Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORD

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 20 June

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 20 June
By Daily Maverick
20 Jun 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Maverick News

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Maverick News

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment
Africa

The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 19 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 19 June
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 18 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 18 June
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 14 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 14 June
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 13 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 13 June
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 12 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 12 June

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.