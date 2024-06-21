Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China’s EV manufacturers got $231-billion aid over 15 years, study says

China’s EV manufacturers got $231-billion aid over 15 years, study says
Chinese automaker BYD's Seal electric car at the 40th Thailand International Motor Expo 2023 in Bangkok on 4 December 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Rungroj Yongrit)
By Bloomberg
21 Jun 2024
0

China’s electric vehicle industry received at least $231-billion in government subsidies and aid from 2009 through to the end of last year, even as the amount of support per vehicle has declined, according to a new research.

Slightly more than half the total amount of support was in the form of sales tax exemptions, according to the research from Scott Kennedy, a China specialist at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. The rest is made up of nationally approved buyer rebates, government funding for infrastructure such as charging stations, government procurement of EVs as well as R&D support programme, he wrote in a blog post.

The findings come just after the European Union announced it will hike tariffs to as high as 48% on vehicles imported from China to compensate for subsidies. That followed the decision by the US to quadruple tariffs on the cars, while Canada is now preparing potential new tariffs, according to a Bloomberg report.  

“Chinese EV’s have benefited from massive industrial policy support, and their quality is improving, making them attractive to domestic and overseas consumers,” Kennedy wrote. “An effective response by the US, Europe and others must take account of both facts.”

He described the data as “highly conservative”, noting that it doesn’t include local-level rebate programs in cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen designed to encourage owners of conventional cars to switch to EVs. It also doesn’t include low-cost land, electricity, and credit that some EV manufacturers can access and benefit from, and excludes support for battery companies and other parts of the supply chain.

JUST OUT! By our conservative count, Chinese industrial policy spending on its EV sector for 2009-2023 totaled $230.8 billion, = to 18.8% of total sales. For our numbers & the dilemma such support & improving quality create for Western policymakers, see: https://t.co/MASewpb4QY pic.twitter.com/z0S6clpiFF

— Scott Kennedy (@KennedyCSIS) June 20, 2024

On a per-vehicle basis, support has fallen from $13,860 in 2018 to just under $4,600 in 2023, or less than the $7,500 credit available to US buyers of qualifying vehicles under the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the post. Sales-tax exemptions were worth almost $40-billion last year, with this jumping from under $10-billion in 2020 due to the rapid increase in sales of EVs.

“If Chinese EVs were pieces of junk, then they would not be a serious challenge to the rest of the world’s automakers,” Kennedy wrote. “In general, Western automakers and governments have dilly dallied and not been aggressive enough.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Maverick News

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment
Africa

The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Maverick News

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Business Maverick

Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Consolidated legal challenges to NHI Act will have more clout
Maverick News

Consolidated legal challenges to NHI Act will have more clout
South Africa projected to lose 600 millionaires this year, but the biggest loser of all is Britain
World

South Africa projected to lose 600 millionaires this year, but the biggest loser of all is Britain
‘Is this a MINI?’ – The ginormous all-new Countryman
Business Maverick

‘Is this a MINI?’ – The ginormous all-new Countryman

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic