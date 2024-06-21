A fatal train crash, and more from around the world

Security personnel observe the two trains involved in an early morning accident in the commune of San Bernardo, in the south of Santiago, Chile, 20 June 2024. At least two people were killed when two locomotives collided in the commune of San Bernardo, in the south of the Chilean capital, official sources reported. According to the hypothesis of the Western Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office, the collision occurred when a freight train carrying copper rammed an empty passenger train which at that time of the morning was doing speed tests due to a coordination failure at the central station in charge of monitoring rail traffic. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ
Palestinians inspect the damage next to a pool of blood at the site where two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Qalqilya, 21 June 2024. Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the city of Qalqilya, north of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A volunteer in costume dives into the Boston Harbor off of the 137 foot (42 meter) schooner ‘Denis Sullivan,’ during a charity event in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 20 June 2024. Temperatures for the second day in a row reached at least 95°F (35°C) in the downtown Boston area with a real feel of 100°F (38°C). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Protesters hold a banner during a rally against antisemitism in Paris, France, 20 June 2024. Hundreds protesters gathered against antisemitism after an alleged rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in Courbevoie, a suburb of Paris. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
Flowers lie on top of the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 June 2024. Sutherland died on 20 June 2024 in Miami at the age of 88 after ‘a long illness’ according to his agency. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
A supporter of the oppositional political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holds a placard as they rally for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Karachi, Pakistan, 21 June 2024. A Pakistani court on 03 June overturned Khan’s conviction in a case related to the leaking of official secrets, though he remains in jail in another case. His close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, was also exonerated in the case concerning an alleged diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan’s then ambassador to Washington, Asad Majeed Khan, to the government led by Khan. Khan remains in jail due to his sentence in the unlawful marriage case. However, Qureshi may be released if the police do not arrest him for any other charges. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
People look at the art installation ‘Venus of rags’ by Michelangelo Pistoletto in Naples, Italy, 21 June 2024. “A symbol of resistance, hope and rebirth’, is the message conveyed by the work rebuilt and reinstalled after it was burned in July 2023. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
People gather in the centre of Stonehenge, on June 20, 2024 in Wiltshire, England. On the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun rises in perfect alignment with the Heel Stone and Altar Stone of Stonehenge’s 5000-year-old circle. This alignment shows the ancient builders’ understanding of the solar calendar and suggests Stonehenge may have served as a calendar or temple for important dates and events – a tradition that continues to be marked each year. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Woman wearing traditional clothes attend the Winter Solstice celebration on June 21, 2024 in Tiwanaku, Bolivia. The winter solstice marks the beginning of the year in the Aymara calendar, officially known in Bolivia as the Andean Amazon calendar. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)
Anti-abortion activists protest at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 21 June 2024. In an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court upheld a federal law that prevents people who are subject to domestic violence restraining orders from having firearms. Chief Justice Roberts wrote that ‘an individual found by a court to pose a credible threat to the physical safety of another may be temporarily disarmed consistent with the Second Amendment.’ The Court has yet to issue opinions on high-profile cases, including possible immunity for former US President Donald J. Trump from being prosecuted for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
Taylor Swift fans, also known as “Swifties”, arrive at Wembley Stadium ahead of her opening night performance in the capital on June 21, 2024 in London, England. The Eras Tour, which spans 22 countries over 152 shows, has generated an estimated £1.7 billion (over $2.1 billion USD) in revenue, making it the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, surpassing the lines of Elton John, Coldplay and U2. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)
US singer-songwriter Romy Flores, of the DeathbyRomy, performs on stage during the Copenhell rock and metal festival on Refshaleoen peninsula in the harbor of Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 June 2024. The festival runs from 19 to 22 June. EPA-EFE/HELLE ARENSBAK
A model presents a creation by British designer Kim Jones for Dior fashion house of the Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear Collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 June 2024. The presentation of the Men’s collections runs from 18 to 23 June. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
A model walks the runway during the Issey Miyake Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Stanislav Oliferchyk of Ukraine competes during the Men’s diving 1m Springboard Final at the European Aquatics Championships Belgrade 2024, in Belgrade, Serbia, 20 June 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Volodymyr Brazhko of Ukraine (R) celebrates with Roman Yaremchuk of Ukraine after winning the UEFA EURO 2024 group E soccer match between Slovakia and Ukraine, in Dusseldorf, Germany, 21 June 2024. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
A woman attends a themed exercise entitled ‘focusing on enhancing the physical and mental well-being of women’ on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Bangalore, India, 21 June 2024. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21 June and has been recognized worldwide since 2015. The United Nations declared yoga a practice of physical, mental, and spiritual exercise originating in ancient India. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Instructor Romy Morssinkhof from ‘Yoga By The Sea’ leads a free yoga session to celebrate International Day of Yoga and welcome the winter solstice at Bondi Beach on June 21, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21st to recognise the ancient Indian practice of yoga and promote its benefits for physical and mental well-being globally. June 21st also marks the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, the shortest day of the year when the Earth’s South Pole is tilted furthest away from the Sun. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Defence Personnel perform Yoga on the banks of Yamuna River to mark International Yoga Day , on June 21,2024, in Prayagraj, India. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21st to recognize the ancient Indian practice of yoga and promote its benefits for physical and mental well-being globally. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images). DM
