clinched an R428-million deal to install highly technical pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at government hospitals all over the country.  

Daily Maverick reported that Bulkeng had submitted tenders for a wide range of government contracts, but little information could be found about the company. Bidders for the Department of Health contract were required to be registered with Sahpra and Daily Maverick confirmed it was not listed on Sahpra’s database.

The Department of Health’s initial cost analysis for the project was R256-million, which rose to R800-million after the IDT became involved. 

In his statement, Macpherson said: “As the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, I take these allegations very seriously.”

He said the IDT, like any state institution when it contracted for goods and services, “must do so in a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost-effective”.

Macpherson said Daily Maverick’s article raised “several significant concerns about the process followed in the appointment of Bulkeng (Pty) Ltd, Maziya General Trading, and On Site Gas Systems International by the IDT” – noting the other companies awarded contracts for the project.

IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane told Daily Maverick on Tuesday evening: “The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is the executive authority of the IDT, therefore the IDT and the department have established protocol on how to communicate to/with each other. The IDT will not communicate to the minister through the media.”

According to the Auditor-General’s office, the IDT received a qualified audit with findings in the 2022/2023 financial year, the second year running. That was an improvement from 2019/2020 and 2020/2021, when the entity received a disclaimer audit outcome.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance’s spokesperson on health in Parliament, Michele Clarke, said the party would request the IDT to appear before Parliament’s health committee to “explain its role in the tender award and to provide clarity on the measures taken to vet suppliers for critical health services”. DM

Comments (10)

Kevin Venter Oct 30, 2024, 07:45 AM

Where is the grandstanding DR Mbuyiseni Ndlozi now? Dean Macpherson (a.k.a The matriculant) single handedly doing a better job than all the EFF red berets in parliament combined. Sadest part of all is that the voters left the ANC for the MK, not because of being tired of corruption.

William Kelly Oct 30, 2024, 08:14 AM

The DA need to translate accountability into votes from the missing masses that have given up on voting. This is political gold. Now to monetise it and blow it up publically.. Start by firing some people! With draaaaaamaaaaah sweetie dahlings, give the people their soap opera. They want it.

Ian Gwilt Oct 30, 2024, 08:18 AM

What is the content of the tender, where are the plants for ? 3 global gas companies locally can supply oxygen where required. Need to see the spec as Med oxygen is registered as a drug. O2 from these plants does not meet spec Extraction scheme only

Indeed Jhb Oct 30, 2024, 11:17 AM

Unfortunately these very competent suppliers do not make the BBBEEE cut - so we have to pay much more for any service to 'uplift' and 'give a chance' to those unable to do the job

Rodshep80@gmail.com Oct 30, 2024, 08:28 AM

Another negative comment, I to am done with this country and it's government. My children and grandchildren have all left already. I shall be leaving shortly as well. Enough is enough!

Patterson Alan John Oct 30, 2024, 10:51 AM

The time has come,' the Walrus said, To talk of many things: Of shoes — and ships — and sealing-wax — Of cabbages — and kings — And why the sea is boiling hot — And whether pigs have wings.' Precisely - pigs will fly before the ANC puts the people of SA first!

Johan Buys Oct 30, 2024, 08:32 AM

Well done DM and Scorpio!! It would be VERY interesting to hear from other vendors of such OR SIMILAR solutions. The oldest trick of rigged tenders is that the RFP is written very crookedly so that only one solution can comply, at the cost of other better and cheaper approaches.

G O Nov 1, 2024, 11:54 AM

Correct. I hope those tenders will be cancelled and the crooks will be jailed. The sad thing is that this is the tip of a very large iceberg (the Thembisa Hospital thieves are all still living large on the billions they stole because they are connected ANC cadres).

Indeed Jhb Oct 30, 2024, 11:41 AM

Hopefully the Minister would also look at the many contruction contracts 'project managed' by the IDT - that could open another can of worms and save some money going forward

D'Esprit Dan Oct 30, 2024, 01:36 PM

100% of the IDT spend is on BEE companies - I am asking for an audit of all projects to see how many are crooked like this, and how many are legitimate companies that have a good track record - there are plenty out there, but generally not connected to the ANC, so don't get 'BEE benefit'.

jbest6787@gmail.com Oct 30, 2024, 07:37 PM

That is a very wise move by the government. I am not against tender system as it empower people who are capable of doing business. But all due process must be followed as a matter of cause. I mean rules must be adhered to even though red tape is bad for business but a bit of ethics is required

Indeed Jhb Oct 30, 2024, 11:21 PM

Where tenders are written to advance specific companies and 'can you do the job' is not a requirement - we will be lost but some suppliers will be laughing all the way to the bank without delivering a single usable item

gridfreeworx Oct 31, 2024, 06:58 AM

The more things change the more they stay the same... Wake up Sheeple; corruption has been woven into the fabric of our society over the last 30 years by the ANC Mandarins and untill they have been kicked to the curb in totality...NOTHING will change...same story just a different tune and fiddler.

neelsp200@gmail.com Oct 31, 2024, 01:23 PM

Corruption everywhere all the time. Big names in government including Cyril Ramaposa. Why don't the that big shot at SARS stop threatening south African citizens and do his job to stop the corruption. Or is he covering up. Will not be surprised.