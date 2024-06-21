Defend Truth

ESKOM ULTIMATUM

D-day for City of Johannesburg and City Power after order to pay R1-billion in Eskom debt

D-day for City of Johannesburg and City Power after order to pay R1-billion in Eskom debt
City Power and City of Johannesburg plan to appeal the court decision and dispute Eskom’s claim for full payment. (Photo: Unsplash / Andrey Metelev)
By Bheki C. Simelane
21 Jun 2024
0

The high court in Johannesburg has ordered the City of Johannesburg and City Power to pay R1.073-billion including interest for their unpaid electricity account.

According to Eskom, the court application was compelled by the City of Johannesburg (COJ) and City Power’s defaulting on its electricity account since October 2023.

The power utility said when the matter was heard on 4 June 2024, the total amount owed to Eskom by CoJ/CP was R3.4-billion. Eskom said the city countered the claim for the R3.4-billion alleging potential over-billing and that, as a result it has applied an automatic set-off against Eskom’s electricity account.

The court dismissed the counterclaim with costs, consequently dismissing the automatic set-off claim.

“Eskom has written a letter to COJ/CP demanding payment of the full amount of R3.4-billion by 21 June 2024 and we hope they will respect the court decision and settle all outstanding debts to Eskom,” Eskom said in a statement on Thursday.

In response, City Power issued a brief press release on Friday morning stating;

“We have noted the case between Eskom and City Power. We obviously do not agree with it and we reserve the right to appeal. We have briefed our attorneys, and we will issue the statement later in the day on our next course of action.”

The court action comes on the back of a strained City Power system, which from last week began implementing load reduction in some areas to prevent a total system collapse.

Read in Daily Maverick: Load reduction hits Joburg to prevent ‘total grid collapse’ 

The action also comes after Eskom’s plea to the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) of South Africa for a 44% tariff increase.

Read in Daily Maverick: Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year

Meanwhile, the power utility has not implemented rolling blackouts for 85 days. The power utility has attributed this milestone to consistent improvement in generation performance.

Spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Nthatisi Modingoane reiterated:

“We have noted the judgment issued between Eskom and City Power released yesterday. We obviously do not agree with it and we reserve the right to appeal such judgment. We have briefed our attorneys, and we will issue a statement later in the day on our next course of action.”

Spokesperson for the National Union of Metalworkers under which Eskom is partly affiliated, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola declined to comment.

Eskom Communications manager Amanda Qithi said, “We have not received any response from the City of Johannesburg and City Power. However, we noted that City Power issued a communication this morning”. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
South Africa

Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Maverick News

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night

TOP READS IN SECTION

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Maverick News

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Maverick News

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Business Maverick

Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.