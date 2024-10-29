Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

South Africa

This article is more than a year old

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

Mandla Mandela’s UK visa denial a ‘missed opportunity’ to hear differing voices on Gaza conflict — analyst

Mandla Mandela, the former MP and grandson of Nelson Mandela, was denied a visa to enter the UK due to his position on Israel’s war on Gaza.
Mandla Mandela’s UK visa denial a ‘missed opportunity’ to hear differing voices on Gaza conflict — analyst Mandla Mandela at the 12 January 2024 launch in Cape Town of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Legacy Project For Justice In The Holy Land. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
Suné Payne
By Suné Payne
29 Oct 2024
Facebook
35

The UK’s decision to deny Mandla Mandela, the former ANC MP and grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, a visa has been described as a missed opportunity.

The UK Home Office rejected Mandela’s visa application to visit Britain for a pro-Palestinian speaking tour as it said he made statements supporting Hamas and had “engaged in unacceptable behaviour”. 

Former diplomat and international relations analyst Zeenat Adam told Daily Maverick this was a “missed opportunity” and argued that South Africa’s negotiated democracy could offer a pathway for ongoing discussions regarding Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas.

Adam, the deputy executive director of the Afro-Middle East Centre, said Mandela posed no threat nor was he making anti-Semitic remarks. She said this was an attempt to “muzzle” someone with a “weighty name and weighty history”.

“I think he has been constructive,” she said.

Adam claimed the visa refusal was “hypocritical” and argued other countries, such as South Africa, could apply the same principle to leaders such as former British prime minister Tony Blair, who has been accused of war crimes.

Adam said that in South Africa, parallels were often made with the country’s history of apartheid, and right now, mediators in the conflict “should be speaking to all parties”. 

She also made it clear that Hamas was not banned in South Africa. Hamas, however, is classified as a terrorist group in the UK, with its military wing banned in 2001 under its Terrorism Act. In November 2021, this was extended to include the organisation’s political wing. 

Daily Maverick asked the British High Commission for comment, but did not receive a response. It will be added should it be received.

According to the UK’s House of Commons Library, the government has wide discretion to ban foreign nationals from the UK if their presence is not considered “conducive to the public good”.

Reasons for visa rejection

Mandela’s visa issue has been ongoing since mid-October. According to the Sheffield Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid, Ireland waived his visa requirements to enter the country and British officials initially said he didn’t require a visa to visit the UK, but then changed their tune. 

His planned speaking tour was titled, “Dismantling Apartheid from South Africa to Palestine”.

The coalition said despite “high-level approaches” from senior ANC figures “the British embassy has not relented or issued a visa. By contrast, the Irish authorities have waived the visa requirement for him”.

This meant Mandela was unable to catch his flight to visit Ireland and the UK. He has still been attending his speaking events virtually.

Mandela did not respond to Daily Maverick’s request for comment but he posted a statement on the visa refusal – and the letter he received from the UK Home Office – on Instagram

The letter from the Home Office was dated 21 October 2024. 

It said under immigration rules “an application for entry clearance must be refused where the applicant’s presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good because of their conduct, character, associations or other reasons. This applies to conduct both in the UK and overseas”. 

Read more: Middle East Crisis News Hub

“You have made multiple statements which explicitly support Hamas and their terrorist violence, including glorifying the October 7 attack on Israel and their recently deceased leader Ismail Haniyeh,” said in the letter.

It said the military wing of Hamas was forbidden in the UK and pointed to Mandela’s support, via his Instagram account, for the Palestinians’ right to resist on 7 October 2023, when about 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack in Israel.

Read more: The human cost of conflict: understanding violence in South Africa and Gaza’s tragic reality

It stated Mandela’s visit to the UK would likely cause “tensions within UK Jewish communities due to your explicit statements highlighted above, particularly in relation to support for Hamas and glorifying the 7 October attack”. 

It said the decision to refuse his visa was not to “deny you freedom to express your views, but rather to deny you the ability to express your views in person in the UK, which may lead to community tensions in the UK…”

The decision to refuse the visa could not be appealed or reviewed, said the letter. 

‘Not a terrorist’

Mandela’s visa refusal drew criticism from the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust.

On Friday, the trust said in a statement signed by chair Dr Mamphela Ramphele: “Mandla Mandela is committed to the struggle for justice in the Holy Land, but he is not a terrorist. He is clear in his support for Palestinians, but he is not anti-Semitic. Nor does he supply any weapons or aid to fuel the conflict, as the UK and US do.”

“The unbridled violence that Israel has authored in Palestine since Hamas’ 7 October 2023 incursion and seizure of hostages is now spreading across the Middle East region.” 

The trust, named after the Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been a voice for the release of hostages taken by Hamas as well as a lasting solution to the ongoing war. It said as far back as 2014, Desmond Tutu spoke out against violence against civilians by Hamas, while he was also “unashamedly” supportive of the Palestinian people’s fight for justice. 

The trust quoted Tutu’s words following violence in the region in 2014: “If you want to make peace you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies”. 

The trust said, “It is time to talk, and to listen; to return prisoners and hostages; to return illegally occupied land; for the killing and destruction on both sides to stop. This is not the time to reinforce binary geopolitical positions or shut down voices with which we don’t agree.” 

On Instagram, Mandela said: “We can never be silenced and we will never let the refusal of a visa prevent us for standing for justice, peace and equality. We will continue to raise our voice against the unjust occupation, genocide and ethnic cleansing of Gaza and all of Occupied Palestine sponsored by the UK and its ilk,” he wrote. 

Mandela said the refusal letter was “symptomatic of the UK’s complicity with Apartheid Israel and its ongoing support for the genocide in Gaza and all of Occupied Palestine”. 

Mandela added: “We are denied a visa for supporting the Palestinian Resistance but the UK consistently fails to condemn Apartheid Israel’s war crimes, occupation of Palestinian land and the genocide of the people of Gaza and all of Occupied Palestine.”

Usuf Chikte, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign coordinator, told Daily Maverick the refusal was viewed as an “assault on free speech and freedom of movement. This decision is particularly concerning given the UK’s history of supporting Israel’s actions in Palestine, which have been criticised as apartheid, genocide, and state terror. 

“The visa denial has sparked calls for reciprocal treatment of UK dignitaries when they visit South Africa,” Chikte said. DM

Comments (10)

Miss Jellybean Oct 30, 2024, 01:27 PM

In the meantime they let Israel get away with banning UN secretary general &amp; un aid org. for Palestine. Double standards anyone?

BillyBumhead@MYOB.com Oct 30, 2024, 02:31 PM

The hubris of thinking a clown like Mandla Mandela has the gravitas to speak on this just because of his family name!

Lawrence Sisitka Oct 30, 2024, 02:51 PM

The decision is not so much a missed opportunity, but an outright insult. So the wonderful UK won't allow anyone in who disagrees with them. So this is how low the country of my birth (not my blood, or my choice) has sunk, and it will probably get lower!

Sydney Kaye Oct 30, 2024, 02:57 PM

A light weight with a weighty name. He says "the refusal letter was “symptomatic of the UK’s complicity with Apartheid Israel and its ongoing support for the genocide in Gaza and all of Occupied Palestine”. Complicit? Genocide? Apartheid? Occupied?And he wonders why his visa was refused.

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 03:32 PM

You seem to live under a rock sir. Ministers recently held a convention about settling Gaza. Huge fences and no rights in the country of their birth=Apartheid=occupied. 43000 dead, no press allowed, plus evidence brought to the court=genocide. Sending bombs and parroting US stance=complicit.

Sydney Kaye Oct 30, 2024, 02:57 PM

A light weight with a weighty name. He says "the refusal letter was “symptomatic of the UK’s complicity with Apartheid Israel and its ongoing support for the genocide in Gaza and all of Occupied Palestine”. Complicit? Genocide? Apartheid? Occupied?And he wonders why his visa was refused.

Paul Hjul Oct 30, 2024, 03:02 PM

While the Home Secretary should specifically step-in and a conditional right of entry be given, the reasoning of the immigration officer is spot on. There are a lot of ANC, EFF and MK members who should be barred from entry into most countries for promoting terrorism.

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 03:34 PM

Funny how we had limpet mines and bombs in restaurants and train stations and schools when I was growing up in apartheid, and it's gone now. Because the oppressed are now free. Do you see how to stop terrorism, or do you want the NP and bombs back? Maybe you should live in Israel.

Malcolm McManus Oct 30, 2024, 03:42 PM

With Starmer in charge, All of those dudes should be allowed free entry with no visas.

dexmoodley@gmail.com Oct 30, 2024, 04:03 PM

Starmer being beholden to Peter Mandelson for his leadership position , and the Labour Friends of Israel . will like Blair before him never go against the Jewish lobby.

Malcolm McManus Oct 30, 2024, 04:06 PM

Wish they were all allowed entry and not allowed to come back.

Mr. Fair Oct 30, 2024, 07:04 PM

Are you in denial about your racism, and wish that the 'old' South Africa was back (terrorism and all), or are you just careful enough in your comments to not make it too blatant so that your posts aren't rejected?

Peter Relleen Oct 31, 2024, 08:42 AM

I would like to think that Mr McManus's comment is more about a wish for things to be as they were : i) SOE's that worked ii) a civil service that was not so corrupt iii) and just plain old competency. You know, things like that.

Colleen Dardagan Oct 30, 2024, 03:18 PM

I think it would be more pertinent if Mr Mandela spoke about Sudan

dexmoodley@gmail.com Oct 30, 2024, 03:54 PM

Score another own gaol for the zionist lobby ( The Friends of Israel ) in Uk.

alastairmgf Oct 30, 2024, 04:19 PM

Jolly good thing too. He was not denied a visa because of his support of Palestine. He was denied a visa because of his support for Hamas and his statements that the massacre they carried out was justified and in fact commendable. Most commentators conflate support for Palestine with Hamas.

William Stucke Oct 31, 2024, 04:07 PM

"Apartheid Israel"? As Goebbels said, repeat something often enough and people will believe you. Yes, there is discrimination in Israel, as there is in most countries. However, all Israeli citizens, whether Jewish, Arab, Druze, Christian or Bedouin all have the same political rights. No Apartheid.