Dive Deeper

In a way, the genesis of the Mzansi Youth Choir resembles the edelweiss, a flower of delicate beauty and resilience, that blooms in some of the toughest conditions in the alpine heights. ‘The choir was founded in 2003 after the founders experienced a hijacking. “In response, they aimed to provide talented young South Africans from diverse backgrounds with a platform to express themselves through music, rather than through negative influences present in communities and have touched the lives of more than 600 young people over the years,” says Dr Jannie Zaaiman, one of the founders of the Mzansi Youth Choir. The idea for blending African heritage with modern influences, says Zaaiman, “came from a desire to celebrate traditional music while making it accessible and relevant to younger audiences. By incorporating contemporary genres and arrangements, we aimed to create a sound that resonates across different cultures and generations.” Their vision? To highlight cultural pride while also fostering “local and global collaboration”, and celebrating South African heritage intertwined with contemporary influences. The choir’s music is rooted in three principles: traditional music, gospel and anthems, and current pop. “Our Roots, Our Spirit, and Our Youth shape our music by grounding our performances in tradition while infusing them with the energy and optimism of youth. These principles guide our song choices, arrangements, and the messages we convey, promoting unity, hope, and pride,” says Zaaiman. From left: Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Mzansi Youth Choir, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell at the performance of Nightbirde’s song, It’s OK, in May 2023 and receiving the first Audience Golden Buzzer in the history of America’s Got Talent. (Photo: Trae Patton / NBC) The result has been “countless” memorable moments, like performing “Waka Waka with Shakira at the Kick-Off Concert of the Fifa World Cup on 10 June 2010, at Orlando Stadium, Soweto; receiving a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 16 April 2017 while representing Africa at a World Youth Choir Festival; winning the Gospel Section at the World Choir Games 2018 held in Tshwane, South Africa; on 2 December 2018 we performed Halo with Beyoncé at the Global Citizen Concert at the FNB Stadium, Soweto; on 15 July 2020, MYC won Interkultur’s World Choir Games 2020 unpublished lockdown video competition with a rendition of Million Dreams. We triumphed over 128 entries from 44 countries in the With Accompaniment category; performing Nightbirde’s song, It’s OK, in May 2023 and receiving the first Audience Golden Buzzer in the history of America’s Got Talent, which moved Simon Cowell to tears and we advanced to the finals; in September 2023, [we were] invited by Chris Martin to perform with Coldplay in San Diego followed by another performance in Pasadena.” In May 2024, Coldplay invited the choir for recordings of two tracks style="font-weight: 400;">Jupiter and

style="font-weight: 400;">Aeterna.

“The night before [Coldplay’s] promotional TV appearance on QVS in October 2024, the band asked us to compose the second verse of We Pray in a local language.

“On their album, they allow artists to create their own version of the second verse. Our Music Director, Sidumo Nyamezele, arranged the piece that night and prepared the choir. Just hours later, we were in the studio, performing it as if we had rehearsed it many times. By now, these choristers are very experienced; even if the power trips during a performance, the choir continues to sing without missing a beat,” says Zaaiman.

***

Daily Maverick: How has the response from fans and listeners to We Pray impacted you? Has it opened new doors or perspectives?

Jannie Zaaiman: Working with Coldplay is a humbling experience. Currently at number one on the Billboard Charts in both the USA and UK, they remain incredibly grounded and humble. There are no egos, which aligns perfectly with our ethos. The respect and camaraderie among us were truly palpable.

DM: What was the biggest lesson you took away from working on such a project?

JZ: One of the biggest lessons was the importance of collaboration and working with like-minded people. We were all here to make a difference in someone else’s life. Music is a universal language that bridges gaps and brings people together. We don’t just perform music; we embody the music we create.

DM: How has the response from fans and listeners to We Pray impacted you? Has it opened new doors or perspectives?

JZ: The response to our involvement with Coldplay and all our other interactions has been overwhelmingly positive, leading to new opportunities, international travels and a broader audience. It has also reinforced our belief in the power of music to inspire and connect, encouraging us to continue exploring meaningful projects.

DM: Performing and touring as a youth choir must have unique challenges. How do you manage the balance between professional commitments and personal lives, especially for younger members?

JZ: The choir has a busy schedule with four to five performances each month, along with rehearsals, recordings and 19 international trips to 12 different countries over the past 14 years.

Balancing professional commitments and personal lives can be challenging, especially for younger members and those at school or at university. We emphasise open communication and provide support systems, rotating choristers and ensuring that our choristers can manage their time effectively while still enjoying their youth.

DM: Has there ever been a moment when you doubted the future of the choir? What helped you push through?

JZ: There were moments of uncertainty, especially in the early years. With parents lacking vehicles and taxis not running late at night, we found ourselves dropping choristers off at home as late as three and four in the morning, only to be back in the office at 8am!

Or when a young chorister collapsed during rehearsal, and when asked if he had eaten that day, he responded: “It was not my turn to eat today”. That moment compelled us to make a commitment: from that day forward in 2003, every chorister receives a warm meal at every rehearsal.

What helped us persevere during these challenges were the unwavering support of our community, the joy and commitment of these young people, and our belief in our mission. We focused on the impact we were making and the camaraderie that music fosters.

DM: If you could go back and give yourselves one piece of advice at the start of this journey, what would it be?

JZ: If we could go back, we would advise ourselves to embrace change more readily.

South Africa boasts a remarkable diversity of cultures, and our young population is eager for someone to just open the door for them. They are so ready to seize new opportunities.

If we just think that by 2035 there will be more young Africans entering the workforce each year than in the rest of the world combined – what an incredible opportunity!!

Flexibility and openness to new ideas have been essential to our growth and success.

DM: Looking ahead, what are your dreams for the future of the choir? Are there specific collaborations, projects, or messages you hope to explore in the coming years?

JZ: We live in a broken world with so many struggling and broken people and all we want to bring is love, hope and happiness. Whether it is for a small child waiting for an organ transplant in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, who smiles for the first time, or a young student in Denmark who told us after a performance: “I have never been happy in my life, tonight I am happy,” our goal remains the same.

Looking ahead, we dream of expanding our global reach, both on the continent and internationally, by collaborating with a diverse range of artists, and creating projects that address social issues.

We presented our own production for the first time in October 2024 in Serengeti, Tanzania and it was a tremendous success.

The choir is ready to take the next step, and we are engaged in various discussions to make that happen. We aspire to inspire youth worldwide and continue celebrating the richness of South African culture through our music. DM