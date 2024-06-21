Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Stocks waver as Nvidia loses $200bn in value: markets wrap

Stocks waver as Nvidia loses $200bn in value: markets wrap
Jensen Huang displays the new Blackwell GPU chip during the Nvidias GTC conference in San Jose, California, on 18 March 2024. (Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
21 Jun 2024
0

Stocks fluctuated as Nvidia led a selloff in chipmakers and a pile of options expiring on Friday threatened to trigger sudden price swings.

Wall Street is facing a quarterly episode ominously known as “triple witching” in which derivatives contracts tied to equities, index options and futures are scheduled to mature — compelling traders en masse to roll over their existing positions or to start new ones. About $5.5-trillion are set to expire on Friday, according to an estimate from options platform SpotGamma.

The S&P 500 fluctuated amid trading volume that was 90% above the past month average. Nvidia extended a two-day stock rout that has wiped off more than $200-billion from the company at the heart of the artificial-intelligence boom. The value of contracts tied to the chipmaker set to expire on Friday is the second-largest of any underlying asset, lagging only the benchmark gauge.

The expiration also coincides with index rebalancing, when S&P Dow Jones Indices shuffles company weightings and ETFs that track its gauges make similar adjustments.

Treasuries lost traction after data showed US services activity picked up early this month to the fastest pace in more than two years while the outlook improved on cooler price pressures and prospects for lower borrowing costs. Separately, sales of existing homes fell for a third straight month.

At a time when the US stock market is breaking old records and setting new ones seemingly every day, bearish investors can’t be blamed for getting out of the way. Yet their increasing absence is leaving equities ever more exposed in the event of a sudden shift in sentiment. 

Short interest in the two biggest equity exchange-traded funds — the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) — have plunged to record lows this year, providing a steady flow of support to stocks and helping to suppress volatility, JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote this week.

At the same time, the stark absence of investors willing to bet on a decline in equities “signal a heightened vulnerability to negative news,” the strategists said.

The ongoing AI frenzy that briefly made Nvidia the world’s most-valuable company this week also drove record inflows into tech funds, said Bank of America strategists. About $8.7-billion flowed into tech funds in the week through June 19, according to a note from the bank citing EPFR Global data.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku arrested for R1.2m fraud, granted bail
Maverick News

IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku arrested for R1.2m fraud, granted bail
Rogues’ gallery — impeached Judge Hlophe set to lead the MK party in Parliament
Maverick News

Rogues’ gallery — impeached Judge Hlophe set to lead the MK party in Parliament
An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Maverick News

Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Maverick News

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
Business Maverick

Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic