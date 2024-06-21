Defend Truth

DEVELOPING STORY

IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku arrested for R1.2m fraud, granted bail

IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku arrested for R1.2m fraud, granted bail
IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, following her arrest this morning by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for fraud. (Photo: MDN NEWS@MDNewss / X)
By Velani Ludidi
21 Jun 2024
0

IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku appeared in court facing fraud charges relating to R1.2-million that made its way to her account during her previous role at Standard Bank.

Dr Nomsa Masuku, a prominent figure in South Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, 21 June, following her arrest by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) unit. Masuku faces charges of fraud involving R1.2-million related to her previous role at Standard Bank.

Masuku, 62, was formerly the head of the corporate social investment (CSI) programme for the “Adopt-a-School Trust”, an initiative by Standard Bank. This programme was designed to offer scholarships, bursaries and educational awards to students from schools supported by the bank’s “Adopt-a-School” programme, allowing them to pursue higher education at accredited institutions.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Voters ‘overwhelmingly’ found 2024 polls to be free and fair — HSRC survey

According to the Hawks’ Colonel Katlego Mogale, Masuku is accused of misusing her position to grant scholarships to friends and family members, bypassing the proper selection processes and committee approvals. 

Additionally, it’s alleged that some of the funds intended for the scholarships were deposited directly into her personal bank account.

The SCCI’s intensive investigation revealed that Masuku manipulated documents and circumvented trust procedures, leading to unauthorized disbursements totalling R1.2-million.

Charges of fraud in court

Masuku faced charges of fraud in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court. She appeared before the magistrate court, where the court granted her bail set at R20,000 and postponed her case to 4 September 2024. 

The court appearance is likely to draw considerable attention, given her high-profile role in the IEC, which is critical to the country’s democratic processes.

Masuku was active during the election period and often presided over press briefings at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand. 

Career background

Before joining the IEC, Masuku had a distinguished career at Standard Bank where she was responsible for managing the bank’s CSI initiatives. The Adopt A School Trust was a significant part of her portfolio, aimed at uplifting educational opportunities for disadvantaged students. The allegations suggest that she exploited this position to benefit herself and those close to her, undermining the Trust’s objectives.

The arrest of Masuku is a major development, particularly in light of her role in the IEC, an institution that plays a vital part in ensuring the integrity of South Africa’s elections. 

IEC responds

In a brief media statement released on Friday afternoon, the IEC said “The Electoral Commission is aware of the reported arrest of Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku. It appears that the matter relates to her erstwhile employment and does not relate to her tenure in the Commission both as an employee and commissioner.

The Commission will monitor developments in the matter.”. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
South Africa

Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Maverick News

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night

TOP READS IN SECTION

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Maverick News

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Maverick News

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Business Maverick

Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.