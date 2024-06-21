With an already strained water supply system as a result of many factors including load shedding, inadequate maintenance, a lack of planning for population growth, mismanagement, corruption, and political infighting within South Africa’s economic powerhouse, the Gauteng province will undergo 37 consecutive days of Rand Water maintenance.

According to Rand Water, this “proactive infrastructure maintenance” is important to preserve the quality and integrity of the infrastructure, reduce maintenance costs in the long term, and increase the life span of the infrastructure and assets, ensuring uninterrupted water supply for the current and future generations.

The maintenance will be in effect from 22 June to 29 July 2024.

Rand Water said it has planned for its maintenance in winter because of low water use during the season. The bulk utility entity added that municipal customers were engaged at least 21 days prior to the commencement of maintenance for consumers to make contingency plans, manage storage capacity before and during the maintenance period, and for businesses to inform their customers accordingly.

In Gauteng, affected municipalities include; Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Mogale City, Merafong City, Lesedi and Rand West City.

The maintenance will also affect some North West and Mpumalanga municipalities, including, Madibeng, Rustenburg, Thembisile Hani, Govan Mbeki and Victor Khanye.

But is Gauteng ready for five weeks of Rand Water maintenance, not least in high-lying areas expected to suffer water shortages in instances where extensive maintenance is implemented?

Ahead of the 37-day Rand Water maintenance, Joburg Water briefed the media on the state of readiness.

The maintenance will affect Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers interlinked with the bulk supplier, Rand Water. The following Joburg Water systems will be affected:

Eikenhof pump station;

Zwartkopjes;

Daleside; and

Palmiet.

Joburg Water said residents can expect the maintenance in stages, which may result in low water pressure to no supply in some areas.

William Chitsa Joburg Water’s Acting Chief of Operations said, “This is a restriction of flow and therefore some areas will be affected and some will not even feel it. What is important is a precaution and try and prepare as if you will be affected by saving up water and storing it in buckets.”

Joburg Water said plans are in place to mitigate the impact on residents, including the provision of water trucks and static tanks.

Logan Munsamy, General Manager of Operations at Joburg Water said 85 water trucks will be deployed to various regions as and when required, while 250 tanks will be supplied, including to hospitals, clinics, old-age homes, schools and police stations.

“I must stress that these activities are not a shutdown. It’s not a complete switching off of water into the distribution network. There are various maintenance activities that will be performed on various days and these maintenance activities will result in a reduced flow of water into our distribution network,” said Munsamy.

The maintenance comes into effect when Johannesburg water issues are far from over, particularly in Randburg.

In March, parts of Randburg endured 12 days without water. As of 20 June 2024, the area was also undergoing unplanned maintenance.

As part of Rand Water’s contingency plan, Makenosi Maroo — Rand Water Spokesperson said upon completion of the maintenance project, the bulk entity will assess the situation, engage the affected municipalities, and advise accordingly.

“It is important to note that in case of persistent post-maintenance water shortages, municipalities will provide water tankers to the affected communities.”

Other municipalities including City of Tshwane and City of Ekurhuleni have confirmed receiving the maintenance notice and have urged residents to adhere to water conservation measures. Beyond that, some municipalities have not outlined contingency plans if any.

“The City of Tshwane will provide water through tankers to the affected areas. The City apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the above-mentioned maintenance programme,” read a City of Tshwane statement. DM