Rogues’ gallery — impeached Judge Hlophe set to lead the MK party in Parliament

Former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan)
By Velani Ludidi
21 Jun 2024
First, it was an impeached public protector, now an impeached judge is heading to Parliament on MK party’s ticket. 

In a surprising and controversial development, former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, who was recently impeached, is set to lead the uMkhonto Wesizwe party (MK party) in the National Assembly. This revelation comes from a leaked document issued by MK party Secretary General Arthur Zwane, detailing the party’s new leadership appointments. MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela subsequently confirmed this on Friday afternoon.

Hlophe’s controversial appointment

John Hlophe’s appointment as the parliamentary leader of the MK party marks a significant and contentious moment in South African politics. Hlophe, who became the first judge in South African history to be impeached, was found guilty of gross misconduct after attempting to influence the judiciary in a case involving former President Jacob Zuma.

Read on Daily Maverick: John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won

Despite the gravity of these allegations, the MK party has chosen Hlophe to spearhead their efforts in Parliament.

The MK party, founded by Jacob Zuma, managed to secure 58 seats in the recent general election held on May 29, making it the third-largest party in Parliament. This positioning places them as the official opposition party, especially with the Democratic Alliance (DA) participating in the national government of Unity (GNU).

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists

The MK party has been vocal about its dissatisfaction with the election results, alleging electoral manipulation by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). Their grievances led to boycotts of both President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration and his swearing-in ceremony in Parliament earlier in the week.

However, MK has yet to present any substantial evidence to support its allegations. Its attempt to halt the National Assembly sitting through legal means was recently dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zuma slams GNU as ‘white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus

The leaked document from Zwane further outlines strategic decisions within the party. Sihle Ngubane, who recently stepped down as the party’s Secretary General, has been appointed as the Chief Whip, demonstrating a reshuffle in the party’s top ranks.

Internal restructuring

In addition to these leadership changes, the document indicates a temporary centralisation of key responsibilities and financial management within the party. The document stated that this move is aimed at stabilising the party’s operations and ensuring uniformity as they navigate their newfound parliamentary presence.

“Given this critical stage of our party’s development and the imperative to establish a robust framework for our operations, the national office has resolved to centralise certain key responsibilities and roles temporarily,” the document states. The goal is to solidify the party’s foundation at both provincial and regional levels as they adapt to their increased political influence.

Public and political reactions

The appointment of Hlophe has raised serious concerns about the MK party’s commitment to upholding the rule of law. Critics argue that elevating an impeached judge to such a prominent position undermines the integrity of the judiciary and the democratic process.

As the MK party prepares to take its place in Parliament under Hlophe’s leadership, South Africans and political analysts alike will be watching closely to see how this decision impacts the party’s credibility and future actions. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Hlophe can lead effectively amidst the controversy or if his appointment will further polarise the political landscape.

Moving forward

The MK party’s next steps and Hlophe’s role in Parliament will undoubtedly be scrutinised. The party’s approach to governance, given its significant representation and leadership choices, will be pivotal in shaping South Africa’s political dynamics in the coming years. DM

