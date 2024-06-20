Two young security guards, aged 22 and 25, were ambushed and killed in Philippi East, Cape Town on Wednesday night. (Photo: Daily Maverick)

Two young security guards, aged 22 and 25, were killed in Bhekela informal settlement, Philippi East, Cape Town, on Wednesday night, highlighting the intense violence and danger in the area. The guards were ambushed and robbed of their firearms while providing escort services to a company operating in the area.

Neither the details of the security company nor the company they were escorting were immediately available.

Daily Maverick has obtained CCTV footage of the latest attack. The two individuals appeared to be dressed in security uniforms. One of them also had a bulletproof vest and a holster for a firearm.

This fatal ambush is not an isolated case. In April, two security contractors escorting the City of Cape Town staff in Philippi’s Phola Park were similarly shot and killed, underscoring the perilous environment faced by security personnel in the area.

In an interview with GroundUp, extortionists in the area said they’ll only stop the killings if the municipality pays them to provide security services to companies operating in the area. These extortionists have no registered businesses.

Rising violence in Philippi

Philippi East has increasingly become a no-go zone for various services due to the threat posed by extortion gangs. These criminal groups brazenly target businesses and individuals, forcing many, including e-hailing services, refuse trucks, and construction companies, to avoid the area unless accompanied by security escorts.

The City of Cape Town has spent a staggering R8.5-million in the current financial year alone on private security to protect its teams while they carry out essential services. This expenditure highlights the severe impact of crime on public service delivery in Philippi East.

Chilling CCTV footage

The CCTV footage of the latest attack shows the security guards inside their vehicle being ambushed and shot multiple times by the assailants. The perpetrators then make off with the guards’ firearms, leaving a scene of devastation.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana provided details on the police response to the incident: “Police members attended to a shooting complaint at Stock Road where they found a white Toyota Avanza with the driver inside, who had sustained gunshot wounds. Another body was found lying next to the vehicle, also with gunshot wounds. Both victims were declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.”

While the police are actively investigating, the motive remains unclear, and no arrests have been made.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence affecting the City’s Water and Sanitation teams, which have experienced 22 hijackings and 52 robberies since July 1, 2023. These attacks have primarily occurred in high-risk areas such as Khayelitsha, Philippi, and Mfuleni, resulting in significant losses of equipment and personal belongings.

A local policing forum (CPF) member, speaking anonymously amid safety concerns, described the dire situation in Philippi East.

“The CPF is dysfunctional because there is no cooperation with the police. The majority of people involved in extortion are from Philippi East, and the recent shooting comes as no surprise. Every company operating in the area requires a security escort.”

The CPF member also expressed deep mistrust towards the police, citing incidents where reporting criminal activities led to threats against CPF members. They emphasised the pervasive influence of extortionists and the challenges in achieving successful development in the area: “We are scared for our lives.”

Anti-extortion efforts

In response to the rampant crime, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis launched a city-wide Anti-Extortion Campaign in October last year. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat crimes related to construction projects and other activities in Cape Town.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. DM