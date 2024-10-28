It has been 30 years since South Africa emerged from centuries-long racial suppression and state-sponsored apartheid and took her place among the community of sovereign, democratic nations. In 1996, we adopted the final Constitution, in which we committed to addressing the injustices of the past and building a society based on social justice and human dignity. That promise is carried through in the Bill of Rights, which under section 27 includes the right to healthcare, food and social assistance. The right to access healthcare services, like many socioeconomic rights, is subject to the state taking reasonable legislative and other measures within available resources to progressively realise the right.

Pursuant to this, the National Health Act, which provides the framework for a structured, uniform health system within the country, was adopted in 2003. The Act assigns the minister of health the obligation to ensure the provision of essential health services, which must include primary healthcare. But, to date, no health minister has published regulations that define the exact scope of essential health services, nor has a framework been offered for the development of a defined package of care to be provided within the resources available.

The result is that, despite significant investments in public-funded healthcare, the system and the services it provides have largely been shaped by existing infrastructure inequity. Put differently, health investments have typically gone where the infrastructure exists, rather than being guided by providing a defined package of primary healthcare services in all the places where it is most needed.

In the near term, the health system faces several immediate challenges. Per-capita spending is declining. Spending is biased towards hospitals, with 42% of the national health budget spent on central and provincial hospitals. Another problem is that health service planning and budgets do not sufficiently account for our changing demographic profile – life expectancy has increased and we have a growing population of young people.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Act is an attempt to address this through the establishment of the national health insurance fund, which initially will be the only buyer of public sector healthcare services. Broadly, the NHI aims to pool funds to provide access to good-quality, affordable healthcare services for all South Africans and certain foreigners, based on their health needs and irrespective of their socioeconomic status.

This shift marks a substantial change from the existing setup, where 85% of the national health budget is allocated at the provincial level. In South Africa, the share of the national budget that provinces receive is largely determined by the equitable share formula. The health component of the formula includes a number of variables to account for healthcare need, including premature mortality (as a proxy for unmet need), multi-index deprivation (to account for social determinants of health such as poverty), income, housing and measures of sparsity (to account for rurality). But the biggest driver of funding is historical utilisation, which shapes resource allocation at the provincial level. The result is that the funding is overly focused on providing care under the existing systems, rather than progressively expanding access to healthcare, and boosting access to primary care in particular.

In short, NHI represents a major shift away from this paradigm by which provinces receive healthcare funds via the equitable share and based on historic spending.

How it will work

Under NHI, the public sector will budget according to level of care, initially prioritising the district health system through the establishment of district health management offices. These offices will support contracting units for primary care, which will comprise a district hospital, community health centres, primary healthcare clinics and ward-based outreach teams, as well as provisions for integrated practice comprising GPs, pharmacists, dentists and rehab professionals (occupational health, physiotherapy and speech therapy). The district health management offices will be responsible for the achievement of health outcomes in districts.

In theory, this will allow for healthcare priorities to be shaped at the district level and for services to be more responsive to the healthcare needs of communities. For example, a district like OR Tambo could prioritise more resources towards addressing maternal mortality by expanding antenatal services or developing responses to address the health access gaps for older people in rural areas. In urban districts, such as the City of Johannesburg, it could prioritise expanding access to reproductive health services by contracting in private health providers who are better placed to respond to the needs of working women. Ultimately, such a shift to a more responsive and more localised health system could also help increase uptake of TB and HIV prevention and treatment services across the board.

How to get the ball rolling

Reorienting our health system towards primary healthcare will be a difficult and time-consuming process, given the complex nature of health systems. But, there are things we can do right away to get things moving. We don’t have to wait for the full implementation of NHI.

The current District Health Programme Grant can be expanded to enable provinces to increase primary healthcare services. The grant currently focuses on resourcing the country’s response to HIV, which seems to have reached a plateau with fewer people initiated on treatment. Contracting in private providers using this grant could improve service accessibility for testing, reproductive health services and routine healthcare for the working poor. Indeed, contracting in non-state healthcare providers, such as healthcare NGOs, pharmacies and GPs, can significantly improve the patient experience and help build the public trust that is needed for NHI. As we repurpose the District Health Programme Grant, we can also start building the systems we will need for the district health management offices envisaged under NHI, thus helping to ease the transition when it comes.

The biggest immediate opportunity, however, lies in improving the accessibility and acceptability of district health services for the working poor. A study by the Bureau of Market Research at Unisa estimated that about 75% of working people in South Africa earn less than R6,000 a month. The current structure of publicly funded primary healthcare services does not respond to their routine needs, which include accessing family planning, seeing a GP when ill, a dentist to address oral health issues or access to rehab services. Apart from meeting the needs of these people, expanding service points, particularly in urban areas, can also improve disease surveillance through increased testing, and increased uptake of HIV prevention and treatment services.

There are more areas where we can make progress now that will ease the transition to NHI. For example, the current National Tertiary Services Grant, with an allocation of R15-billion, can be used to support a deep dive into what services our hospitals offer, what resources they are allocated and why, and how all of that lines up with the health needs in our districts. The data isn’t currently there to know whether we are getting value for money from our public hospitals. As with primary care, we need to get a clearer understanding of the need and start re-engineering the system so that we are in a better position to meet that need as we start implementing NHI.

Ultimately, then, it is limiting to think of NHI exclusively as the establishment of a state-run medical aid scheme – as it is often portrayed in the media. A public discourse dominated by debates over the future of medical schemes risks obscuring the substantial potential NHI offers for improving and restructuring how public health services are organised and funded. The reality is that with NHI, we have an opportunity to shift the focus of our healthcare system towards primary healthcare and in the process to make the system much more efficient and equitable. It is imperative that we do whatever is needed to deliver on that potential. DM

Rensburg is director of the Rural Health Advocacy Project.

This article was first published by Spotlight – health journalism in the public interest. Sign up to the Spotlight newsletter.