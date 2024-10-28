The Halloween Cosplay Festival, and more from around the world

Participants walk through a street during the parade as part of The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2024 Powered by dwango on October 26, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. A participant poses for photographs during the parade as part of The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2024 Powered by dwango on October 26, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival, one of Japan's largest cosplay events, will take place from October 25 to October 27, 2024, attracting thousands of participants and fans to the vibrant streets of Ikebukuro. As cosplayers showcase their creativity and passion, the festival promises a lively atmosphere filled with costumes, performances, and community engagement. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images) A costumed participant walks the red carpet and poses for photographs during the parade as part of The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2024 Powered by dwango on October 26, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images) Participants dressed in Mcdonald's and KFC-inspired costumes pose for a photograph during The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2024 Powered by dwango on October 26, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images) A general view shows people gathered ahead of the French president's visit, in Rabat, Morocco, 28 October 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to arrive in Rabat on 28 October for a three-day state visit at the invitation of King Mohammed VI. The visit 'aims to mark a new ambition for the next 30 years' in the Franco-Moroccan relationship, according to Elysee Palace. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana (2-R) and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti (R) greet well-wishers while seated on the Royal Barge during the Royal Barge Procession for the Royal Kathin ceremony, which took place along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 October 2024. Thousands of Thai oarsmen rowed more than 50 historic barges in a parade along the Chao Phraya River for the Royal Kathin celebration, which commemorated Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 72nd birthday. The Kathin Festival is a customary Buddhist celebration that takes place in the eleventh month of the Thai lunar calendar, featuring offering ceremonies, including the presentation of new saffron robes to Buddhist monks. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK A woman dressed as a catrina participates in the catrina parade in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 October 2024. As part of the traditional celebrations for the Day of the Dead, hundreds of Mexicans and tourists participated and witnessed the Mega Procession of the Catrinas, a parade of skeletons that serves as a prelude to the Day of the Dead on November 1 and 2. EPA-EFE/Alex Cruz The sound and light show 'Symetries, le langage secret de l'Univers' (lit.: Symmetries, the secret language of the Universe) is projected on the facade of the Museum of Art and History (MAH) on the occasion of the 21st Symposium of the Wright Colloquium for Science, in Geneva, Switzerland, 27 October 2024. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI People visit the 'Small world' exhibition presented at the Garden of Lights in Krakow, Poland, 27 October 2024. In addition to almost 30 light installations, all the light figures are surrounded by multimedia illuminations – a combination of sound, image, and music. EPA-EFE/ART SERVICE Extinction Rebellion 'Rebels' perform a die-in during a protest in the City of London financial district on October 28, 2024 in London, England. Extinction Rebellion campaigners have called on supporters to gather in protest of insurance companies that deal in the fossil fuel industry. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) Followers of Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump attend the 'Trump Festival (Take America Back)'‚ event celebrated in Palmetto, Florida, USA, 27 October 2024. Dozens of supporters of former president Donald Trump attend the Trump Fest, hosted by the local restaurant Peggy's Corral. Trump will face US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the United States presidential election on 05 November 2024. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH People attend a far-right march on October 26, 2024 in London, England. A protest organised by Tommy Robinson under the name Uniting the Kingdom and a counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism takes place in central London today. Robinson was held in custody yesterday afternoon and will miss the protest. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) Banners and hats placed in the ground by activists of the civil society group 'Berlin vs Amazon' demonstrating against the opening of the Amazon Tower on October 26, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The Amazon corporation is due to move into new premises at Warschauer Brücke and local groups fear that the commercialisation of the Friedrichshain waterfront will lead to rising rents for tenants and the displacement of local communities. (Photo by Craig Stennett/Getty Images) Iranians drive past an anti-Israeli and US billboard depicting pictures of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military commander General Mohammad Bagheri (L) with the title 'Veteran' and US President Joe Biden and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) with the title 'warmonger' at the Valiasr Square in Tehran, Iran, 28 October 2024. Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on 27 October that Israel's strike on Iran should neither be exaggerated nor underestimated. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed on 26 October that the Israeli Army, Tsahal, conducted precise strikes on military targets in Iran. According to the Iran Air Defense Force, the Israeli attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH A villager holds a placard as he begs for donations in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Trami in the town of Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, 27 October 2024. At least 82 people were killed and more than 250,000 villagers were forced to flee their homes as Tropical Storm Trami barreled in the Philippines, officials said on October 25. Trami dumped heavy rain, triggering widespread flooding and landslides. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG A view of a flooded area in Manacor (Mallorca), one of the consequences of a DANA that has left a large amount of rainfall in different parts of Mallorca, Manacor island, Spain, 28 October 2024. A DANA is an upper-level isolated atmospheric depression causing heavy rains. One of the most affected areas has been Porto Cristo and Manacor, where firefighters are working to bail out the water at Rafa Nadal's Academy. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Sejauh Mata Memandang during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2025, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 27 October 2024. The event ​runs from 21 to 27 October 2024. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO Robot soccer players compete during the RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2024 in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, 26 October 2024 (issued 27 october 2024). More than 200 teams from over 20 countries and regions participated in this competition. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Yu Fangping Ethiopian athlete Yomif Kejelcha reacts after breaking a new world record with a time of 57 minutes and 30 seconds, during the Valencia's Half Marathon held in Valencia, eastern Spain, 27 October 2024. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino. DM