Malawi president names new deputy after plane crash kills predecessor

Malawi president names new deputy after plane crash kills predecessor
The wreckage of the plane crash in which Malawian Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others were killed. (Photo: Supplied)
By Reuters
20 Jun 2024
BLANTYRE, June 20 (Reuters) - Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Michael Usi as his vice president on Thursday, after the previous vice president was killed in an airplane crash last week.

Former Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others were killed when the military plane they were travelling in crashed in a forest on June 10.

Chilima was expected to challenge Chakwera in next year’s presidential election.

Usi will be sworn into office on Friday, a government statement said.

He previously served as minister of natural resources and climate change and was a close ally of Chilima having served as his running mate.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri; Writing by Tannur Anders; Editing by Alexander Winning)

