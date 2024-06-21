Defend Truth

LUCKY NO 7

Naledi Pandor’s non-valediction ahead of Ramaphosa’s critical Cabinet announcement

Naledi Pandor’s non-valediction ahead of Ramaphosa’s critical Cabinet announcement
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor, during an interview with Daily Maverick. 21 June 2019. (Photo: Jacoline Schoonees)
By Peter Fabricius
21 Jun 2024
0

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor’s video message to her staff appeared less of a farewell but rather a subtle job re-application, highlighting the achievements of the sixth administration and tasks to be completed in the ‘lucky’ seventh administration.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor addressed her staff this week to thank them for their loyal service and to urge them to “be as  professional and as welcoming to the new minister…as you were to me.”

Pandor recorded the video message to her staff on 18 June, which she said was the last day of the sixth administration “and therefore the last day of my five-year term”.

Her message has been interpreted by some as valedictory, as President Ramaphosa prepares to announce his new Cabinet any day now.  But it wasn’t a farewell, her spokesperson insisted.

“I would be happy if you can help dispel this myth that Minister Pandor is retiring,” said Lunga Ngqengelele. “The message was meant to thank the staff and heads of missions for the work done under the sixth administration.

“Of course, as the political head, Dr Pandor doesn’t know if she will be appointed as the Minister or not (as that is up to the President)…but she has said on many occasions that she is available to serve.”

So Pandor was just being punctilious, it seems. If Ramaphosa reappoints her to her present position, she will be a “new” minister in the sense of serving a new administration, the seventh. In fact Pandor pointed out to her staff a few important tasks which remained to be completed by the seventh administration — and noted, perhaps significantly, that “seven is my lucky number.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Despite rumours to the contrary, Naledi Pandor wants to remain foreign minister, insiders say

The main goal was for the department to get a clean audit, she said, adding that with the new financial controls introduced during her tenure during the sixth administration, that should be possible.

Pandor also noted that other important tasks of the seventh administration would be to complete the organisational restructuring of the department and fully implement the Foreign Service Act which aims to increase the professionalisation of Dirco.

Pandor praised the country’s diplomats for helping Ramaphosa meet his goals of boosting foreign investment into South Africa. She said they had also done well in representing South Africa in international organisations, especially during the country’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2019 and 2020.

And she praised them for supporting Ramaphosa when he chaired the African Union in 2020, and focussed on mobilising the continent to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Pandor said her department had also done well in protecting South Africans during the pandemic, an apparent reference to the department’s efforts to return South Africans stranded abroad by the global shutdown of international flights.

Pandor also urged her diplomats and officials to try hard to get one or two South Africans elected to the African Union Commission, to emulate the country’s success at the International Court of Justice — a reference to her government taking Israel to that World Court on charges of committing genocide in Gaza. That mission has dominated her work this year but she referred to it only briefly.

So, given her listing of the accomplishments of the sixth administration and her reminder of the important tasks it had begun that needed to be completed during the “lucky” seventh administration, perhaps Pandor’s message, far from being a farewell, should have been regarded instead as a job re-application. DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku arrested for R1.2m fraud, granted bail
Maverick News

IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku arrested for R1.2m fraud, granted bail
An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Rogues’ gallery — impeached Judge Hlophe set to lead the MK party in Parliament
Maverick News

Rogues’ gallery — impeached Judge Hlophe set to lead the MK party in Parliament
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night

TOP READS IN SECTION

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Business Maverick

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Maverick News

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Maverick News

Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.