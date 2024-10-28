Proteas look to build on momentum of first Test win against Bangladesh

The Proteas will look to build on the momentum from their first Test victory in the subcontinent in more than a decade, in their second clash with Bangladesh starting on Tuesday.

“It was relieving,” stand-in captain Aiden Markram said about the result.

South African players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 22 October 2024. (Photo: Tanvin Tamim / AFP)

“Good sides find ways to win consecutively, that’s been our drive coming into this Test match.

“Hopefully we can put in another good performance. We appreciate the opposition we’re up against, especially Bangladesh in their home conditions.

“We have no doubt it’s going to be a tough game, but hopefully we can back it up and keep the good vibes in the changeroom.”

Regular Test skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out for the second Test match, having not recovered sufficiently from the elbow injury that kept him out of the seven-wicket win in Dhaka.

T20I captain Markram took over the reins with aplomb in the first Test where Kyle Verreynne, with the bat, and Kagiso Rabada, with the ball, stood tallest.

“It’s been brief, it’s been short but it’s always cool,” Markram said about leading the Test side. “It’s always an honour and a privilege to captain your country, especially in a Test match.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. Conditions have been quite foreign to us as South Africans and it’s been nice to try and find ways to impact the game from a captaincy point of view, but ultimately it’s your players that make the biggest difference.

“We had guys that put their hands up in the first Test match that were able to get us into a really good position to win. That focus will be pretty much the same for this Test match.”

Possible changes

South Africa went into the first Test a seamer light with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder taking the new ball alongside pace-ace Rabada.

The Proteas opted to have two spin options in Keshav Maharaj who was supported by Dane Piedt.

Piedt bowled 24 overs across the four days of action and collected only one of the 20 Bangladeshi wickets to fall.

Based on that, along with Markam’s assessment of conditions in Chattogram, it’s likely that another seam bowler will be brought into the attack.

“Just based on the nets, it’s a slightly truer bounce, slightly quicker off the wicket,” Markram said.

“I’m assuming it will be slightly different to Dhaka.”

Lungi Ngidi and Dane Paterson are the seam options in the squad at Markram and coach Shukri Conrad’s disposal.

Scoring runs

South Africa batted deep in the first Test with Verreynne coming in at No 7 and Mulder below him at eight.

Maharaj, who has played vital knocks for the side, came in at nine, with Piedt, who has a first-class century at No 10 with Rabada holding up the rear.

Despite this, South Africa’s top six failed to stamp their authority on the match with none scoring above 30 in the first innings with the side scrambling on 108 for the loss of six wickets at one stage before rearguard innings by Verreynne and Mulder.

The top six, which is unlikely to change in the second Test, will seek to change their fortunes in their next dig at the crease.

“Each batter in their own individual, unique way [must] back their strengths and find a way to put the Bangladesh bowlers under some pressure which will make run-scoring a little bit easier and more free-flowing,” Markram said on how the side will find runs.

“We’ll have to assess how the wicket plays and ultimately all you can do as a batter is back your strengths as an option and hope it’s your day.”

Verreynne did precisely that in the first Test, negating the turn with both his effective sweeping and his quick feet by coming down the track. DM

The second Test gets under way at 6am at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.