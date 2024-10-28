Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Our Burning Planet

This article is more than a year old

CLIMATE FINANCE

South African negotiators to push for trillion-dollar deal at COP29

As South Africa gears up for COP29 in Baku, its negotiators are demanding a climate finance boost from $100-billion to $1.3-trillion annually, proving once again that when it comes to climate cash, the world’s wealthiest nations are all talk and no wallet.
South African negotiators to push for trillion-dollar deal at COP29 Dion George, the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment. (Photo: Luba Lesolle / Gallo Images)
Ethan van Diemen
By Ethan van Diemen
28 Oct 2024
Facebook
9

Ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, South Africa’s negotiators and representatives said they would call for a more than tenfold increase to the long-promised but contested $100-billion in annual climate finance for developing countries.

Speaking at the National Stakeholder Consultation on South Africa's negotiating mandate at COP29 on Monday, Dion George, the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, said that “at least $1.3-trillion is needed [annually]”.

The billions in question relate to the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) explains that in 2009, developed country parties to the UNFCCC agreed to mobilise $100-billion annually by 2020 to support climate action in developing countries.

In 2015, under the Paris Agreement, “Parties agreed to extend this goal out to 2025 and to set a new finance goal, from a floor of USD 100 billion per year, for after 2025 taking into account the needs and priorities of developing countries.”

Whether this target was ever met is a topic of considerable debate. What is not under debate is that the amount is insufficient and should serve as a floor. Thus, the NCQG — or the debate about how much the countries responsible for most of the historical planet-altering emissions should send to developing countries — is due to be settled by world leaders on the western coast of the Caspian Sea next month.

Read more: (In)justice in the year of climate finance – at COP29 and G20 summit

On Monday, George said, “COP28 [last year’s conference] marked a pivotal moment in international climate diplomacy as we transitioned from negotiating the Paris Agreement to implementing its commitments.

“The incoming COP29 presidency has set ambitious priorities. A two-day summit at the start of the conference will bring together global leaders to raise awareness and accelerate climate action.

“Beyond the summit, the Presidency is finalising the new collective, quantified goal on finance, the NCQG, a matter of great importance for developing economies like ours.

“Moreover, there is a pressing need for large-scale financial support to enable developing economy nations to meet their climate targets and progress towards sustainable, low-carbon development.

“The current financing mechanisms have proved insufficient in scale and effectiveness, highlighting the urgency for a new financing model. COP29 presents an opportunity to advocate for innovative and improved financial frameworks that can mobilise substantial resources more efficiently.”

He explained that, for South Africa and other developing economies, “These resources are instrumental in our efforts to mitigate climate risks, enhance resilience and pursue inclusive, sustainable development.”

Read more: Climate finance key to just energy transition in developing countries — IEA chief

George said the NCQG was “very complicated” and that developed economies were meant to contribute $100-billion per annum. “They did not do that,” he said.

(Source: Statista)

“Even if it was $100-billion that was given, it’s certainly not enough. Our view is that at least $1.3-trillion is required.”

Echoing the minister’s sentiments, Pemy Gasela, the chief director for international climate change relations and reporting at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, said the NCQG should “reflect the financial support needed by the developing countries for their nationally determined contribution, their national adaptation plans, their low emission development plans and the national development frameworks.

“A successful COP outcome is one that reasserts the global solidarity to implement commitments and obligations already undertaken.

“COP must be a real ‘finance COP’ that delivers ambition and an outcome-based new Collective Quantified Goal that supports developing countries’ transition to low carbon climate resilient development.

“The quantum, which is what is going to be a bone of contestation [sic] of the mobilisation and provision for a new goal should be commensurate to the ambition of action.” DM

Comments (6)

A Concerned Citizen Oct 29, 2024, 06:35 AM

Best of luck to you and your team at COP, Minister George! It is certainly an existential crisis we are facing.

John Kuhl Oct 29, 2024, 07:47 AM

Hope you also ask assistance from the Eastern polluting countries.....not just try your luck with the west.

Stu McCro Oct 29, 2024, 08:39 AM

While this is true when looking at production emissions, it is not true when it comes to consumption emissions - if fact the glaringly obvious opposite. Want to stop the east producing so many emissions? Stop exporting all production there is the pursuit of profit and stop consuming so much....

Rod MacLeod Oct 29, 2024, 08:00 AM

Out pops the begging bowl again. Of course, proffered to the evil West, not our new BFFs at BRICS.

Stu McCro Oct 29, 2024, 08:41 AM

Please look at the Economics Nobel Prize nominees and winners this year to understand why the 'begging bowl' is completely justifiable.

Cape Town Oct 29, 2024, 10:21 AM

Didn't SA get a huge amount of investment at the last couple of rounds at COP? I'm sure the "negotiators" will be able to showcase all of the wonderful projects that have been implemented to make good use and a significant return on the last rounds of investment.

Jon Quirk Oct 29, 2024, 01:03 PM

The existential crisis that Africa faces, is largely self-inflicted. Africa's population, since 1900, has risen by 1200%, over a period when, for example, Europe's population has little changed. No country, or continent can cope with this population growth, which is why job growth is negative.

cwf5108@gmail.com Oct 29, 2024, 04:24 PM

Jon, agree fully. All that the corrupt countries can do is: "Plea for handouts" from countries that have employed people to WORK for money and pay taxes to governments to use efficiently, i.e not STEAL.

chekai@formula.co.za Oct 29, 2024, 09:50 PM

Gotta say, these COP[enter number] meetings are a climate crisis in their own right, the amount of delegates jetting into these locations, all the extravagant catering, banquets and to date, zero to show for everything. Just stop, the world will be a better place without these politicians.