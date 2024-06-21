Sport

PIONEERING URC GRAB?

A chance to make history for Bulls as first club to win titles in northern and southern hemisphere showpieces

A chance to make history for Bulls as first club to win titles in northern and southern hemisphere showpieces
Lock Ruan Nortje will captain the Bulls in the URC final at Loftus against the Glasgow Warriors. The match is sold out. (Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
By Craig Ray
21 Jun 2024
2

The Bulls are aiming to become the second South African side to win the United Rugby Championship (URC) when they take on Glasgow in the final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 22 June.

They have a chance to do what no team has ever done, and what no team is likely to do again — become the first club to win a major multi-national trophy in both hemispheres. 

This weekend’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final at Loftus against the Glasgow Warriors represents a chance for the Bulls to win the northern hemisphere showpiece. In 2007, 2009 and 2010 the Bulls won Super Rugby, the southern hemisphere’s premier tournament.

The Bulls are statistically the best attacking team in the URC this year and the Warriors are not far behind.

Unless previous Super Rugby champions, the Crusaders, Brumbies, Blues, Chiefs, Waratahs, Reds or Highlanders enter URC at some stage, the Bulls could hold a unique record.

Not that this piece of history is a major motivating factor for the Bulls. Winning the URC, and fulfilling the next stage of their vision to be the best club in the world, is what really drives Jake White’s men. 

When White was appointed Bulls director of rugby in late 2019 he had one mission — to take the team back to the top. At that stage, the future was in Super Rugby.

Then Covid happened and the rugby world changed… South Africa was out of the southern hemisphere and into the north. That didn’t change White’s vision though — to become the best even if the cast of characters had changed. 

And at Loftus, at 6pm on Saturday evening, the Bulls will have a chance to achieve that goal. 

Bulls wing Devon Williams is tackled by Leinster’s Gary Ringrose during the URC semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on 15 June. (Photo: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

Stepping up 

Their brilliant 25-20 win over Leinster in the semi-final, achieved sans several injured superstars such as Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie — was a sign of the Bulls potential.

Players had to step up in that match and none did more than fantastic No 8 Cameron Hanekom. His performance against the best of Ireland (and therefore some of the best in the world) was from another galaxy. 

His stats backed up the performance. He made 81 metres from just 10 carries, which is astonishing considering he was doing most of his work in congested channels occupied by world-class defenders. And 37 over those metres were made post-contact, which means he broke the first tackle often. 

Bulls No 8 Cameron Hanekom (with ball) delivered a sensational performance in the URC semi-final against Leinster. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Hanekom also made a match-high 18 tackles, won two turnovers, made three clean breaks and beat six defenders. It was a performance for the ages, and if he can do something similar again against Glasgow, the Bulls will surely win. 

But it will require everyone to perform at a high level again, as they did last week. Hanekom was the standout but his looseforward mates Marco van Staden and Elrigh Louw were excellent. Nizaam Carr rolled back the years with a fine cameo from the bench, while Johan Goosen and Sergeal Petersen both stepped up. 

The pack was immense last week, with the front row of Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobberlaar and Wilco Louw scrumming Leinster into the ground. More of that will be welcome against Glasgow. 

The Bulls will miss fullback Willie le Roux though. The veteran was superb for much of the first half, with his excellent kicking game and ability to ghost into the line.

Jake White, Bulls

Jake White, Director of rugby of the Bulls, during the United Rugby Championship match against Sharks at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)

KLA back 

A concussion before halftime has ruled out Le Roux, but fortunately Arendse is fit for the final. So the impressive Devon Williams will move to fullback. Arendse will slot into his usual position on the wing.

Arendse suffered a fractured cheekbone in the quarterfinal against Benetton two weeks ago, and has returned remarkably quickly. White though was not concerned, and compared his return to that of French star Antoine Dupont at Rugby World Cup 2023 last year.

“Dupont had a cheek fracture, but played in the quarterfinal against South Africa,” White said. “The doctor was impressed and really happy with how Kurt-Lee has recovered. 

“Of course, you can’t target anybody’s head. It’s illegal to play a guy around the head anyway, so there’s no fear. He wants to be part of it. The doctor and specialist are happy. To have him back, especially after losing a guy with Willie’s experience, is fantastic for us.”

The Bulls are statistically the best attacking team in the URC this year, and the Warriors are not far behind.

Both teams rank in the top three for entries into the opposition 22m (Warriors second, Bulls third) and total tries across the season (Bulls first, Warriors third). While the running game will undoubtedly make headlines, the small margins gained from successful kicks will be crucial for maintaining scoreboard pressure. 

The Warriors will be looking to maintain their discipline as Goosen is a threat from all across the park, particularly at altitude, leading the competition with conversion success percentage this season. He is also second on the scoring charts with 141 points this season.

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith. (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tread carefully

On the flip side, the Bulls must tread carefully to prevent their free-flowing attack from morphing into a leaky defence. 

Glasgow have been more effective on defence, with 373 points conceded in their 20 their matches this season to 476 by the home team, and that they only beat the Scottish outfit by seven points in their last outing.

That said, the visitors have only beaten them once in their last three URC matches dating back to 2022 — with that win being at the Scotstoun Stadium.

Glasgow have also been effective on the road this season, winning six of their 10 away matches — although they suffered defeats in both their matches hosted in South Africa against the Lions and Bulls respectively. DM

Bulls vs Glasgow Warriors

Date: Saturday, 22 June

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Referee: Andrea Piardi

SA Time: 6pm

TV: SuperSport

 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Met Eish says:
    21 June 2024 at 14:37

    You should word it better. Munster won in both hemispheres even though it was both Northern Hemisphere tournaments.
    “become the first club to win a major multi-national trophy in both hemispheres.”

  • Random Comment says:
    21 June 2024 at 14:47

    Go BULLS!
    Loftus is sold out – as cameron hanekom said, “you don’t come to Loftus and think it’s going to be a fun day” (referring to opposing teams).

    The scheduling is crazy – Proteas playing T20 WC fri afternoon; URC Finals on Sat afternoon; and the Boks playing Wales (not England) later on Sat

Top Reads This Hour

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
South Africa

Eskom wants an increase in electricity tariffs of up to 44% next year
Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
Rogues’ gallery — impeached Judge Hlophe set to lead the MK party in Parliament
Maverick News

Rogues’ gallery — impeached Judge Hlophe set to lead the MK party in Parliament

TOP READS IN SECTION

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Business Maverick

DA launches probe into racist language video following Renaldo Gouws suspension
Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Maverick News

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Maverick News

Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
Maverick News

Cabinet announcement expected on Sunday or early next week as ANC, DA, PA table first wish lists
All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.