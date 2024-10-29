For a team such as Banyana Banyana — the best on their continent based on the most recent Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, but still a developing team by global standards – it is always tough choosing opponents for international friendlies.

Do they play teams that are on the same level, or just below – so that the chances of a morale-boosting result are higher, but the level at which they would be tested and challenged is moderate?

Or do they play teams in the upper echelons of women’s soccer? In which case the odds are stacked against them even before the match is played, but they know they will probably be tested to their limits and everything they still need to improve on will be brightly highlighted.

Danish test failed

For this international window Banyana Banyana opted for the latter profile of opponents. On Friday, they played Denmark, who are 12th to South Africa’s 50th in the latest world rankings).

Though it was a scrappy first half which ended goalless, the Danes – who had not played a match since February 2024 – emerged more determined in the second. The result of that newfound resolve was finding the net thrice in six minutes early in the half to punish the South Africans, whose energy seemed to deplete with every goal conceded.

Denmark scored two more towards the end of the match to hand Desiree Ellis and her team their most comprehensive defeat since a 6-0 thrashing by Brazil in 2022.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis during a CAF Women’s Olympic qualifier against Nigeria at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 9 April 2024. (Photo: Alche Greeff / Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana’s Linda Motlhalo controls the ball while Emily Sonnett of the US defends during an international friendly at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on 21 September 2023. (Photo: Jason Mowry / Getty Images)

Taming the Lionesses

Now the focus for the South Africans shifts to a tussle with the Lionesses of England. The European champions also head into the friendly on the back of defeat, having been downed 3-2 by a formidable Germany a few days ago.

South Africa and England last clashed 14 years ago, with the Europeans winning their group-stage meeting in the Cyprus Cup 1-0 in February 2010.

Experienced Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana – who plays for Mexican outfit Tigres – says the team prefers swimming with big fish such as England.

“I like to play against highly ranked teams because it challenges me to bring my A-game. I know the rest of the girls also want to play against the big teams. Because that’s who you play at the World Cup and at the Olympics. So, that’s something we want to do, especially as we prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations,” Kgatlana said.

Against Denmark Ellis had to work without four key players. Kgatlana, Sinoxolo Cesane (both based in Mexico), plus Linda Motlhalo and Hilda Magaia (playing in the US) had Visa issues and could not be part of the proceedings in Denmark.

The four players’ international experience was dearly missed, with Ellis forced to field a largely local starting 11. The team was already without the unavailable pair of captain Refiloe Jane and super-striker Jermaine Seoposenwe.

As a result, the only internationally based player available to Ellis on the day was Cesane’s twin, Noxolo, who plays in Saudi Arabia.

Against the Danes the improvements required at club level locally were exposed. As Banyana vice-captain Thembi Kgatlana noted: “The biggest problem is that most of our players are not professional. Yes, as South Africa we are good and can keep [up with best]. It showed in the first half [against Denmark]. But it’s very difficult for people that play in the Hollywoodbets Super League [South Africa’s semi-professional top-flight]. The people who play professionally do this every day. It’s their job.

Linda Motlhalo controls the ball during Banyana Banyana’s international friendly against the US in Cincinnati, Ohio, on 21 September 2023. (Photo: Jason Mowry / Getty Images)

“The level of fitness is what killed us, because in the first half we did well. But that’s something we have to work on, especially from a mental perspective. To remain disciplined and keep our shape.”

Ellis says her team will be looking to tighten up their defence for the clash with their European counterparts.

“We are very happy to have our international players in camp as they bring a lot to the squad on and off the field. Their experience will be paramount to how we play,” the long-time Banyana coach said.

“We will be looking to solidify our defence, it is the first form of attack. We will also be looking to go forward more, create more chances and convert a few where possible.

“Our main challenge against big opposition is staying tactically disciplined for the entire match. This was evident against Denmark where we had a good first half but fell apart in the second. So, we will be looking to correct this aspect.” DM

Banyana Banyana vs England, Tuesday, 29 October (9.45pm on SABC 2).