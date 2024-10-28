Seabird surgery and mad dash to save AP509, a Critically Endangered African penguin
In a tragic twist of fate, the African penguin has made its way from Endangered to Critically Endangered status, teetering on the brink of extinction, as climate change and commercial fishing conspire to leave the seabirds starving and in need of a serious rescue operation.
Roberts said that the African penguin population is highly managed and monitored with a lot of human intervention, because if nature takes its course, it would be catastrophic. ‘What we're doing is so important, and it drives home the fact that we need to carry on what we're doing, because it's absolutely necessary. The individual animals count. When it comes to the penguins, these adults that we give a second chance to will go on to breed, and they can help boost the population a little. The numbers that we see here are significant enough to make a contribution to the world,’ Roberts said. (Photo: Kristin Engel)
As of today, 28 October 2024, the African penguin was officially uplisted from Endangered to Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), just one step from extinction. Despite the population being highly managed and monitored with a lot of human intervention, the species is on track to be extinct in the wild within the next 10 years.
The species, native to South Africa and Namibia’s coastline, is struggling to survive for several reasons, but primarily because of a sharp decline in its food source as sardine and anchovy stocks dwindle from climate change and commercial purse-seine fishing, causing starvation and food deprivation in African penguin populations.
“If nature takes its course, it would be catastrophic,” Dr David Roberts, clinical veterinarian at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) told Daily Maverick as he prepared to perform surgery on an African penguin at their seabird hospital centre in Table View, Cape Town.
This penguin, AP509, was attacked in the wild by a natural predator, either a Cape fur seal or a shark according to the bite marks on his lower back and tail. He was brought to Sanccob by a ranger after showing signs of distress at the Gannet colony in Lamberts Bay on the Cape’s West Coast. He also suffered from being underweight and having damaged feathers along with his wounds.
As an NPO, Sanccob’s primary objective is to reverse the decline of seabird populations through the rescue, rehabilitation and release of ill, injured, abandoned and oiled seabirds – especially endangered species like the African penguin. They work closely with colony managers to identify birds in need of care in the wild and bring them to one of Sanccob’s two seabird hospitals in South Africa: Cape Town (Western Cape) and Gqeberha (Eastern Cape).
Below is a look inside the surgery conducted to save and rehabilitate AP509, in the hope that he will regain his strength after being stitched, fed, and monitored by the Sanccob team, and go back into the wild to bolster the African penguin population by breeding.
Ah I just want to cry reviewing this article. Thank you to the amazing people who put their energy into saving these beautiful birds. South Africa's oceans are so special. And thanks to DM for sharing this - the public must know!
Fully agree. Heroes everyone of them.
SANCCOB does wonderful work. During Pelican Watch, from October to February, while volunteers on Jutten and Malgas Islands protect the breeding seabirds for a week at a time, we rely on them. This lets us catch sick birds, box them, get them ashore and send them to SANCCOB for treatment.
Really fascinating and heartening to see these dedicated vets go to work. But what a sad and sobering article.