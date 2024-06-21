Defend Truth

TERTIARY EDUCATION

Indebted graduates battle to find jobs after universities withhold certificates

Indebted graduates battle to find jobs after universities withhold certificates
UCT students protest at the Bremner Building Middle Campus at University of Cape Town on 10 March 2023 after the learning institution insisted that it would not scrap student debt. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Msindisi Fengu
21 Jun 2024
0

It’s a vicious circle: universities withhold the graduation certificates of students with outstanding fees, and the graduates are unable to find jobs without proof of their qualifications, rendering them unable to pay off their debt.

Annelisa Nkqubezelo, a former journalism student at Walter Sisulu University, no longer includes her university qualification in her résumé when applying for jobs.

She told Daily Maverick that her qualification was as good as “non-existent”.

When she completed her degree in 2015 she was not awarded her journalism certificate because she owed R130,000.

“I only have [the completion] letter which is not even recognised,” Nkqubezelo said.

Walter Sisulu University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo confirmed that the university withholds the certificates of graduates with outstanding debt.  

“Graduate debt is a national crisis; universities are sitting on huge amounts that are owned by students and graduates,” said Tukwayo.

She said most students and graduates at the university were from disadvantaged backgrounds and that current and past students owed more than R500-million.  

The university needed this money, she said, to improve teaching, learning facilities, living spaces and infrastructure — and for the general upkeep of the university.

“Whilst we have significantly improved our infrastructure in recent years, there is still much to be done.” 

Tukwayo said thousands of graduates had benefited from the debt clearance campaign run by the university’s Convocation Executive Committee (ConvEx).  

“ConvEx has raised millions and millions of rands, which has cleared their debts and paved the way for graduates to get their certificates,” she said.

National picture

The student debt at South Africa’s public universities totalled R19-billion at the end of 2023.

In January, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced R3.8-billion funding for the “missing middle” through a Comprehensive Student Funding Model.

In April, Nzimande confirmed that most universities did not award certificates to graduates with outstanding fees.

student debt

(Source: Universities and Nzimande’s reply in Parliament)

The following universities confirmed that graduates who owed outstanding fees were allowed to participate in their graduation ceremonies, but did not receive their certificates: Walter Sisulu University, University of the Free State, University of Mpumalanga, University of the Witwatersrand, University of the Western Cape, Stellenbosch University, University of Johannesburg, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Pretoria, Rhodes University and Vaal University of Technology.

Sol Plaatje University spokesperson Kashini Maistry said they issued certificates to graduates who owed fees, to enable them to secure employment, which would help them to pay off their debts.

“This practice aligns with the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable educational environment and promotion of social justice. The policy is subject to regular review to ensure it meets the institution’s objectives,” said Maistry.

She said they had instituted measures to ensure the recovery of student debt.

Debt repayment options

Mala Suriah, the CEO of Fundi, a company specialising in education finance and fund management solutions, said many tertiary institutions were taking a two-pronged approach to student debt:

  • Raising money themselves to assist indebted “missing middle” students; and
  • Using debt collectors to try to recover outstanding fees.

“Both stakeholders [students and tertiary institutions] essentially find themselves in an impossible situation. This has seen universities start to take more radical steps to prevent debt from being incurred upfront,” she said.

She said graduates were trapped without the credentials needed to apply for jobs that would enable them to repay their debt.

“Graduates who are unable to enter the formal workforce can often become burdens on their families and in their communities — moving back home to prevent accumulation of more debt. Being back at home and unemployed, however, can often make it harder to remain motivated about finding a job or a way to repay what they owe,” she said.

“Perhaps the biggest misperception facing these students and their parents, however, is that there are no alternative options available to them.”

She said by consolidating the debt owed to the institution and obtaining a loan to pay it off, students could still receive their qualification, use this to apply for a job and start working to repay what they owed. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
South Africa

Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Maverick News

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night

TOP READS IN SECTION

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Maverick News

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Maverick News

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Business Maverick

Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.