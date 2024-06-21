Newsdeck

Protests

One person killed, over 200 injured in Kenya tax protests

One person killed, over 200 injured in Kenya tax protests
A protester reacts at an anti-riot police officer after being teargased as he takes part in a demonstration against a controversial tax bill in the central business district in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 June 2024. Police have fired tear gas to disperse protesters who gathered near the parliament to demonstrate against planned tax hikes that many fear will worsen the cost-of-living crisis. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
By Reuters
21 Jun 2024
0

NAIROBI, June 21 (Reuters) - One person was killed and at least 200 people injured across Kenya in Thursday's nationwide protests against government plans to raise $2.7 billion in additional taxes, an alliance of rights groups and the police watchdog said.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters in the capital Nairobi, the five rights groups, which include Amnesty International and the Kenya Medical Association, said in a joint statement late on Thursday.

The presence of spent cartridges implied the use of live rounds, they said, adding that more than 100 protesters had been arrested across Kenya.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said on Friday it had documented the death of a man “allegedly as a result of police shooting and several serious injuries suffered by other demonstrators including police officers.”

The 29-year-old man died during treatment to a wound on his thigh at a hospital on Thursday night, according to a police report seen by Reuters. The report did not state how he was injured.

Nairobi county police commander Adamson Bungei did not answer phone calls.

“We commend the several thousands of protesters, many of whom are youthful, for picketing peacefully (and) exhibiting restraint and decorum despite provocation by police,” the rights groups said.

Protesters want the government to completely abandon its finance bill, saying it will choke the economy and raise the cost of living for Kenyans who are already struggling to make ends meet.

The International Monetary Fund, however, says that the government needs to increase revenues to reduce the budget deficit and state borrowing.

Earlier this week the government softened its position a little, with President William Ruto endorsing recommendations to scrap some of the new levies, including on car ownership, bread, cooking oil and financial transactions.

Despite the widespread demonstrations, which broke out in 19 of Kenya’s 47 counties, lawmakers passed the finance bill in its second reading on Thursday, moving the contested tax proposals to their next stage for approval.

Lawmakers are expected to meet on Tuesday to vote on the proposed changes to the bill, which parliament’s budget committee says would blow a 200 billion Kenyan shilling ($1.56 billion) hole in the 2024/25 budget, and compel the government to make spending cuts.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland and Humphrey Malalo, Editing by William Maclean, Kim Coghill and Sharon Singleton)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
South Africa

Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Maverick News

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 08 June - 14 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 08 June – 14 June 2024
Donald Sutherland, star of 'M*A*S*H' and 'The Hunger Games', dead at 88
Newsdeck

Donald Sutherland, star of 'M*A*S*H' and 'The Hunger Games', dead at 88
Climate change threat hangs over haj pilgrimage as hundreds perish in heat
Newsdeck

Climate change threat hangs over haj pilgrimage as hundreds perish in heat
Putin, Kim Agree to Immediately Offer Military Aid If Attacked
Newsdeck

Putin, Kim Agree to Immediately Offer Military Aid If Attacked
European lynx species rebounds from brink of extinction
Newsdeck

European lynx species rebounds from brink of extinction

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.