A chance to make history for Bulls as first club to win titles in northern and southern hemisphere showpieces

Lock Ruan Nortje will captain the Bulls in the URC final at Loftus against the Glasgow Warriors. The match is sold out. (Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

They have a chance to do what no team has ever done, and what no team is likely to do again — become the first club to win a major multi-national trophy in both hemispheres.

This weekend’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final at Loftus against the Glasgow Warriors represents a chance for the Bulls to win the northern hemisphere showpiece. In 2007, 2009 and 2010 the Bulls won Super Rugby, the southern hemisphere’s premier tournament.

The Bulls are statistically the best attacking team in the URC this year and the Warriors are not far behind.

Unless previous Super Rugby champions, the Crusaders, Brumbies, Blues, Chiefs, Waratahs, Reds or Highlanders enter URC at some stage, the Bulls could hold a unique record.

Not that this piece of history is a major motivating factor for the Bulls. Winning the URC, and fulfilling the next stage of their vision to be the best club in the world, is what really drives Jake White’s men.

When White was appointed Bulls director of rugby in late 2019 he had one mission — to take the team back to the top. At that stage, the future was in Super Rugby.

Then Covid happened and the rugby world changed… South Africa was out of the southern hemisphere and into the north. That didn’t change White’s vision though — to become the best even if the cast of characters had changed.

And at Loftus, at 6pm on Saturday evening, the Bulls will have a chance to achieve that goal.

Stepping up

Their brilliant 25-20 win over Leinster in the semi-final, achieved sans several injured superstars such as Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie — was a sign of the Bulls potential.

Players had to step up in that match and none did more than fantastic No 8 Cameron Hanekom. His performance against the best of Ireland (and therefore some of the best in the world) was from another galaxy.

His stats backed up the performance. He made 81 metres from just 10 carries, which is astonishing considering he was doing most of his work in congested channels occupied by world-class defenders. And 37 over those metres were made post-contact, which means he broke the first tackle often.

Hanekom also made a match-high 18 tackles, won two turnovers, made three clean breaks and beat six defenders. It was a performance for the ages, and if he can do something similar again against Glasgow, the Bulls will surely win.

But it will require everyone to perform at a high level again, as they did last week. Hanekom was the standout but his looseforward mates Marco van Staden and Elrigh Louw were excellent. Nizaam Carr rolled back the years with a fine cameo from the bench, while Johan Goosen and Sergeal Petersen both stepped up.

The pack was immense last week, with the front row of Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobberlaar and Wilco Louw scrumming Leinster into the ground. More of that will be welcome against Glasgow.

The Bulls will miss fullback Willie le Roux though. The veteran was superb for much of the first half, with his excellent kicking game and ability to ghost into the line.

KLA back

A concussion before halftime has ruled out Le Roux, but fortunately Arendse is fit for the final. So the impressive Devon Williams will move to fullback. Arendse will slot into his usual position on the wing.

Arendse suffered a fractured cheekbone in the quarterfinal against Benetton two weeks ago, and has returned remarkably quickly. White though was not concerned, and compared his return to that of French star Antoine Dupont at Rugby World Cup 2023 last year.

“Dupont had a cheek fracture, but played in the quarterfinal against South Africa,” White said. “The doctor was impressed and really happy with how Kurt-Lee has recovered.

“Of course, you can’t target anybody’s head. It’s illegal to play a guy around the head anyway, so there’s no fear. He wants to be part of it. The doctor and specialist are happy. To have him back, especially after losing a guy with Willie’s experience, is fantastic for us.”

Both teams rank in the top three for entries into the opposition 22m (Warriors second, Bulls third) and total tries across the season (Bulls first, Warriors third). While the running game will undoubtedly make headlines, the small margins gained from successful kicks will be crucial for maintaining scoreboard pressure.

The Warriors will be looking to maintain their discipline as Goosen is a threat from all across the park, particularly at altitude, leading the competition with conversion success percentage this season. He is also second on the scoring charts with 141 points this season.

Tread carefully

On the flip side, the Bulls must tread carefully to prevent their free-flowing attack from morphing into a leaky defence.

Glasgow have been more effective on defence, with 373 points conceded in their 20 their matches this season to 476 by the home team, and that they only beat the Scottish outfit by seven points in their last outing.

That said, the visitors have only beaten them once in their last three URC matches dating back to 2022 — with that win being at the Scotstoun Stadium.

Glasgow have also been effective on the road this season, winning six of their 10 away matches — although they suffered defeats in both their matches hosted in South Africa against the Lions and Bulls respectively. DM

Bulls vs Glasgow Warriors

Date: Saturday, 22 June

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Referee: Andrea Piardi

SA Time: 6pm

TV: SuperSport