Malawi president names new deputy after plane crash kills predecessor

The wreckage of the plane crash in which Malawian Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others were killed. (Photo: Supplied)

Former Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others were killed when the military plane they were travelling in crashed in a forest on June 10.

Chilima was expected to challenge Chakwera in next year’s presidential election.

Usi will be sworn into office on Friday, a government statement said.

He previously served as minister of natural resources and climate change and was a close ally of Chilima having served as his running mate.

