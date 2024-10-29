Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

Israel Passes Law to Restrict UN’s Main Aid Agency for Gaza

In a move that could make even the most seasoned diplomats cringe, Israel has decided to slam the door on the UN Relief and Works Agency, effectively leaving hundreds of thousands of displaced Gazans to fend for themselves while the world watches with bated breath and a hefty dose of moral outrage.
Israel Passes Law to Restrict UN’s Main Aid Agency for Gaza Palestinians outside the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital following an Israeli strike on a van with UNRWA markings in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on Oct. 23.
By Bloomberg
29 Oct 2024
Facebook
22

The decision to all but ban the UN Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, comes despite renewed calls by Israel’s European allies as well Canada, Australia and Japan not to press ahead with the legislation. The Biden administration also has pushed Israel to increase aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, saying a US law may require reducing the flow of American weapons to Israel unless the situation improves.

The bill, which became final after being approved in second and third readings by the Knesset, bans the agency’s activities within Israel’s territories. While this technically doesn’t include Gaza and the West Bank, the organization would be greatly affected as its day-to-day operations and logistics require coordination with Israel and the use of Israeli-controlled land and crossing points.

“The proposal prohibits UNRWA from operating any representation, providing any services or conducting any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israel’s sovereign territory,” according to a Knesset statement. The law takes effect after 90 days.

UNRWA, with well-established warehouses, vehicles, and manpower, has actively led the distribution of aid to more than 90% of Gaza’s population who have been displaced by war into southern Gaza. Israel banned the organization from operating in north Gaza, where some 200,000 to 300,000 Palestinians remain amid hardship.

The UN’s acting humanitarian chief, Joyce Msuya, said in a statement Saturday “that the entire population of northern Gaza is at risk of dying” and criticized Israeli forces for “blatant disregard for basic humanity,” citing attacks on hospitals, health workers and first responders.

Longstanding tensions between Israel and UNRWA climaxed after hundreds of militants from Iran-backed Hamas raided southern Israel on Oct. 07 last year, killing about 1,200 Israelis and taking 250 hostages. More than 43,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s subsequent military campaign, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilian casualties.

Israel said that at least 12 UNRWA employees participated directly in last year’s cross-border attack, which set off the ongoing Gaza war. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and other nations.

Initially denying the Israeli allegations, UNRWA said in March that Israel tried to coerce some agency personnel, detained by the military during the ground operations in Gaza alongside thousands of residents, into saying they had ties to Hamas and took part in the Oct. 7 attacks. However in August, the agency said nine employees may have been involved in the attacks and were going to be fired.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is deeply concerned by the adoption of the laws and warned they could have “devastating consequences” for Palestinians affected by the conflict. There is “no alternative” to UNRWA, he added.

“I call on Israel to act consistently with its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and its other obligations under international law,” he said. “I am bringing this matter to the attention of the UN General Assembly, and will keep the Assembly closely informed as the situation develops.”

Comments (4)

Christopher Bedford Oct 29, 2024, 06:10 AM

It's long past time for the rest of the world to acknowledge that Israel is causing the instability in the region and to implement meaningful action to stop them. No more mealy-mouthed diplomacy nonsense: "a US law may require reducing the flow of American weapons to Israel" - bah.

Chris Orr Oct 29, 2024, 07:51 AM

Oh come on now! Who started this war on October 7th 2023? America will never seriously reduce the flow of weapons to Israel. Too many pro-Israeli and very powerful political people in the USA for that to happen.

Penny Philip Oct 29, 2024, 01:04 PM

You actually believe this started on 07 Oct? Time to start reading up: Tom Segev's 'A State at Any Cost', any book/ podcast by Noam Chomsky, Ilan Pappe, Miko Peled, John Mearsheimer, Norman Finkelstein.

dexmoodley@gmail.com Oct 29, 2024, 01:59 PM

US replaced France and UK , as Israel patron . Now that Aipac has bought the majority of congress, there will be total protection of Israeli Jews, even though the majority of US citizens disagree. The troupe of 'Jewish Money "is made fact by Aipac's actions.

Rod MacLeod Oct 29, 2024, 08:13 AM

So, to get this straight, Israel is responsible for the +800,000 deaths tragedy in Yemen, the Syrian massacre of its own citizens, the Iraqi wars, the oppression of the Kurds in Turkey and Syria, the on-going murder of Coptics in Egypt, Iran and Iraq, the oppression of women under Islam?

Penny Philip Oct 29, 2024, 01:25 PM

I think you'll find the USA &amp; its allies (incl Britain, Israel &amp; Saudi) are the major instigators in the Middle East. The USA itself has a terrible record in the area dating back to before WW1 , especially in Iran &amp; Iraq.

esther_michaels1@proton.me Oct 29, 2024, 08:21 PM

There were many other conflicts in the world before and during the Holocaust. But does that mean that the German Nazis had the right to commit such atrocities on Jews? We, of all people, cannot allow such atrocities against the Palestinians now.

Rod MacLeod Oct 29, 2024, 08:16 AM

How can you complain about banning a foreign organisation from operating in your own country when that organisation has demonstrably enlisted operators who have participated in a terror assault on your country?

Goolam Dawood Oct 29, 2024, 07:09 AM

How embarrassing for their Western allies to have their Middle East project wreck the one institution that provided an illusion of their neutrality and commitment to international law. Israel really is running a wrecking ball through all of Western Democracy.

jaredlandsman Oct 29, 2024, 10:24 AM

Why can't UNRWA work in Egypt and Jordan to access Gaza and the West Bank respectively? These are other bordering countries through which UNRWA can operate.

esther_michaels1@proton.me Oct 29, 2024, 12:56 PM

"why can't the Palestinians leave their homeland so Israel can move in" "why can't we starve them to death" "why can't we kill all the journalists" Does any of this sound normal or humane to you?

Penny Philip Oct 29, 2024, 01:06 PM

Because Israel controls all crossings into Gaza

Rod MacLeod Oct 29, 2024, 04:30 PM

Nonsense. Gaza has a large border with Egypt, as does the West Bank with Jordan.

Rodshep80@gmail.com Oct 29, 2024, 11:36 AM

UNRWA nothing more then another proxie of Iran, and an extension of Hamas it would seem. I would not like to have them operating in my country if I governed. First they deny that their employees took part in the attack on Isreal then admit to nine having been complicit. Where's the trust.

esther_michaels1@proton.me Oct 29, 2024, 12:58 PM

This has been proven to be false. But I understand your objective is to promote a genocide, fuel hate and push Goebbels propaganda.

Indeed Jhb Oct 29, 2024, 01:47 PM

Really are you not a bit too anti?

esther_michaels1@proton.me Oct 29, 2024, 08:38 PM

My anti BS radar can only handle so much BS.

Rod MacLeod Oct 29, 2024, 04:32 PM

False? Where and when? The UN admitted the involvement of the staff members.

cwf5108@gmail.com Oct 29, 2024, 03:33 PM

Israel should have done this earlier BUT they should have, at the same time, asked "Gift Of The Givers" or the Red Cross to take over from the totally corrupt UN-appointed UNRWA and at the same time confiscated all their buildings/vehicles and handed it over to either of the 2 stated parties.

esther_michaels1@proton.me Oct 29, 2024, 08:31 PM

Chris this is a libel against UNRWA. Israel has targeted aid workers from the US &amp; other allies. Before this 'war' there were restrictions in terms of water supply, medical aid including basic foodstuff. Some Israeli NGO's tried to intervene but Israel always controls what the public hears.

jaredlandsman Oct 29, 2024, 10:37 PM

This is a libel against Israel. The restrictions were on items that could be used for terror purposes, like building rockets and tunnels. And guess what those items were used for...

esther_michaels1@proton.me Oct 30, 2024, 11:23 AM

I have lived in Israel for over 3 yrs and seen the inhumanity of the Palestinian ghetto. With regards to UNRWA you might want to refer to a report led by France's Catherine Colonna. Ultimately, UNRWA should not exist, if Palestinians are allowed to return home and UN Resolution 194 is implemented.