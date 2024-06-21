This article delves into a range of innovative newcomer cryptocurrencies that bridge AI, pop culture memes, and tangible real-world assets with the crypto sector.

Discover how WIF, FLOKI, ENA, TAO, PENDLE and others are leading this year’s crypto market rally and how you can invest in them with no fees* with Altify.

Sean Sanders, CFA Charterholder and CEO of Alitfy, elaborates: “It’s no surprise that areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Real-World Assets (RWA), Decentralised Physical Infrastructure (DePIN), and Memecoins have taken the cryptocurrency landscape by storm in 2024. These subcategories of crypto have seen notable user interest, which have resulted in market leading investment returns. Unfortunately, South Africans have been handicapped in their ability to invest in these emerging cryptocurrencies. This is what has led us at Altify to list many of these emerging cryptocurrencies on our app.”

What Are the Newest Cryptocurrency Trends in the 2024 Bull Run?

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the hottest sector in tech, where software utilises data, to mimic human intelligence. In recent months, AI has been working its way into the world of cryptocurrency.

AI tokens are cryptocurrencies that support AI-based projects, applications, or services within the blockchain ecosystem, such as machine learning algorithms, neural networks and more.

The top AI tokens include:

Near Protocol (NEAR): A blockchain network purpose-built to handle a large number of transactions, making it ideal for AI applications.

A blockchain network purpose-built to handle a large number of transactions, making it ideal for AI applications. Bittensor (TAO): A blockchain network that is revolutionising the way machine learning (ML) models are built and shared via blockchains.

A blockchain network that is revolutionising the way machine learning (ML) models are built and shared via blockchains. Internet Computer Protocol (ICP): A blockchain network designed specifically for self executing programs, called smart contracts, to integrate AI technologies.

Real-World Assets (RWA)

Real-world assets (RWA) refer to the traditional assets that exist outside of the world of blockchain. These include both physical assets, such as land, and digital assets, like intellectual property.

RWA-focused cryptocurrencies support the tokenisation of traditional assets by recreating digital legal representations of them on blockchains in the form of tokens.

Examples of these include physical gold or property title deeds being digitally represented on a blockchain.

The top RWA tokens include:

Pendle Finance (PENDLE): A blockchain application that uses blockchain technology to simplify how people trade interest rate swaps. Normally used by businesses and investors to manage or predict changes in borrowing costs, this platform makes the process more accessible and straightforward for everyone.

A blockchain application that uses blockchain technology to simplify how people trade interest rate swaps. Normally used by businesses and investors to manage or predict changes in borrowing costs, this platform makes the process more accessible and straightforward for everyone. Ethena (ENA): A blockchain application that has created a synthetic dollar stablecoin, which is a digital currency designed to maintain a value equal to the US dollar, and an internet bond, which allows for investment through the blockchain. This makes investing and managing money online simpler and more secure.

Decentralised Physical Infrastructure (DePIN)

DePINs are crypto projects focused on linking real-world infrastructure — such as computing power, graphic processing, and data storage — to blockchain technology.

The goal of DePIN is to make everyday computing resources like online storage and processing power more secure and widely accessible by integrating them with blockchain technology.

The top DePIN tokens include:

Render (RNDR) : A blockchain application that utilises unused graphics processing power from various sources to enhance image and video rendering, all managed through the Render blockchain.

: A blockchain application that utilises unused graphics processing power from various sources to enhance image and video rendering, all managed through the Render blockchain. Areweave (AR): A blockchain network that provides secure, permanent data storage and online hosting with a one-time payment.

A blockchain network that provides secure, permanent data storage and online hosting with a one-time payment. Filecoin (FIL): A blockchain network that allows users to rent out spare storage space on their computers and earn cryptocurrency in return.

Memecoins

Memecoins are a type of cryptocurrency inspired by internet jokes and memes, often created for fun or to build a community around a shared sense of humour.

The top memecoins include:

Pepe (PEPE): The largest ethereum-based memecoin featuring the iconic ‘Pepe the Frog’ from Matt Furie’s “Boy’s Club”.

The largest ethereum-based memecoin featuring the iconic ‘Pepe the Frog’ from Matt Furie’s “Boy’s Club”. Dogwifhat (WIF): The largest Solana-based memecoin depicting a viral real-life picture of a Shiba Inu in a distinctive pink-knitted hat.

The largest Solana-based memecoin depicting a viral real-life picture of a Shiba Inu in a distinctive pink-knitted hat. Floki (FLOKI): A multiple blockchain memecoin inspired by Elon Musk’s dog that has transformed into a significant web3 and metaverse project.

A multiple blockchain memecoin inspired by Elon Musk’s dog that has transformed into a significant web3 and metaverse project. Bonk (BONK): The first memecoin on Solana featuring a cartoon version of a Shiba Inu dog inspired by the popular memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Where Can I Buy These New Crypto’s in South Africa?

Locally regulated investment app Altify (FSP No. 53289), backed by JSE-listed Sabvest, is offering no buy fees* on all 15 new listed assets from the 25th of June to the 1st of July 2024.

Altify’s mobile app is user-friendly, with no signup or monthly fees, and allows you to start investing with as little as R150.

Altify also offers over 30 cryptocurrencies and 13 ETF-style Crypto Bundles, providing diversified exposure to the broader crypto market or specific niche sectors through a single investment. These Crypto Bundles are automatically updated every month, keeping your holdings current with the rapidly evolving crypto market. DM

Disclaimer

This article is provided solely for informational purposes. The opinions expressed herein do not constitute investment advice or recommendations, nor should they be regarded as such. This document does not represent an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any of the crypto assets mentioned.

Altify operates as a brokerage service facilitating the reception and transmission of crypto asset orders, without providing investment advice or personalised recommendations. While Altify advocates for the broader accessibility of cryptocurrencies, they may not be suitable for every investor. It is important to consider your investment goals, experience level, and seek independent financial advice where necessary. Altify strongly recommends conducting comprehensive research before investing in cryptocurrencies.

Investors are solely responsible for their investment decisions. Considering the high volatility associated with cryptocurrencies, please evaluate your financial circumstances carefully before engaging in transactions. Cryptocurrencies carry a high risk, with potential for both significant gains and losses. Investing in cryptocurrencies may lead to a total loss of capital.

Past performance is not indicative of future results, and returns cannot be guaranteed as cryptocurrency values fluctuate based on market supply and demand. Do not invest more than you can afford to lose and seek professional guidance if you are unsure about the suitability of a cryptocurrency investment for your specific situation.

Please refer to the General Risk Disclosures and Crypto Risk Disclosures on Altify’s website for more information. Investments should only be undertaken by individuals who fully understand these risks.

